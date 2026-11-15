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Here we are approaching another Thanksgiving.

A holiday ostensibly devoted to gratitude, family, and the peaceful consumption of carbohydrates, but which, for millions of Americans, will also involve sitting across the dinner table from relatives whose political convictions have become a source of bewilderment, distress, and dinner-table homicidal ideation.

But this Thanksgiving is different.

On Turkey Day 2024, we were still reeling from Trump’s political resurrection, trying to wrap our heads around how a country could summon the monster back from the electoral graveyard.

By Thanksgiving last year, the shock had largely worn off, replaced by the grim spectacle of watching our worst fears materialize, one after another, with an almost industrial efficiency. Even those who had predicted the catastrophe were now confronting the daily reality of just how much damage could be done, how quickly, and with how little regard for the wreckage left behind.

This year, however, we’re coming to the Thanksgiving table fresh off a midterm victory of epic proportions. The political landscape has shifted, the balance of power has been shaken, and for once, the people who’ve spent the better part of two years choking down their outrage have reason to exhale. The tables, as they say, have turned.

But before all that table-turning sends the gravy boat airborne and the cranberry sauce splattering across Aunt Barbara’s white tablecloth, a word of caution: political triumph is no guarantee of a peaceful Thanksgiving. Some relatives may be less than delighted by the new state of affairs. Others may require a little help processing it.

So, in the spirit of holiday goodwill (and basic household damage prevention), I’ve put together a choose-your-own-adventure guide to talking to your grieving MAGA relatives this Thanksgiving. Whether you’re inclined toward diplomacy, principled confrontation, or a gleeful, scorched-earth FUCK YOU, there’s an approach for every occasion.

A Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Guide:

Finding Common Ground, Standing Your Ground, or Twisting the Knife

UPON ARRIVAL

A. THE MAGNANIMOUS LIBERAL

Find Common Ground

“Well, come on in! I know the election results weren’t exactly what you were hoping for. Believe me, I understand. Nobody enjoys watching their team lose, particularly when the other side is being so annoyingly cheerful about it. But don’t worry. I promise not to organize a victory parade through the dining room. At least not before dessert.

Seriously, I’m glad you’re here. We may disagree about plenty of things, and we may even spend part of the afternoon arguing about who gets to claim ownership of the American flag. That’s perfectly fine. I happen to think a family that can argue about politics and still enjoy one another’s company is doing democracy a considerable service. And possibly setting a decent example for Congress.

So come in and make yourself comfortable. There’s enough food, enough booze, and hopefully enough goodwill to get us through the afternoon. After all, Thanksgiving is democracy in miniature: everyone brings something to the table, everyone shares in the spoils, and everyone gets a seat.

Can I get you a glass of wine?”

B. THE PRINCIPLED LIBERAL

Stand Your Ground

“Come on in. And before we get too comfortable, let’s establish one thing: I’m perfectly happy to disagree with you. I actually think that’s one of the benefits of living in a democracy. But I’m not going to pretend that facts are optional, that standards are negotiable, or that political loyalty is a substitute for independent thought.

Yes, the Democrats won. No, that doesn't make them infallible. I'm not handing out halos. But the voters spoke, and that's how democracy works. We don't get to accept the results only when our side wins.

I’m happy to talk about the future. I’m even happy to hear your arguments. But let’s leave the talking head talking points at the door and bring our own judgment to the conversation. I realize that’s asking a lot in an age when cable news has become a substitute for thinking, but I remain an optimist.

Anyway, I promise to be polite. I make no promises about being agreeable.

There’s a box of wine in the kitchen if you want any.”

C. THE SCORCHED-EARTH LIBERAL

Twist the Knife

“Well, well, well. Look who showed up. I was worried you might be home alone, huddled in the dark in a fetal position, tenderly stroking your MAGA flag.

Wipe your feet and come on in. I know the last few weeks have been rough. Getting your ass handed to you in an election is never easy, particularly when you’ve spent two years assuring everyone that your side was chosen by God and the other side was dragging America into the abyss.

But chin up. It’s only democracy. These things happen.

Make yourself comfortable. I hid the knives, for your safety.

Oh, the wine? We drank it. While celebrating.”

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AT THE DINNER TABLE

A. THE MAGNANIMOUS LIBERAL

Find Common Ground

“Look, I know we don’t see eye to eye on much these days, but I have a radical proposal: What if we’re not actually enemies? What if, beneath the yard signs, bumper stickers, and inexplicable enthusiasm for a man who communicates primarily through insults and capital letters, we actually want a lot of the same things?

And yes, I know. The election didn’t exactly go the way you hoped. Believe me, I get it. But for once, the Democrats are allowed to enjoy a little good news. We’re not going to gloat. Well, not excessively. We have won the midterms, not the Nobel Prize. And besides, the last thing this country needs is another two years of people treating an election result like a personal vendetta. So let’s take the win, put down the pitchforks, and see if we can manage something truly revolutionary: acting like grown-ups.

So, in the spirit of turning over a new leaf—and before this turkey gets any drier—let’s see if we can agree on a few things.

Take immigration. Of course we need secure borders. That’s not exactly a controversial position. But surely we can agree that enforcing immigration laws doesn’t require treating children like contraband, denying people due process, or turning human misery into a made-for-television enforcement spectacle. We can have borders AND basic human decency. It’s not an either-or proposition. We’re a reasonably wealthy country. We can afford both.

Take the economy. We all want lower prices, affordable housing, decent jobs, and a little money left over at the end of the month. But perhaps we could agree that tax cuts for billionaires, tariffs that raise prices for ordinary families, and policies that concentrate wealth at the top aren’t exactly a blueprint for prosperity shared by everyone.

Take crime. We all want safe neighborhoods. Nobody wants to live in a place where you have to check the driveway for armed carjackers before taking out the recycling. But we also want police who follow the law, courts that function independently, and a justice system that doesn’t operate according to the president’s personal enemies list. You know, law and order. The actual law and actual order. Not the presidentially curated version.

And government? Surely we can agree that politicians shouldn’t use public office to enrich themselves and their families. That judges shouldn’t be punished for ruling against the president. That public servants shouldn’t have to demonstrate personal loyalty to the person occupying the Oval Office. And that the federal government is supposed to work for the American people, not function as a personal concierge service for the Trump family.

See? We’re making progress already.

And here’s the thing: None of this requires you to become a Democrat. I’m not asking you to trade in your Republican registration, your red baseball cap, or your collection of inexplicable Trump memorabilia. I’m simply suggesting that perhaps the values you claim to cherish—freedom, fairness, personal responsibility, fiscal prudence, patriotism, the rule of law—might be worth applying consistently.

You don’t have to agree with me on everything. Hell, I don’t even agree with Democrats on everything, and I’m one of the people who votes for them. We can disagree about taxes, spending, healthcare, and a thousand other things. That’s democracy. It’s supposed to be a marketplace of ideas, not a hostage situation.

We can hold our elected officials accountable, argue about the future, and occasionally acknowledge when the other side has a point. I know. Radical stuff.

Because ultimately, we’re all stuck on this little patch of real estate together. And I’d rather we figure out how to make it work than spend the next two years of our lives trying to burn down the neighbor’s house because we don’t like his lawn sign.

Okay. Who wants more green bean casserole?”

B. THE PRINCIPLED LIBERAL

Stand Your Ground

“I’m happy to have this conversation, but let’s be clear about a few things. I’m not going to pretend that what we’ve witnessed over the past two years is simply a matter of differing political opinions. I don’t expect you to agree with me. I don’t even expect you to change your mind. But I do expect you to have some standards.

Because that’s really what this comes down to, isn’t it? At some point, you have to decide whether your political allegiance is conditional on the behavior of the people you support, or whether it’s unconditional. Whether there’s a line they can cross that would make you say, ‘No. Not in my name.’

Is there?

Would you have defended all of this if a Democratic president had done it? Would you have excused the same conduct, dismissed the same abuses, laughed off the same scandals, and explained away the same attacks on democratic institutions? Would you have told me to stop being so partisan and give the president a chance?

I suspect not. And I think you know that.

And now the Democrats have won the midterms. The voters have handed your party a pretty emphatic rebuke. So what happens next? Do we gloat, declare ourselves morally superior, and assume that every Democrat elected is now a paragon of virtue? Of course not. Winning an election doesn’t confer sainthood. It confers responsibility. And the people who just won should be held to the same standards as the people who just lost.

If Democrats abuse their power, I’ll criticize them. If they engage in corruption, I’ll call it out. If they try to silence people who disagree with them, I’ll defend those people’s right to speak.

The whole point of winning is not to get away with the things you criticized the other side for doing. It’s to demonstrate that you meant what you said. Principles that disappear when your own side takes power were never principles to begin with.

So by all means, disagree with me. Challenge my arguments. Defend your policies. But don’t ask me to pretend that corruption is acceptable, cruelty is strength, incompetence is leadership, or authoritarian behavior is patriotism.

I won’t. And I don’t think you should, either.

I’m perfectly happy to keep the conversation civil. I’m happy to listen. I’m even happy to change my mind when presented with a convincing argument. But civility doesn’t require me to pretend that something fundamentally wrong is perfectly acceptable. And keeping the peace isn’t always the same as doing the right thing.

I’m happy to pass the green bean casserole, but I’m not budging on the principles.”

C. THE SCORCHED-EARTH LIBERAL

Twist the Knife

“Oh, for God’s sake. Are we really going to do this?

You spent the better part of two years defending the indefensible, explaining away the inexplicable, and telling the rest of us that we were suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Every outrage was overblown. Every scandal was a witch hunt. Every criticism was liberal hysteria. Every time we raised an objection, you told us to get over it, stop whining, and accept the results of an election.

Well, guess what? We had another election. And the voters had a few things to say.

And now, suddenly, I’m supposed to be gracious? I’m supposed to reach across the aisle, heal the nation, extend an olive branch, and reassure you that everything is going to be okay? Oh, absolutely. Let me just find my emotional support dove.

And please, spare me the sudden concern about civility. Where is this commitment to decency when immigrant children are being terrorized by immigration raids and family separations, transgender Americans are being targeted by a systematic campaign of discrimination and persecution, women’s rights are being stripped away, Jesus is being invoked to justify hatred and cruelty, scientists are being driven out, healthcare is being gutted, and public office is being treated like a family ATM? Where is the concern for dignity when the president insults veterans, humiliates allies, degrades public servants, threatens critics, and conducts himself with all the restraint and refinement of a drunk at an all-you-can-eat buffet? You don’t seem particularly troubled by cruelty, corruption, incompetence, or vulgarity when they come from your side. You cheer. You laugh. You make excuses. You make it all possible. But now, suddenly, we’re all supposed to mind our manners? Oh, fuck that.

And don’t give me the speech about how Democrats are just as bad. I’m sure you’ll find some Democratic politician who has done something objectionable. Congratulations. You’ve discovered politicians. It’s a growth industry. But the existence of Democratic failures doesn’t magically erase Republican atrocities.

And don’t insult my intelligence by telling me you voted for the economy, or the border, or some misty-eyed fantasy about making America great again. You knew exactly who you were putting in the White House. You knew the rhetoric. You knew the record. You knew the cruelty, the corruption, the vindictiveness, the vulgarity. You saw the whole tawdry spectacle and said, “Yes, please.” You didn’t accidentally stumble into this circus. You bought the season pass.

You want to know what comes next? Accountability. Investigations. Oversight. Consequences. The tedious, unglamorous business of repairing what has been damaged. That’s what happens when voters decide they’ve had enough. And if Democrats now screw it up, I’ll be right there criticizing them, too. I’m not joining a cult. I’ve already seen how that works.

But I’m not going to pretend the last two years were normal. I’m not going to pretend the damage was imaginary. And I’m certainly not going to pretend that cheering on a political catastrophe carries no responsibility for the wreckage.

So if you’re looking for absolution, I’m afraid you’ve come to the wrong house.

You can have the turkey. You can have the stuffing. You can even have the last piece of pumpkin pie.

But don’t ask me to swallow your bullshit.

Oh, you want a scoop of my green bean casserole? Sorry. That would be socialism.”

SAYING GOODBYE

A. THE MAGNANIMOUS LIBERAL

Find Common Ground

“Well, We got through Thanksgiving without anyone overturning the table or requiring legal representation. I’ll call that a win.

I’m glad you came. We didn’t solve anything, and I’m not expecting either of us to have an epiphany before Christmas. But keep talking to me. Keep arguing with me. We may disagree about plenty, but I suspect we still want many of the same things—for our families, our communities, and this country. We’re family before we’re political opponents.

I wish you health, happiness, and a little less cable news this year. Drive safely. Give everybody my love. And remember: we don’t have to see the world the same way to want a better one together.”

B. THE PRINCIPLED LIBERAL

Stand Your Ground

“Well, we gave the turkey, the stuffing, and the American experiment a real workout today. I’m glad you came. None of this changes how I feel about you.

But I do hope you’ll spend a little time thinking about what we discussed. Not about whether I’m right or you’re right, but about how we decide what’s right in the first place. Whether we’re willing to question the people we admire, admit when our own side blows it, and apply the same standards when the names and party labels change. That’s not a Democratic principle or a Republican principle. It’s the bare minimum of being a responsible citizen.

Anyway, drive safely. And next year, perhaps we can discuss something less divisive. Like religion.”

C. THE SCORCHED-EARTH LIBERAL

Twist the Knife

“Get the fuck out of my house.”

• • •

And there you have it: three approaches to surviving Thanksgiving with your MAGA relatives. Choose wisely. Know your audience. And remember that while democracy depends on the peaceful transfer of power, family dinners sometimes depend on the strategic placement of the wine.

Happy Thanksgiving. 🦃

To all my subscribers and readers, scattered across all 50 states and 110 countries: thank you for finding your way here, for reading, for writing, and for making this community such a wonderful and unexpected thing. I feel enormously fortunate to have you along for the ride. Wherever you are in the world, I wish you a beautiful holiday season, a little peace, a lot of love, and a new year filled with possibility. Sending my warmest wishes to you all. ❤️

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A Possible Lawsuit Over One of My Articles

My next article may be one of the more consequential things I’ve written.

It concerns a possible lawsuit arising from one of my Among the Believers articles. For those unfamiliar with the series, I spent six months interviewing and getting to know some of Donald Trump’s most devoted supporters, resulting in 15 articles exploring the people, beliefs, and motivations behind the MAGA movement.

Now, one of those stories has taken an unexpected turn. I’ve been confronted with the possibility of legal action, and what happens next remains uncertain.

I’ll share more as the story develops. For now, let’s just say that Among the Believers may not be quite finished with me.

If you’re not already subscribed, consider joining us. You won’t want to miss the next chapter.

A Note to Readers Recently, The Daily Beast approached me about a partnership: an audience roughly 100 times the size of my own, plus podcast appearances. Tempting. The catch was that my work would have to go behind a paywall. I said no. I write to inform, to entertain, and to help people feel a little less alone, and I can only do that if the door stays open. I couldn’t bring myself to shut it on the readers who have been here all along. Paid subscribers are the reason it stays open. If my writing has made you think, challenged you, comforted you, or made you laugh, please consider becoming one. Your support keeps this publication independent, free for everyone, and free to say what it thinks. Thank you. ❤️

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