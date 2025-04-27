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A note before we begin…

We summon the Founding Fathers too often—and understand them too little.

Their words are carved into marble, quoted in speeches, and weaponized in policy debates. But what would they say if they could see what we’ve done in their name?

What would James Madison—the architect of the Bill of Rights—say to a country where schoolchildren are eviscerated with weapons far deadlier than anything he ever imagined?

What would John Adams—who warned that liberty without virtue becomes licentiousness—say to a nation that calls massacre freedom, and calls that freedom sacred?

Now, as this country descends deeper into bloodshed, extremism, and political cowardice, it’s time to ask: What would they say—if they could see what we’ve become?

To the citizens of the United States of America in the year 2025,

We write to you from across the veil of time—not in celebration, but in anguish.

We are James Madison, primary architect of your Constitution and drafter of its first ten amendments, and John Adams, second President of the Republic, champion of liberty, and lifelong student of law, virtue, and government. In our day, we envisioned a nation rooted in reason, restrained by justice, and guided by a morality tempered with law. That vision—though imperfectly born—was our gift to you.

We write now because we have seen what you have done with it.

We speak specifically of the Second Amendment—a line we crafted with precision, caution, and historic purpose. It reads:

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”

And yet, in your present age, it is cited by politicians, lobbyists, and citizens as justification for a grotesque culture of violence—one that has turned schoolhouses into war zones, shopping malls into killing fields, and your public squares into battlegrounds littered with bodies and spent shell casings.

Let us be unequivocal: this was never our intention.

When we debated and wrote the Second Amendment in 1791, we were concerned about the balance of power between the federal government and the individual states. The “militia” referred not to individual citizens arming themselves for personal defense or rebellion, but to state-organized, publicly accountable defense forces—subject to rules, oversight, and discipline. In the absence of a large standing army—which we rightly feared could be used by a tyrant to crush liberty—the states would be allowed to maintain militias for their own defense, which would be composed of armed citizens when properly trained, supervised, and regulated.

What you call “gun rights” today would have horrified us. We understood rights not as wild privileges but as civic responsibilities. The right to speech did not protect slander. The right to religion did not protect human sacrifice. And the right to bear arms was always contingent upon regulation and public purpose—not private fantasy.

What has become of that principle? You now live in a country where there are more guns than people, where weapons of war—far beyond anything we could have imagined—are sold with fewer restrictions than books. You live in a country where children practice active shooter drills, crouching beneath desks in terror. Where churchgoers, grocery shoppers, movie theater patrons, and parade attendees are gunned down in seconds. Where parents must submit DNA to identify their children after school shootings because bullets have erased their faces.

We cannot fathom how you call this liberty.

When we imagined firearms, we knew only the musket—a single-shot weapon that took up to a minute to reload. You now defend the unregulated possession of semiautomatic rifles that fire hundreds of rounds per minute, designed for combat, wielded not in war but in hallways, parking lots, and elementary school classrooms.

And you invoke our names—ours!—as the supposed guardians of this madness?

It is an abomination. A desecration. A national sickness passed off as patriotism.

But there is something even darker—something we did not foresee.

You now suffer not only from violence, but from a new breed of violence: intentional, ideological, and fed by public speech. These are not acts of desperation or madness. These are acts of belief. Of men radicalized not in secret, but in plain sight—by television hosts, elected officials, and presidents who speak of “invaders,” “replacement,” and “poison to the blood of the nation.”

This is no longer about personal defense. It is about public permission.

And too often, that permission is granted from the very podiums of your republic. We warned of kings, but we did not imagine a republic that would trade its moral compass for applause lines. That would accept the slaughter of innocents in churches, markets, schools, and synagogues as the price of political theater. That would excuse ideological murder so long as it served electoral ends.

You do not merely suffer from gunfire. You suffer from orchestrated cruelty cloaked in plausible deniability. From men who stir the mob with veiled incitement, then wash their hands of the consequences. Their words are not mere opinions—they are provocations. Their silence after the carnage is not ignorance—it is consent.

This is not the freedom we envisioned. It is not liberty—it is license weaponized. And those who invoke our names to defend it disgrace the republic we fought to birth.

You speak of tyranny, yet your streets are ruled not by redcoats or kings, but by fear. You say you cherish freedom, yet your citizens live in constant vigilance, scanning exits, fearing crowds, avoiding loud noises lest they signal gunfire.

You are not free—you are captives of a doctrine we never wrote and would never defend.

We foresaw, even in our time, the danger of misreading liberty as license. Adams once wrote: “Liberty must at all hazards be supported. But it must also be limited, or it will become licentiousness.” Madison warned that “liberty may be endangered by the abuse of liberty.”

And you, America of 2025, are living proof of that warning come to life.

The sacred document we authored was never meant to be a suicide pact. You are not required to preserve every flawed line of 18th-century prose in the face of 21st-century weapons of death. You have the power to amend, to clarify, to legislate and protect. That power is not betrayal—it is fulfillment. Your founders were not gods, and your Constitution is not scripture. It is a framework, not a fetish.

Do not use our words to excuse your inaction. Do not invoke our ideals to justify your apathy. And do not, we implore you, let another act of ideological bloodshed pass—only to bury the dead beneath platitudes.

If our names mean anything to you still, then heed this: Enough blood. Enough lies. Enough worship of violence masquerading as freedom.

You owe your children not more guns, but a government worthy of their lives.

In sorrow and righteous fury, James Madison & John Adams

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The El Paso Massacre Wasn’t Just a Tragedy.

It Was the Product of Trump’s America.

There are so many mass shootings in this country, you’d be forgiven for losing track.

Classrooms turned into war zones. Church pews soaked in blood. Grocery stores, synagogues, mosques, nightclubs—none of them sacred, none of them safe.

It’s a uniquely American rhythm now: gunfire, grief, thoughts and prayers, and the crushing silence of political indifference.

But some shootings tear through that numbness. Some are too specific, too intentional, too ideologically precise to dismiss as random. They don’t just haunt the headlines. They indict the system that made them possible.

August 3, 2019. El Paso, Texas.

Patrick Crusius drove 600 miles to commit mass murder. He didn’t live there. He didn’t know his victims. He chose El Paso because it is a symbol—of brownness, of border culture, of coexistence. Because it spoke Spanish. Because it thrived across borders. Because it looked like the future he was taught to fear.

He walked into a Walmart, armed with an AK-style rifle and a mind full of white nationalist rot, and opened fire on families shopping for school supplies. Parents. Grandparents. Children.

He killed 23 people. Wounded 22 more.

Most were Latino. Many were dual citizens. Some were just crossing the border for the day. All were guilty of only one thing: existing in the skin and language he had been told to hate.

This wasn’t a mental health crisis. It wasn’t “senseless violence.” It was an execution. A message. A manifesto made flesh.

Because before he fired a single bullet, Crusius posted a screed online—four pages long, dripping with white nationalist talking points, lifted almost verbatim from political speeches and cable news segments.

He warned of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” He ranted about “cultural replacement,” economic destruction, and the need for violent self-defense. He said, plainly, that his attack was necessary. A response. A defense of the homeland.

And in that warped worldview, he wasn’t a lone actor. He was a soldier. A believer. A product of the America he had been told to defend—and the enemies he had been told to fear. Because the truth is this: He didn’t just pull the trigger. He followed a script.

A Killer Is Sentenced, But the Hate That Fueled Him Lives On

Five years, eight months, and eighteen days.

That’s how long the families waited—for a courtroom to do what the country would not. To name the crime. To condemn the ideology. To deliver, finally, something resembling justice.

In April 2025, Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 23 life terms in prison. Add that to his 90 federal life sentences, and he will never walk free again. But that doesn’t mean the threat is gone.

Because what fueled him—the rhetoric, the conspiracy, the white nationalist delusion repackaged as border policy and campaign strategy—hasn’t faded. It has metastasized. Grown louder. Bolder. More acceptable.

He may be locked away, but his manifesto still lives online. His beliefs still air nightly on cable news. His language still echoes from the mouths of politicians who pretend their words are harmless even after the bodies drop.

And the president who inspired him? He’s not in hiding. He’s back in power. So no—we’re not closing a chapter. We’re acknowledging the one that never ended.

Crusius didn’t invent his beliefs. He inherited them—from headlines, hashtags, speeches, talking points. “Invaders.” “Infestation.” “Replacement.” This wasn’t random. It was recruited. And it’s still recruiting.

Let’s name what happened in El Paso: white nationalist terrorism, stoked by political rhetoric, aimed at Latinos.

Let’s name what’s still happening: a political movement that treats hate as strategy, violence as collateral, and lies as doctrine.

The shooter is behind bars. The movement is still on the ballot. And we are all less safe because of it.

From Dog Whistles to Body Counts

We need to stop pretending this is about “lone wolves.” Wolves don’t write manifestos. Wolves don’t quote presidents. Wolves don’t drive ten hours with an assault rifle and a mission.

Patrick Crusius wasn’t a glitch in the system. He was the system—working exactly as designed.

He did what the rhetoric told him to do. He echoed the words he’d heard on the floor of Congress, at Trump rallies, and every night on Fox News. He saw headlines warning of an “invasion.” He listened as politicians painted brown-skinned families as existential threats. He heard it all—and he acted. And he wasn’t alone.

Charleston. Pittsburgh. Buffalo. Jacksonville. Poway. Tallahassee. (The last—a shooting at Florida State University—happened April 17, while I was researching this very article. It occurred just days after Charlie Kirk—a merchant of white supremacy and division, and the founder of the far-right propaganda mill Turning Point USA—was given a stage at FSU. The shooter attended Kirk’s hate rally.)

Each killer wrote the same script. Each cited the same fears. The same delusion: that white identity is under siege. The same lie: that violence is defense. They weren’t answering the call of fringe conspiracy. They were responding to mainstream messaging. To televised panic. To political slogans wrapped in blood and border walls.

What Crusius did wasn’t unpredictable. It was inevitable—in a country where dehumanization is policy, and bigotry is a campaign strategy. This is what happens when the loudest voices in the country turn immigrants into invaders, and fear into fuel.

This is what experts call stochastic terrorism: When powerful figures use calculated, coded language to incite violence—while keeping their hands clean. They don’t give direct orders. They just flood the airwaves with fear and wait for someone else to act.

That’s the sinister brilliance of it: The violence is always somebody else’s fault. The rhetoric radicalizes, but the speaker claims surprise. It’s how Trump inflamed a mob to storm the Capitol—then blamed the mob. It’s how Fox News spends months invoking “invasion,” and then denies any connection when the bullets rip through bodies.

In Trump’s America, the dog whistles aren’t subtle anymore. They’re bullhorns. And those bullhorns become bullets. Rhetoric doesn’t just radicalize. It kills.

The Party of Fear Built This Machine

Trump didn’t just stoke the fire. He poured accelerant on it and danced in the flames. But he didn’t dance alone.

Since the shooting in 2019, Republicans have continued to use “invasion” as a rallying cry. Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked it to militarize the border. Rep. Paul Gosar (Arizona) echoed it while cozying up to white nationalists. Elise Stefanik (Republican Conference Chair) warned of a “permanent election insurrection” through immigration. Trump-appointed senior advisor Douglas Macgregor ranted about Mexican immigrants bringing the “wrong culture” and blamed Democrats for a conspiracy to destroy American identity. J.D. Vance, Trump’s 2024 running mate, raged about an elite-engineered “invasion.” The 2024 Republican National Convention plastered “border bloodbath” across its banners. And Trump himself hammered “replacement theory” into every debate, rally, and press conference.

This wasn’t the fringe. It was the Republican Party.

And Fox News—the prime-time prophet of white grievance—has invoked the same conspiracy over 7,000 times on air since the El Paso shooting. Not on some extremist blog. On cable news. Every night. To millions.

They didn’t whisper this into dark corners. They blasted it from podiums and television sets. And America listened.

Meanwhile, the FBI was sounding the alarm—again and again—that white supremacist violence was the greatest domestic terror threat. And under Trump, the White House’s response wasn’t action. It was apathy. Worse—it was sabotage. They defunded the very federal programs designed to stop the violence they were helping to incite.

By the time Patrick Crusius pulled the trigger, this country had already been primed. Conditioned. Desensitized. Years of fear-mongering. Caravan hysteria. “Shithole countries.” “Build the wall.” “Very fine people on both sides.”

This wasn’t a random act of hate. It was the natural, inevitable result of a political machine that turned white fear into power and brown lives into collateral damage.

Crusius didn’t invent that worldview. He just brought it to its violent, logical conclusion.

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The Wounds That Don’t Bleed Out

The trauma didn’t end on August 3. The bullets may have stopped flying, but for the people who survived, they’ve never stopped landing.

Some lost limbs. Others lost children. A mother in Juárez said she still hears the gunfire when she closes her eyes. A Walmart employee who shielded customers with her body now wakes every night gasping for air, unable to return to the place where she nearly died.

But there’s another kind of violence that followed them out of that store. Erasure.

Because for survivors, the aftermath wasn’t just grief—it was denial. When politicians refuse to call the shooting what it was—white nationalist terrorism—they send a second message: Your pain is politically inconvenient. Your truth doesn’t fit our platform.

And so the victims are forced to relive the horror in silence. The shooter got a manifesto. The families got gaslit. As one survivor said, anonymous for fear of retribution:

“I wasn’t just shot. I was erased.”

You don’t walk away from that. You carry it—in your chest, in your dreams, in the knowledge that your country let it happen and then pretended it didn’t.

They Asked for Truth, Not Vengeance

In the courtroom, they came not with rage, but with photographs. Memories. Names. Absences that could never be filled.

Thomas Hoffmann sat silently, holding an image of his father, Gerhardt Alexander Hoffmann. His widow, Rosa Maria Valdez Garcia, couldn’t bear to face the man who tore their family apart.

“He targeted us because of who we are,” she said. “Because we spoke Spanish. Because we existed.”

They didn’t ask for vengeance. They asked for truth. For the violence to be called what it was. For the ideology behind it to be exposed—not excused. For their grief to be acknowledged—not politicized.

A Verdict Is Not Justice. Truth Is.

Patrick Crusius will die behind bars. But justice doesn’t begin—or end—with a verdict. Justice begins with truth. And the truth is this: Trump’s America made this possible.

The same Trump who posed with a giant tostada and said he “loved Latinos” while building a political career on dehumanizing them. The same Trump who called immigrants “invaders,” “animals,” and “poison to the blood of our nation.” The same Trump whose second term continues to strip protections from immigrants, inflame racial resentment, and elevate Christian nationalism from dogma to doctrine.

He didn’t just tolerate white supremacy. He mainstreamed it. And that wasn’t just speculation—it was said in court.

“Patrick believed he was acting in the direction of the president at the time, seeing it as his duty to stop the invasion because that’s what the president was telling him.” —Defense Attorney, April 21, 2025

The bullets were Crusius’s. The belief? That was handed down from the Oval Office.

And until we dismantle the culture that made Patrick Crusius believe he was a hero—Until we confront the media machines, the political opportunists, and the cowardice that let it fester—There will be more Patrick Crusiuses. More manifestos. More funerals.

Don’t Wait for Another Funeral

Since the El Paso massacre, Donald Trump hasn’t softened. He’s doubled down.

He saw 23 people murdered in his name—and he kept going. He took the language that inspired a massacre and turned it into policy. He looked at the grief of El Paso and said: Let’s do more.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump unleashed a torrent of violent, dehumanizing rhetoric aimed at immigrants. He shouted it—into microphones, into cameras, into the bloodstream of a nation already sick with fear.

He said:

“They’re not people. They’re animals.” • “They’re not people. They’re not human.” • “Immigrants are deadly snakes.” • “They have bad genes.” • “They’re poisoning the blood of our country.” • “They’re taking your jobs!” • “Our country is like a garbage can for the world.” • “They're stone-cold killers, monsters, vile animals, savages, and predators.” • “They will rape, pillage, thieve, plunder and kill.” • “They're sending prisoners, murderers, drug dealers, mental patients, terrorists.” • “They are the enemy from within.” • “They’re building an army of fighting-age men to attack Americans from within.” • “They’ll walk into your kitchen, they’ll cut your throat.” • “They grab young girls and slice them up right in front of their parents.” • “They will be hunted down.”

And now, in his second term, we’re watching the full machinery of cruelty take shape. What began as slogans has mutated into a regime of fear and domination. Under Trump, the question isn’t if a group will be demonized. It’s which group, and when.

Latinos. Muslims. Black voters. Trans kids. Jewish academics. Refugees. Librarians. Migrants. Teachers. Women. Protesters. Journalists. You.

This is how authoritarianism works: It doesn’t come all at once. It comes group by group—until there’s no one left to stand in its way.

And the Republican Party? They didn’t just fall in line. They raised their hands. They rewrote laws. They turned fear into legislation and bigotry into applause lines.

They made El Paso the blueprint—not the exception.

They are not the party of Lincoln. They are the party of stochastic terrorism. Of voter suppression. Of state-sanctioned cruelty. Of one man’s bottomless appetite for power—and their endless willingness to feed it.

So what do we do? We fight. Not with platitudes. Not with hashtags.

With pressure. With organizing. With money. With votes. With truth.

Because the next Crusius is already watching. The next list of enemies is already being drafted. The next body count is already being rationalized.

This isn’t just about El Paso anymore. It’s about stopping the system that made El Paso inevitable.

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Take Action

Call out political rhetoric that fuels hate: www.usa.gov/elected-officials

Support survivors and communities affected by gun violence: www.everytown.org

Fight for stronger gun laws and support survivors: www.bradyunited.org

Advocate for common-sense gun reform: www.giffords.org

Support youth-led activism against gun violence: www.marchforourlives.com

Fight online radicalization and digital extremism: www.counterextremism.com

Track hate groups and learn how they operate: www.splcenter.org/hate-map

Support investigative journalism exposing hate and corruption: www.propublica.org; Open Letters by Mersault

Help challenge anti-immigrant laws through legal advocacy: www.nilc.org

Report threats or violence from extremist groups: www.fbi.gov/tips

Demand media accountability for amplifying hate: www.mediamatters.org

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