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THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO A HEATHEN

I’m not a religious man, but I have been known to exhibit an almost missionary zeal for calling out hypocrisy, sanctimony, cruelty, intolerance, and people who mistake their own prejudices for divine instruction.

And where, oh brothers and sisters, might one encounter such a congregation of moral shortcomings?

Well, as it happens, in a church.

I hate to interrupt the flow of my rant, which is only just getting warmed up, but I should probably offer a small caveat: not all churches.

While I happen to believe that religion, as practiced and deployed by mankind across the centuries, has been a net negative for humanity, I’m perfectly willing to concede that there are churches doing genuinely good work, providing comfort, community, and a measure of kindness in an otherwise bewildering world. I’ve even met Christians who seem to have taken the trouble to read the teachings of Jesus and, more remarkably, put some of them into practice.

So far be it from me to throw Baby Jesus out with the holy bathwater.

But there is a particular strain of “Christianity” that seems to have taken everything Jesus preached about love, humility, mercy, compassion, and forgiveness and tossed it into the woodchipper. What gets spat out is a faith built around grievance, tribal loyalty, sanctified cruelty, and the intoxicating conviction that God is on your side and everyone who doesn't conform to your narrow little view of the world is going to hell.

It was just such a church that I visited this past spring, where I endured an ordeal of almost biblical proportions, and about which I subsequently wrote two articles: I Lost My Temper in a MAGA Church, Parts 1 and 2.

And it is that very house of worship, along with its local celebrity pastor, that has since put me through a test of patience that would have tried Job himself.

CHAPTER I: THE VISITATION

For those who read the original articles, consider this a brief refresher. For those who didn’t, here’s the abridged version of how I came to find myself in this particular ecclesiastical circus.

Last May, as part of my ongoing anthropological excursions into the psychology of committed Trump supporters, I decided to attend my first-ever church service. Not because I had experienced a sudden spiritual awakening or felt the Lord calling me home. I was simply curious about the increasingly cozy relationship between evangelical Christianity and the MAGA movement, and I thought it might be illuminating to observe the phenomenon in its natural habitat.

I chose a Calvary Chapel a few towns away, a church with a reputation for enthusiastically embracing Christian nationalism and its gold-plated idol, Donald Trump. Far-right agitator Charlie Kirk had appeared there and received a standing ovation after telling the congregation that voting Democrat was incompatible with being a Christian, and that “the Democrat Party supports everything that God hates!”

The church was also hosting a gathering of carefully selected Christian candidates for local school board elections, united in their determination to rescue America’s children from the twin evils of secular education and people who don’t share their religious convictions.

Naturally, I thought this sounded like just the sort of place a godless, left-wing heathen with an immigrant non-citizen wife and biracial children, one of them transgender, ought to visit.

The welcome was warm enough. The service itself was another matter. The pastor began with Jesus’s familiar declaration that his followers were the salt of the earth and the light of the world. But the sermon soon took a rather different turn. America, it seemed, was under siege, and the enemies were transgender people, feminists, public school teachers, immigrants, secularists, and anyone else who challenged the pastor’s particular vision of Christian America. These weren’t simply people with whom he disagreed. They were threats to children, to families, to the country, and to the very foundations of Christian civilization. The message was unmistakable: these people were corrupting society, and good Christians had a duty to stand against them. There was precious little about loving thy neighbor, welcoming the stranger, showing mercy, or turning the other cheek. The emphasis was on identifying enemies, drawing battle lines, and preparing for a fight. The Sermon on the Mount had been replaced by a call to arms.

All of this was delivered with the relentlessly cheerful enthusiasm of an infomercial salesman urging you to repent now and, for a limited time, receive a free set of steak knives. I managed to keep my mouth shut, though I did mutter an expletive when the venomous little sermon concluded with jaunty electronic dance music.

Afterward came the men's fellowship, where I met Pastor Dan (not his real name), a heavily tattooed, imposing man with a magnificent beard and forearms that looked capable of bending rebar. His subject was biblical masculinity. Men, he explained, were meant to rule, lead, fight, dominate, and be dangerous. Compassion and empathy were making them weak. A real man, it seemed, wasn’t supposed to be kind or understanding. He was supposed to be in charge.

The discussion that followed was an extraordinary tour through the grievances of the Christian right: feminism, LGBTQ people, public school indoctrination, woke teachers, sex education, godless universities, the feminization of men, and the supposed persecution of Christians. All of it was presented as evidence that Western civilization was on the brink of collapse. But the most revealing part came when Pastor Dan began explaining the divinely ordained relationship between men and women. Men, he said, penetrate, conquer, colonize, and plant. Women receive, surrender, and accept.

When I questioned Pastor Dan’s emphasis on strength over compassion, and suggested that forgiveness, mercy, and welcoming outsiders were rather central to Jesus’s teachings, he proceeded to mock me in front of a roomful of men who seemed to be spoiling for a holy war.

So much for my introduction to Christian hospitality. I went home, collected my thoughts, and turned the whole sorry affair into two articles.

CHAPTER II: THE EPISTLE

I published the articles, got a bunch of views, received some wonderful comments from readers, and went about my delightful life, whistling a happy little tune.

Smash cut and record scratch to four months later: I received an email from the church, sent to the account I use exclusively for this Substack.

It was from the pastor whose pulpit performance had inspired my original article: a sermon in which he took Jesus’s teachings about being the salt and light of the world and twisted them into something considerably darker.

Subject: Your Articles About Our Church Dear Mr. Mersault, I have read both of your articles about █████ ███, and I want you to know I do not write this in anger. I prayed on it for several days first. The Lord laid it on my heart to address this with you directly, as Matthew 18 instructs, before it goes any further. You came into our church as a guest. You were welcomed. You were not treated with anything but kindness, and then you turn around and attack us for preaching the truth. You mock what we believe, you have a problem with everything we teach, and you think we should apologize for standing up for God’s Word. We believe God made men and women, that marriage is between a man and a woman, and that children need to be protected from this transgender agenda and the godless things being taught in our schools. This is what the Bible says, whether you like it or not. People like you want us to keep quiet, but we won’t. A man who does that is not a journalist. He is an infiltrator, and there are words for what you have written, and I understand some of those words have legal definitions. I want you to hear this clearly. You will take down both of those articles. You will do it this week. I have spoken with our attorney, and I have spoken with men in this congregation who know exactly what to do about slander. We will not stay quiet while you drag the name of Christ and this church through the mud. We will go as far as the law allows, and I pray you do not make us find out how far that is. Do you think God doesn’t see? Do you think He is not keeping record? “Be not deceived; God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” You can mock me. You can mock my church. But you cannot mock Him and walk away unchanged. The day is coming, Mr. Mersault, when every knee will bow and every tongue confess. I would rather it be now than then. I am praying for you because the Lord commands it. You have five business days. Contending for the faith, ████ ██████

Senior Pastor

██████ █████ ██

My immediate reactions, in order:

Holy shit! (Holy. Get it?) My wife is going to kill me. She’s been warning me for years that my political meddling and Substack shenanigans would eventually get me punched, arrested, or sued. I’m afraid she may have called this one. (I haven’t told her about any of this business yet, so let’s keep the whole thing between us, shall we?) I’ve gotta tell my readers about this!*

*I hope you’re enjoying this article so far. 😉

My first instinct was to consult an expert in human affairs. ChatGPT.

I uploaded both articles and asked it to assess my legal vulnerabilities. After taking a moment to tell me how wonderful I was (AI can be remarkably obsequious, as you may know), it proceeded to explain a few things about free speech and California law.

As it turns out, California has some particularly robust protections against lawsuits intended to punish or silence people for exercising their free-speech rights on matters of public interest. Unfortunately, California also has laws concerning the recording of people without their consent, something I had rather helpfully admitted to doing in my article.

Then there was a whole other can of legal worms involving defamation, libel, privacy rights, and various other expensive-sounding ways I may have gotten myself into trouble.

After digesting all of this, ChatGPT arrived at what I suppose was the only right-minded conclusion: I should consult an attorney who knows something about these things.

As I mentioned in a recent article, I Was Laid Off This Week. And I Blame Trump., Substack is now my only source of income. Between you and me, I scarcely make enough to keep my Subaru charged and myself supplied with ethically sourced avocado toast (I told you I was a liberal, people), so the prospect of hiring a high-priced (or merely priced) attorney was, well, something else I most certainly wanted to keep from my wife.

Sure, I could have taken down the articles. It’s not as though I consider them sacred texts or believe they deserve a place in the Library of Congress. But that wasn’t the point. The point was that I wasn’t about to let a bunch of hypocritical Christian nationalists intimidate me into silence. These are people who have no qualms about using their faith to judge, shame, and marginalize everyone who doesn't conform to their rigid vision of how the world should be. They are perfectly happy dishing out condemnation, but apparently can’t stomach a little criticism in return. Well, tough. If you want to preach intolerance from the pulpit, you don’t get to demand immunity from public scrutiny. And you sure as hell don’t get to threaten people into shutting up about it. I had no intention of doing them that favor.

I’ll spare you the rigmarole of finding an attorney. Suffice it to say that the legal profession has a rather creative interpretation of the phrase “free consultation.” In my experience, it means you get to call someone, explain why you need a lawyer, and then arrange to pay them for the privilege of telling them the rest of the story.

I eventually found an attorney, scheduled a consultation, submitted both articles and the pastor’s letter for review, and received some advice about my legal exposure. The going rate for this little legal scrutiny? $2,850. I did, however, save myself a few bucks by declining the attorney’s offer to draft a formal response to the pastor on my behalf. Oh, and they validated parking.

I came away from the attorney’s assessment (and I can’t go into the details here) with somewhat mixed feelings. There were parts of my articles that prompted him to go hmmm (accompanied by a concerned expression and a slow rubbing of the chin), while other parts apparently boded rather well for me. All things considered, I left considerably more confident about my legal footing than when I walked in.

Admittedly, I may have mistaken a cautiously encouraging legal assessment for something approaching a clean bill of health. I had been indignant before; now, feeling vindicated, I was righteously indignant. So I went home and did two things.

First, I not only refused to take the articles down, I reposted them to give them another little burst of exposure. I figured if the pastor was going to make such a fuss, I might as well help a few more people discover what all the fuss was about.

Second, I set about composing a rather pointed response to the pastor. But I wouldn’t be writing it in my own voice. No, I thought I’d try something a little more ambitious. I would respond in the voice of the one person whose teachings the pastor presumably considers beyond reproach.

His own Lord and Savior.

In other words, I decided to answer the pastor’s letter as Jesus.

CHAPTER III: THE SECOND COMING

Of course, before I could presume to speak for the Son of God, I had a few things to work out. I am, after all, a godless heretic with no theological credentials, no known history of divine revelation, and absolutely no experience embodying the risen Christ. I would therefore need to prepare myself—not in the ecclesiastical sense, with prayer, fasting, and spiritual contemplation, but in the epistolary sense. I had a letter to write, and I was about to put words in the mouth of a man who, I am told, is rather particular about what gets said in his name.

The letter I wrote, and the trouble that followed, in Part Two.

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