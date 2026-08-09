Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Frantz Rantz's avatar
Frantz Rantz
17h

I'm one of those who could never and would never forgive anyone who voted for Trump, no matter what the reason or the excuse.

The wife who claimed she didn't vote for Trump, but for his policies, as if that was an excuse of some sort, and expected her husband to understand and consider it just a difference of opinion, is completely full of shit. IMHO. If she was my wife of 50 years and said that, she'd be out the door immediately. Never to be spoken to again.

We don't hate Trump simply because of his abominable character, as so many Trumpers claim when calling us out for Trump Derangement Syndrome. That's such an absurd and idiotic statement that makes me apoplectic every time they throw it out. They seem to think all our disapprovals of his actions are because we hate him personally. They can't conceive that we hate his actions, because they approve of them, or worse, they aren't even aware of them, or don't believe the reports of them as 'fake news'.

His policies are as abominable as his character. Worse. They have vast real world consequences. They not only reflect his character, his ideology and his belief system, and thus his supporters as well, they put into action those abominable evil and destructive ideas in ways that not only hurt millions of people, but have killed millions and will kill millions more. An accessory to murder is guilty of murder. I can not forgive murderers. The act of voting for Trump alone is being an enabler and a supporter of the millions of deaths he has caused so far. Supporting the policies he has used to carry out those mass murders is far worse. It means you want and celebrate those millions of deaths.

Her saying, 'I never liked Trump but I support his policies.' is no different than saying 'I don't like Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin or Mao, but I support their policies.'

It means you support xenophobia, racism, homophobia and transphobia, misogyny, oppression, torture, murder, genocide, suppression of rights to freedom of speech, religion, and assembly, even violent punishment for criticism or thought contrary to the leader. You support hate and violence. You support the demonization and punishment of fellow citizens who support democracy, understanding, fairness, acceptance and kindness to others, in favor of violence and repression and elimination of them by any means necessary. In short, you support Fascism.

Such a person doesn't deserve any understanding or forgiveness from anyone. Perhaps more so, if that is even conceivable, they deserve scorn, shame, shunning, and even punishment from someone they have shared a life together built on a lie and dissembling of who they always were. That kind of betrayal is beyond anything even imaginable or acceptable, thus deserves the worst possible consequences.

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M Goodman's avatar
M Goodman
18h

I am one of those people trying mightily to keep a marriage to a Trumpler alive. It's heartbreaking, devastating, infuriating, embarrassing, nauseating, maddening, sad and sometimes I just don't want to do it anymore. We've been married for 37 years.

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