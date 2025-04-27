Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay's avatar
Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay
Apr 27, 2025

Dear Mersault,

Thank you for your powerful and necessary piece. As a German living in Germany, I can’t help but watch the unfolding situation in the U.S. with a sense of disbelief.

What was once a carefully crafted Second Amendment has been twisted into a justification for an unparalleled culture of violence. The way it has been weaponized by the GOP, to serve political agendas rather than public safety, is truly baffling.

The image of a country where there are more guns than people, and where children practice active shooter drills, is incomprehensible.

It’s not just an American tragedy—it’s a moral and social breakdown. The second amendment, intended for state militias with checks and balances, is now invoked as if it’s an absolute right for unregulated weaponry in the hands of anyone. It is madness.

To watch as the GOP continues to defend this insanity, even as it leads to more lives lost, is disturbing. What was intended as a reasonable measure to protect the state is now a tool of chaos.

The consequences of this, from mass shootings to radicalization, are evident in the streets and the minds of those who now see violence as a solution.

The situation has escalated beyond reason, and it seems that no amount of bloodshed can make this problem clear to those in power. It’s a horrifying reflection of how an idea can be distorted until it bears no resemblance to its original intent.

Thank you for your courage in speaking out about this crisis.

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6 replies by Open Letters by Mersault and others
Cindy R's avatar
Cindy R
Apr 27, 2025

So well articulated and, as usual, you are spot on! We are planning on going to an arts festival today and I woke up in the middle of last night realizing that I am actually afraid to enjoy a beautiful spring day because of gun violence! Just as I am afraid every day for my grandchildren and children everywhere going to school! It’s unbelievable that there is so much hatred in people that they take innocent lives. Something must be done and if our elected officials are unwilling to address the issue of gun control then we need to elect others that are willing to do something! And … yes I am going to the festival because I can’t let hate and fear rule my life. It’s just very sad that I have to even think about being unsafe in a public park!

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