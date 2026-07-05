Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
Jul 5Edited

Maybe I’m wrong, naive or just a plain old plain dumbass, but there is something just fundamentally wrong with the concepts embraced by “conservatives” that denying or taking rights from others is totally acceptable to protect your own rights. It is so antithetical to the historical values they claim to embrace.

“I can't believe what you say, because I see what you do.” - James Baldwin

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Sandra Nicht's avatar
Sandra Nicht
Jul 5

FANTASTIC. Every Democratic candidate needs to read your work. REPUBLICANS need to read your work. Our democracy needs rebuilding from the ground up and WE are the ground.

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