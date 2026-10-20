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An opening note to my (usual) readers:

Let me start by being perfectly clear:

I despise conservatism and everything the Republican Party has mutated into over the past six decades. Trumpism is the grotesque manifestation of everything rotten not merely in politics, but in human nature itself. I have no room in my heart or head for the political, business, religious, and other leaders who feed this beast, enable its depredations, and profit from its destruction. And those who vote for this abomination and willingly consent to its excesses should expect my unbridled contempt.

Contempt, however, has never stopped me from making an argument.

I have spent a good deal of my writing life composing open letters to people with whom I disagree, which is to say, people who have furnished me with an inexhaustible supply of material and precious little reason to be gracious.

My early letters to Trump voters, MAGA adherents, Christian nationalists, and other apologists for authoritarianism were deliberately savage. They were written less in the expectation of changing minds than to provide my fellow liberals with a little cathartic relief from the national nervous breakdown. There is a certain pleasure in watching someone articulate the thing you’ve been muttering into your coffee for months, particularly when they do so with a little wit and a well-aimed shiv. (If you’re curious, my archives are here.)

Occasionally, these letters escaped the liberal enclosure and reached the conservatives they were written about. Their responses to me included ALL-CAPS denunciations, elaborate character assassinations, and, on several occasions, threats of physical violence. I found this discouraging in some respects, reassuring in others, and not entirely without its comic rewards. One does not necessarily expect a death threat to arrive with such an extravagant disregard for punctuation.

Still, I began to wonder whether I had confused the pleasure of landing a blow with the possibility of changing a mind. The former comes easily enough; the latter is a more difficult business. It requires something beyond indignation and a well-turned insult. It requires the willingness to imagine the person on the other side not merely as an adversary to be dispatched, but as a human being whose fears, loyalties, and convictions may be as real to them as mine are to me.

This is not a declaration of political neutrality, much less a sudden outbreak of saintliness. I remain perfectly capable of indignation, and I have no intention of relinquishing my contempt for those who have earned it. Nor do I plan to surrender my sense of justice or my sense of humor at the altar of civility. But I have begun to wonder whether contempt, however justified, is enough. What might happen if, for once, I wrote not to the choir but to the people standing outside the room, still deciding whether to come in?

I want to write to Republicans who will vote in the midterms. I want to ask them to consider whether their loyalty to a party has begun to demand the sacrifice of the very principles that drew them to it. I want to suggest that voting for a Democrat need not be an act of ideological apostasy, that patriotism sometimes requires us to oppose those who claim to embody it, and that a country can be lost not only through the malice of its leaders but through the complicity of its citizens.

And so this letter is an experiment in persuasion, undertaken without any particular confidence in my own powers of persuasion. I will try to make the argument without contempt, to leave room for disagreement without pretending that all disagreements are equal, and to appeal to whatever remains in us that is larger than our political affiliations.

And perhaps the letter need not end with the person who reads it here. Many of you have Republicans in your lives—friends, relatives, spouses, people with whom you share a home and, occasionally, the television remote. Perhaps you’ll share this letter with them. Borrow a passage that says what you’ve struggled to put into words. Or write your own letter, in your own voice, drawing on whatever here strikes a chord. I have no proprietary interest in these arguments. If they travel further in someone else’s words, so much the better.

I don’t expect miracles. But I have always been fond of the idea that a letter, sent into the world with no guarantee of a reply, might find its way into the hands of someone who needs to read it.

Perhaps, this time, that someone will be a Republican.

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An Open Letter to Republican Voters Before the Midterms

You don’t have to abandon your principles to vote against the people betraying them.

Dear Republican,

I’m not asking you to become a Democrat. I’m not asking you to abandon a lifetime of beliefs because a stranger on the internet told you to. Full disclosure: I am that stranger. And I’m a liberal, which means I have my own blind spots and hypocrisies. I’m not writing from some mountaintop of moral purity.

I’m writing because I have a question I think we need to answer honestly.

What happens when loyalty to your political party comes at the expense of loyalty to your country?

I don’t mean disagreeing over taxes, immigration, or the size of government. That’s politics. It’s supposed to be contentious. I mean something more fundamental: What happens when defending your party requires you to excuse behavior you would condemn in the other party, dismiss evidence that threatens your preferred candidate, or treat the institutions designed to protect your freedom as enemies because they’re standing in your leader’s way?

At what point does loyalty become complicity?

You can love your country and oppose its president. You can be a patriot and criticize your government. You can be a conservative and vote against a Republican. None of these things makes you a traitor to your beliefs. In a democracy, they’re your rights. So why have we come to treat criticism of our own side as betrayal and criticism of the other side as proof of our virtue? What happens when the party becomes more important than the principles it was supposed to represent?

What Are Your Principles Worth?

Let’s start with something most Americans, left and right, claim to believe: government should not have unlimited power. That’s why we have a Constitution, why presidents have limits, why courts have independence, and why public officials are supposed to answer for what they do. These aren’t bureaucratic inconveniences. They’re protections against the possibility that the people in charge might abuse their power.

The Constitution wasn’t written because its authors assumed every future president would be a good person. It was written because they understood that power needs limits, especially when the person exercising it believes those limits shouldn’t apply to him.

Which brings us to a simple question:

What good are constitutional limits if we defend them only when our own party is out of power?

If you believe in limited government, you should worry when presidential power expands beyond its proper boundaries—even if you like the president. If you believe in the rule of law, you should want the law applied to political allies and opponents alike. Otherwise, you’re not defending the rule of law. You’re defending your side’s right to escape it.

If you believe in fiscal responsibility, you should care when elected representatives surrender their responsibility to oversee public spending. If you believe in individual liberty, you should be concerned when government tries to control what people read, say, believe, or do with their own lives. And if you believe in personal responsibility, you shouldn’t need to check someone’s party affiliation before deciding whether their behavior is acceptable.

These aren’t liberal principles. They’re principles you already claim to believe in. The question is whether you believe in them enough to defend them when doing so becomes politically inconvenient.

I know what you might say: Democrats do it, too. They have their own hypocrisies, abuses of power, and occasions when principle gives way to political convenience. You’re right. They should be held accountable, too.

But think about the logic of that defense. If one party’s misconduct excuses the other, then nobody is ever accountable. Every abuse gets a pass because someone, somewhere, did something wrong first. Is that really the standard you want?

Democracy rarely announces its departure with a brass band. It erodes one excuse at a time. A transgression we once considered disqualifying becomes something we learn to live with, then something we defend. Eventually, we stop asking whether it’s right and start asking only whether our opponents would do worse.

That’s how the unacceptable becomes normal. The danger isn’t simply that politicians will abuse their power. It’s that voters will decide the abuse doesn’t matter as long as the right people are doing it.

What Happens to Us Along the Way?

There’s another cost to this politics of permanent hostility, and it isn’t measured in election results. It’s measured in what happens to our ability to care about one another.

Consider the family that can’t afford health insurance. The worker whose paycheck no longer covers the bills. The elderly person deciding which expenses can wait another month. The immigrant family living in fear of separation. The young person who discovers that their identity has made them a political target.

You may disagree with me about what government should do for these people. We can argue about that. But surely we can agree that their suffering shouldn’t be something we celebrate, dismiss, or stop noticing because helping them might benefit the wrong political party.

Compassion isn’t a Democratic invention. Self-reliance isn’t a Republican monopoly. We can believe in personal responsibility while recognizing that not everyone gets the same opportunities to exercise it.

And while we’re busy despising one another, consider who benefits. While we argue over our neighbors’ politics, the wealthy grow wealthier, corporations wield enormous influence, and politicians spend more time protecting their positions than answering to the people who elected them. Our attention is consumed by the people we dislike while the people with power get to keep using it.

Our hatred keeps us occupied. Their power keeps growing.

We don’t have to play along. I’m not asking you to like Democrats, abandon conservatism, or pretend our differences don’t matter. I’m asking you to decide whether those differences matter more than the basic rules that allow us to live together as a free people.

The Vote That Tests Your Convictions

So what should you do when you enter the voting booth this November? Start with the candidates, not the party labels. Look at their records. Do they respect the limits of their office? Do they accept legitimate election results? Do they believe public service means answering to the public? Ask who benefits from their decisions and who pays the price.

And ask one more question: Are they standing by their convictions, or are they simply afraid of what their party’s leader might do to them if they don’t fall in line? A politician who knows something is wrong but stays silent to protect his career is making a choice. A politician who abandons his responsibilities to avoid his leader’s wrath is making a choice, too. You are entitled to ask whether either deserves your vote.

Then turn the question on yourself.

What would it take for you to change your mind?

If the answer is nothing, then your vote isn’t really a judgment anymore. It’s a reflex. And if politicians know you’ll support them regardless of what they do, why should they bother earning your trust?

Changing your mind doesn’t mean everything you’ve believed was wrong. It means you’re willing to examine whether the people claiming to represent your beliefs still deserve to do so. You can remain a conservative, continue to disagree with Democrats on taxes, immigration, education, and a hundred other issues, and still decide that a particular Republican has failed so badly at the responsibilities of public office that he shouldn’t be returned to it.

Voting for a Democrat in a midterm election doesn’t require you to become a Democrat. It requires you to make a judgment about the people currently in power.

Think of it as a circuit breaker. You’re not endorsing everything the other party believes. You’re using your vote to restore checks on power, enforce accountability, and remind your own party that it doesn’t own your allegiance.

Elections are one of the few ways ordinary citizens can impose consequences on powerful people without asking permission from those same people. The midterms won’t fix everything, but they can remind politicians that their authority is temporary, that the country belongs to its citizens, and that public office is a responsibility—not a personal entitlement.

They work for us. Not the other way around.

Country Before Party

This November, you’re not being asked to settle every political disagreement you’ve ever had. You’re being asked to decide whether the people representing you have earned another term. Those are different questions.

The country belongs to Republicans and Democrats, believers and nonbelievers, people who share your convictions and people who drive you crazy. It belongs to your children and grandchildren, who will inherit the consequences of what we do now. They deserve a country where the law applies to everyone, where power has limits, and where elections remain a meaningful way to correct the government’s course.

They deserve better than a political system in which loyalty matters more than honesty, party allegiance more than constitutional duty, and winning more than the principles we claim to be defending.

We owe them more than loyalty to a party. We owe them the courage to recognize when that party has gone wrong—and the willingness to do something about it.

If you look honestly at the choices before you and conclude that a Democrat deserves your vote this November, don’t mistake that decision for a betrayal of your principles.

It may be the most principled vote you cast.

Before you vote, ask yourself one last question: Are the people asking for your trust serving the country you love, or asking you to put your loyalty to them above everything else? You know what your principles are. The question is whether you’re willing to stand by them when it costs you something.

Sometimes the most patriotic thing a citizen can do is disappoint their own side.

With faith in our shared humanity, and hope for our common future,

A Fellow American

A final note to my (usual) readers:

I understand the temptation to condemn Republicans as beyond redemption. I feel it myself. And the truth is, some people are so deeply invested in their own hatred that no argument can reach them, no evidence can shake them, and no appeal to conscience can move them.

But contempt, however justified, will not change an election. If we want to stop what is happening, we must hold the line against those responsible while persuading enough of their supporters to withdraw their consent. That means neither diluting the truth nor pretending that every disagreement is negotiable. It means making clear what is at stake, exposing the cost of complicity, and showing people that they can reject what their party has become without abandoning the principles that led them to it.

We do not need to win an argument with everyone. We need to win enough people to change the outcome.

Your paid subscription helps make this writing possible. If you’d rather buy me a coffee now and then, that means a lot, too. Either way, thank you for being here. ❤️

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