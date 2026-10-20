Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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GrenouilleJB's avatar
GrenouilleJB
Oct 20Edited

This really got to me. What I appreciate most is that you didn’t take the easy route of simply condemning people. You found a way to challenge them without humiliating them, appealing to their conscience without asking them to abandon their principles. I keep thinking about those who still love this country but struggle to reconcile that love with what their party has become. I already know who I’m sending this to, and I hope it reaches others who need to hear it. It takes real courage to write with such conviction and heart. Thank you.

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HarrisWalz FTW 2024's avatar
HarrisWalz FTW 2024
Oct 20

This is a worthwhile read and I appreciate what you are doing, especially having seen several of your recent "I visited MAGA-land and found..." pieces.

I agree with what you're saying here, but as happens so many times, while I'm still reading, I think

a) the people who need to see this won't, and

b) most of them won't be able to read this much at one time or understand the concepts, as you write for people who are moderately- to well-educated and clearly are yourself.

This almost certainly has direct ties to education priorities being underfunded for decades and the current attack on the Dept. of Education--or has that already gone the way of the East Wing? So hard to keep track.

When I see the clips of interviews of MAGA voters saying the dumbest damn things I've ever heard (and yes, knowing not all of these videos are presented accurately/in good faith), so much of what comes out of their mouths sounds as if their "principles" come from reading bumper stickers.

My apologies for coming off like a grouch. I get that way when POTUS sells out Ukraine--and pretty much the whole free world--and finally says openly that he is hooking up with our biggest adversary. Hard to feel optimistic when the fate of the whole free world hangs in the balance.

(Wasn't intending to provide a Maxwell Smart quote, but there you go.)

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