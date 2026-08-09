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For the past few months, I’ve been following Trump voters into churches, diners, political meetings, block parties, golf courses, and patriotic galas, trying to make sense of a movement I have spent a decade despising. Think of me as an unfunded Margaret Mead with an attitude.

In April, I launched Among the Believers, a series timed to the run-up to the midterms, sending myself into rooms I normally wouldn’t otherwise set foot in. This is the fifteenth installment. The premise was straightforward: go where they gather, listen without flinching, try not to become one of them in the process. It has gone fine. I have not become one of them.

Along the way, I’ve learned that understanding people is harder than mocking them, and considerably more useful. If we want to stop this movement, we’d better understand the people sustaining it, even if the answer turns out to be deeply discouraging, which, reader, it usually has been.

But for all the time and money I’d spent seeking out strangers, it dawned on me, somewhere around the eleventh time someone recited a Fox News segment back to me verbatim, that I might already know people uniquely positioned to help me understand Trump voters. Better yet, they might be among the few people actually capable of changing their minds.

Those people are you.

The overwhelming majority of you, scattered across all 50 states and more than 110 countries (hello to my friends in Indonesia, Finland, and Somalia!), are exactly who you’d expect: bleeding hearts, the choir I’ve been preaching to since the first issue. A smaller contingent are right-wing lurkers who subscribe on the theory that it’s wise to keep their enemies close, and who occasionally write in to threaten me, which, as far as the algorithm is concerned, still counts as reader engagement.

What fascinated me wasn’t your politics. It was your proximity.

Some of you are married to Trump supporters. Raised by them. Raising them. Sitting across from them at Thanksgiving, mouth shut, wine glass a little too full, wondering when exactly you stopped being able to recognize the person passing the potatoes. Others have spent forty years building a life with someone whose political journey has carried them somewhere you never imagined they’d go. Less an ideological drift, at that point, than a full denominational switch, conducted from the next pillow over.

So I reached out to you, inviting anyone with a close relationship to a Trump supporter to answer a simple question:

What’s it like?

The responses poured in.

Over the following weeks, I interviewed many of you. Dozens more completed detailed questionnaires. One reader invited me onto a video call with both him and his wife so I could hear their story together. Marriage as a bipartisan committee hearing. More than once I finished reading an email and simply sat there for a minute, doing the thing therapists call “sitting with it.”

I went looking for Trump voters. What you handed me instead were your marriages. Your families. Your grief. The specific way politics keeps letting itself into rooms it was never invited into and refusing to leave.

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As I sorted through the interviews, questionnaires, and emails, a pattern began to emerge. No two stories were quite alike, but they kept circling the same handful of themes. Broadly speaking, they fell into four camps.

The Non-Starters

Before I heard from readers trying to navigate politically divided relationships, I heard from readers who wanted to make one thing perfectly clear: they would never find themselves in one. Ever.

A vote for Trump, several explained, would be grounds for divorce, disownment, or, at the very least, separate Netflix accounts. They weren’t answering my question so much as issuing a preemptive press release.

“I could never be in any kind of a relationship with a DJT supporter.”

“For me it’s simple: if you support Trump then our values are diametrically opposed, I don’t respect you, and I want nothing to do with you. There’s no compromise or middle ground.”

One reader reached for metaphor.

“Supporting Trump would be one fat, orange straw too many for this camel’s back.”

Others didn't bother with nuance.

“I would NEVER even consider living with a Republican, not just a MAGA idiot. It is clear by now that anyone who follows them has a mental deficiency that is incurable. I do not have patience for idiots.”

Technically, they hadn’t answered my question at all. They weren’t interested in navigating a relationship with a Trump supporter because, for them, that relationship would never begin.

The Peacekeepers

The second, and much larger, group came from readers whose lives were simply too tangled up with Trump supporters to walk away. A father who taught them to ride a bike. A grown child who used to call every Sunday. A friend of thirty years who still shows up when the car won’t start. Their circumstances varied widely, but their strategy was almost always the same.

Politics became the forbidden subject. They had learned, usually the hard way, that preserving the relationship often meant abandoning any hope of winning the argument. Over and over, I read some version of the same sentence: "We just don’t talk about politics." An astonishing number of long relationships now seemed to rest on a carefully negotiated conversational embargo.

One retired teacher married to a Republican said her marriage had lasted more than two decades because of a single agreement.

“When we decided to marry 24 years ago, we agreed that we would not talk politics. I don’t think either one of us believed that would happen.”

For years, it worked. Then, as she put it:

“We managed to make it work until two things happened: FOX News and Donald Trump.”

The peace treaty didn’t collapse. It simply became more elaborate.

“I’ve learned to leave the room or put in my iPods when he turns on the TV because if I happen to make a comment, laugh, or snicker he often will become enraged.”

"We sometimes share articles via text messages. This is fairly safe because we usually don't respond."

The arrangement has preserved the marriage, but not without cost.

“When we met, I was politically active with the local Democratic Party. I campaigned, attended precinct and regional conventions, attended rallies, and so on. I stopped when we married.”

“I truly believe the tension and hostility generated by my husband’s infatuation with and indoctrination by FOX News and all things Trump is negatively affecting my health. I am under constant stress.”

Then, almost as if to remind me this wasn’t an old story but one still unfolding, she added:

“Right now, he’s sitting next to me on the couch and reciting to me from a FOX News segment!”

Not every family succeeded in preserving the peace. Some had already crossed the point of no return.

“We also have family members and friends who have clashed, and don’t speak. My sister and brother don’t speak anymore. There are lasting breaks in so many friends and families that will remain long after Orange Caligula is gone.”

Two emails, in particular, carried the unmistakable tone of grief.

“I really wish I wasn’t married to a man who voted for him the first time, swears he didn’t vote in the last election, but defends him no matter what Donald does. I just cannot fathom his thought processes. Political issues [he] hears discussed on FOX can aggravate him and put him in an angry mood, and he walks around angry all day. To maintain our marriage we do not discuss anything involving politics or the state of the country. There are no tender moments. I believe [he] sees me as the enemy. I've given a great deal of thought to ending our relationship due in large part to our political disagreements. He is not the person I thought I married. I have no respect for my husband anymore and it has made the prospect of my remaining years depressing.”

“I’m 82, my brother 87. He became a Trumper, and it was one of the most horrible things I’ve ever felt. It truly broke my heart, as a guy who never even voted suddenly became a Trump know-it-all. We barely talk, just an email or text once in a while about family, but that’s it. I’ve stopped trying to explain how awful this fascist regime is, especially being Jewish, to no avail. I’ve stopped trying. A lifelong relationship down the drain.”

One reader described a twenty-two-year relationship with a lifelong Republican that has survived not because they solved their political differences, but because they accepted they never would.

“We had one big fight about Jan 6 when he made excuses for Trump’s insurrection at the Capitol, and then agreed we each have our differing opinions and nothing will bring us together. It’s as simple as that.”

She still describes him with genuine affection.

“He is very caring and would do just about anything for me. Everything else about this man is good, kind and giving.”

She insists he respects their truce.

“He never brings up politics around me or acts like a MAGA. He never tries to change how I feel. He goes silent and kindly changes the subject if I do.”

And despite her contempt for Trump, she refuses to let politics become the defining fact of their relationship.

“I am not willing to discount and throw away everything we have shared.”

“I’ll be damned if I let that Divider in Chief cause me to walk away from a relationship that is good for me in every respect other than I can’t vent and curse about my outrage to him.”

Another reader proposed something none of the others had. Instead of filling out my questionnaire, he asked whether I'd be willing to interview both him and his wife together.

They had nearly divorced after she voted for Trump in 2024. Things were better now, he wrote. Not perfect, but better. If hearing both sides would help my reporting, they were willing to tell the story together.

The next day, the three of us spent more than an hour together on Zoom as they recounted, sometimes correcting and sometimes confirming each other’s memories, how a marriage that had survived more than fifteen years had nearly unraveled over a single vote. At one point his wife reached over and touched his arm.

He began at the moment everything changed. A few days after the election, his wife told him she had voted for Donald Trump.

“I did not argue or fight with her,” he told me. “I just needed some space.”

The space became a separate bedroom.

“We stopped sleeping together. I even moved out of the bedroom.”

They continued living under the same roof, but they described themselves as little more than polite roommates. They barely spoke. Friends and family quietly tried to hold the marriage together.

Eventually, she suggested something I’d heard from dozens of other readers.

“We could just agree not to discuss politics or Trump anymore.”

The couple had been trying to have children. During one of those difficult conversations, he told her he’d changed his mind.

“I just wouldn’t feel right raising kids with a Trump voter.”

She told me she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“Are you really willing to throw away an entire relationship over a politician neither of us would ever meet?”

He answered exactly as he had that day.

“It came down to values. I didn’t want our child to grow up believing that someone who behaves like Trump is someone to admire.”

She shook her head.

“That’s not what my vote meant.”

She insisted she'd never admired Trump. The vote, she told me, had never been about him. It had been about the policies.

“I don’t like the way Trump behaves,” she said. “I voted for policies, not the person.”

Then she offered an analogy.

“If I had two doctors, and I didn’t personally like one of them, but I thought they were the better doctor, I’d still choose that doctor.”

He smiled slightly, recognizing an argument they’d clearly had before.

“My answer was that if I found one of the doctors morally reprehensible, I wouldn’t use that doctor. I’d find a third.”

For a while, divorce seemed inevitable. Then, instead of calling a lawyer, they called a therapist.

When they described their sessions to me, the therapist’s advice to communicate wasn’t the interesting part — by then, they’d already spent months talking, arguing, apologizing, trying to understand each other. The interesting part was that she understood what they were actually fighting about. After listening to both of them, she concluded they weren’t really fighting over tax policy, immigration, or even Trump. They were fighting over what a vote meant. She suggested that his hatred of Trump had begun to overshadow his love for his wife.

He didn’t entirely disagree.

His wife admitted something of her own.

“If I’d known it would become this big of a problem in our marriage,” she told me, “I never would have voted for Trump.”

The therapist encouraged them to keep talking, but she also offered an observation that neither of them has forgotten. She told them that, in her experience, couples who arrived in her office because of Trump often weren't really arguing about politics anymore. They were trying to answer a much more unsettling question:

What does your vote tell me about who you are?

They weren’t debating a politician anymore. They were trying to decide what that vote revealed about the person they had married. Questions of trust. Identity. Judgment. Whether they still recognized the person sitting across from them. Once politics becomes a referendum on character, she said, it’s extraordinarily difficult to keep the argument confined to politics.

Listening to them months after their therapy sessions, I never had the impression therapy answered those questions. It simply gave them a way to keep asking them without tearing the marriage apart.

They’re still together today. Neither pretends the disagreement disappeared. They just decided there was something they valued more than being right.

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The Converters

The most hopeful responses came from readers who had helped someone they loved leave MAGA.

None gave credit to a single brilliant argument. There was no devastating statistic. No perfectly timed fact-check. No viral article that suddenly made everything click. If anything, they made changing someone's mind sound exhausting. Instead, they described years of conversations, corrections, arguments that seemed to go nowhere, and a stubborn refusal to surrender the people they loved to a movement built on fear and misinformation.

Then life intervened.

Politics stopped being theoretical and became deeply personal. Immigration wasn’t just an issue anymore. It was a wife trying to immigrate legally. A church friend terrified of deportation. A transgender granddaughter. A gay son. Again and again, the distance between those people and my people quietly disappeared.

One reader’s story contained nearly every ingredient I’d been seeing: persistence, proximity, and eventually, change.

“Thankfully, my MAGA man started seeing the light shortly before the election, and had become a full convert. We wouldn’t still be together otherwise. I don’t know how I got through to him, honestly. I just kept fact checking the bullshit that he was parroting over and over (exhausting!) and eventually it clicked. Now he has been protesting with me, and cut off his MAGA sisters, and stopped hanging out with MAGA friends because they infuriate him.”

Another reader described to me over the phone how, over the course of nearly two years, she slowly helped her husband find his way back to their transgender granddaughter.

“When our grandchild came out as a trans girl, my husband didn’t know what to do with it. He watched Fox News every day and all these websites that talked about transgender people like they were dangerous or somehow a threat to children. That’s all he could see. Not our granddaughter. Just everything he’d been taught to fear.

“It broke my heart because my husband practically helped raise... well, her. Back then, of course, we knew her as our grandson. Her parents both worked, so every weekday before school and every afternoon afterward, she was at our house. Grandpa made breakfast, helped with homework, drove... well... drove him then... to soccer practice. If something good happened at school, Grandpa was the first person she wanted to tell. If she was sick, she wanted Grandpa. They were together almost every day for years.”

“Then she came out as transgender. He loved our grandchild, but all that fear got in the way. He just... stopped calling. Stopped showing up. It was like he didn’t know how to reconcile the child he’d helped raise with everything he’d been told to believe.”

“Finally I told him, ‘Would you please have lunch with her? Don’t go to argue. Don’t try to fix anything. Just listen.’”

“They were gone almost four hours. When he came home, he didn’t say much. He just sat at the kitchen table staring out the window. Finally he looked at me and said, ‘She thought I’d stopped loving her.’”

“Later he told me what they’d talked about. She said she’d known for years that something didn’t feel right, but she’d been terrified to tell her parents because she didn’t want to disappoint her family. She said coming out wasn’t becoming someone new. It was finally admitting who she’d always been.”

“Then she told him something that just wrecked him. She said, ‘Grandpa, I was so scared you wouldn’t love me anymore.’”

“He told me later that was the moment everything changed. He said, ‘All this time I thought I was protecting my beliefs. I never realized she thought I’d stopped loving her.’”

“He cried telling me that.”

“Things didn’t magically change overnight. He still had questions. He still had to unlearn a lot. But he started listening instead of assuming. He started seeing her again.”

“About three months later we celebrated my husband’s seventy-fifth birthday when one of our neighbors walked over and asked who the person standing next to my husband was.

“Without missing a beat, he smiled and said, ‘This is my granddaughter.’”

“She looked over at me with tears in her eyes.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a single word mean so much to another human being.”

What started with his granddaughter didn’t stay with his granddaughter.

“Once he let himself be wrong about her, he started wondering what else he’d been wrong about. He started asking me things like, ‘Do you think they lied to me about this too?’ He went back and looked up things he’d just accepted for years. Things about immigrants, about vaccines, about the election. Not all at once. But it was like once you find one crack, you can’t stop noticing the rest of them.”

“People ask me how I changed my husband’s mind. I didn’t. I just got the two people who loved each other most to sit across a table long enough to remember why.”

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The Self-Converts

Finally came a group I hadn’t anticipated: former Trump supporters. Rather than describing someone they had changed, they described how they themselves had changed. In many ways, they were telling the same story as the Converters. Only from the opposite side.

By now, I wasn’t surprised by what I kept hearing. Once again, nobody pointed to a single conversation that changed everything. They remembered dozens of conversations that seemed to change nothing at all. Until, somehow, they did.

Again and again, people described politics changing only after it stopped being abstract. A policy debate became the face of someone they loved, and the arguments they’d been making for years suddenly had a name attached.

“My relationship with [my girlfriend from the Philippines] opened my eyes to what Trump's immigration policies mean for someone I love. I'm hoping to bring her to the United States, and I'm afraid a Trump administration will make that harder.”

Another reader described attending church alongside immigrant families.

“The people I went to church with were afraid of being deported. I didn't want that to happen to them.”

Fear, I began to realize, has a hard time surviving proximity.

Then something else happened. They became curious.

“I started asking questions about what I'd always believed, and the answers I got just didn't make sense anymore.”

One former evangelical described returning to Scripture itself after years of defending Trump’s immigration policies.

“I re-read Matthew 25's command to welcome the stranger and Leviticus 19's instruction to love the foreigner, and I realized that, from a biblical standpoint, Trump's policies toward immigrants were antithetical to what the Bible says we should do.”

One former Trump supporter distilled his entire journey into a single observation:

“Looking back, I think propaganda works by killing curiosity. Once I became curious about what was outside my bubble, everything started to change.”

Curiosity was only the beginning. From there, many readers described the much slower work of relearning how to evaluate evidence, question assumptions, and distrust sources they'd once accepted without thinking.

Another described the process more explicitly.

“I decided I needed to de-program myself. I learned how to evaluate sources, understand my own biases, and question my assumptions.”

A third put it more simply.

“I learned how to think critically, do my own research, and verify what I was being told. That changed the way I see the world.”

By the end of these conversations, politics almost felt incidental. They weren't really describing a change in ideology. They were describing a change in how they thought.

“I had to let go of my need to be right about everything.”

“The more I learned, the easier it became to admit I'd been wrong.”

“I stopped seeing everything through a political lens. I started seeing it as a question of right and wrong.”

Perhaps the sharpest observation came from a self-described former Proud Boy.

“Trump doesn't know you. The fact that you're even thinking about his feelings proves you have an unhealthy obsession.”

I couldn’t think of a better ending than the one he gave me.

“Now I understand what ‘woke’ actually means. I woke up, and I realized I was wrong.”

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So... Is There Any Hope

I thought I was collecting reporting. Instead I accidentally wandered into people’s lives. I came away convinced that proximity matters enormously—and that it guarantees almost nothing.

It didn’t save the marriage in the “grief” email. It didn’t make the twenty-four-year truce painless, or spare the retired teacher her iPod-in-the-ears evenings, or stop octogenarian brothers from going silent for good. Plenty of the closest relationships in my inbox stayed exactly as divided as the country that produced them. If proximity were a cure, the Peacekeepers wouldn’t exist. They’re the control group, and the results aren’t great.

But here’s the thing I can’t get around. Every reader who described an actual conversion started in the same place: a relationship that already existed.

Nobody left MAGA because of a headline. Nobody came back because of the perfect argument, the devastating statistic, or the viral clip. Every story began with someone they couldn’t easily write off. Sometimes that meant years of patient conversations. Sometimes it meant a granddaughter and a four-hour lunch neither of them knew they needed. Sometimes it meant a therapist who finally shifted the question from “Who’s right?” to “What does your vote tell me about who you are?”

Looking back, I don’t think anyone changed because they were persuaded. They changed because the people they loved became harder to dismiss than the stories they’d been told.

So proximity isn’t a strategy. It’s closer to a precondition for one—necessary, nowhere near sufficient, and useless to anyone who doesn’t already have it. It’s no help at all to someone who has it and, understandably, wants nothing to do with it. Plenty of the Non-Starters were right about their own lives. Some relationships aren’t worth the cost of keeping. Nothing here is meant to argue otherwise.

What I can tell you is that every conversion in my inbox began inside a relationship. Not every relationship survived. Not every relationship should have. But I couldn’t find a single person who changed in isolation.

A postscript, for the readers who wrote to me: some of you are in this piece. You’ll know which paragraph is yours. I hope I got it right. Many more of you aren’t quoted here at all, not because your story mattered less, but because there were simply more of you than I had room for.

Your emails moved me, inspired me, made me laugh, and more than once made me well up at my desk in a way I wasn't expecting. A few of you I’m still writing back and forth with, weeks later, in what has quietly become more of a mutual support group.

Keep writing to me. I can’t promise you’ll make an upcoming article. I can promise I’ll read every word. I hope, more than that, that reading someone else’s story made your own feel a little less like something you’re carrying alone.

This series isn't done. I've already started digging into another corner of America's political divide. You'll read about it soon.

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