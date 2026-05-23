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In recent weeks, my Among the Believers series has chronicled my attempts to understand the psychology of committed Trump supporters by spending time with them in environments that would not normally qualify as emotionally healthy for me. The response to the first two entries in these journalistic adventures — I Lied My Way Into a MAGA Focus Group and A Funny Thing Happened Over Breakfast With Trump Voters — has been robust, and somewhat surprising.

Across both discussions, many readers found some small measure of hope in the moments where certainty among the Trump faithful began to crack. Not because anyone believed these voters were suddenly going to emerge from a Cracker Barrel reborn as democratic socialists, but because, for the first time in a long time, readers saw Trump supporters expressing doubt, contradiction, regret, loneliness, and flashes of genuine self-awareness instead of the usual performance of total conviction.

A lot of readers seemed moved by the possibility that beneath the slogans, Fox News diatribes, Facebook meme warfare, and tribal dogma, there might still exist actual people in there. Flawed people. Frustrating people. Sometimes profoundly misinformed people. But still people. And for many readers, that alone felt strangely hopeful.

Which is odd for me to process, because I never set out to become a supplier of hope regarding the demographic I have spent the better part of a decade despising. I do not want to romanticize these people. I do not want to excuse them. And I certainly do not want this mistaken for appeasement toward a movement that has inflicted enormous damage on the country, on families, and on objective reality itself.

But recognizing someone’s humanity is not the same thing as absolving them of responsibility. Sometimes it is simply acknowledging that some of the people helping create the nightmare are not movie villains. They are human beings. Which, unfortunately, may be even more disturbing.

Alas, dear reader, in my latest spelunking expedition into the Republican cave system of perpetual paranoia and provocation, I’ll be offering no such hope. This time, I did not encounter doubt, contradiction, or even the faint flicker of introspection that surfaced in some of the earlier conversations. I found no self-awareness there. No remorse. No reconciliation. Not even much curiosity. So for those who read my recent pieces and are hoping for another reprieve from partisan polarization, this article may not be for you.

Still with me? Okay.

I have a confession: I had never attended a religious service. Never been inside a church, synagogue, temple, mosque, or any house of worship for the reason those places were built in the first place: to search for God, forgiveness, meaning, salvation, or whatever else people seem to find there.

It’s not that I actively avoided such places. I simply never felt drawn to cross the theological threshold — neither physically nor spiritually. I am areligious in the purest sense of the word. Not angry at God. Not rebelling against faith. I simply seem to lack whatever internal mechanism makes belief possible, the way some people lack rhythm or the ability to digest dairy.

So it was with genuine trepidation that I stepped into a church one recent Sunday.

I should admit I remain deeply confused by the sprawling branches of modern Christianity. I don’t know a Pentecostal from a Presbyterian or a Baptist from a Methodist or a Lutheran from an Episcopalian. Scholars estimate there are tens of thousands of Christian denominations worldwide, which strikes me as a remarkable amount of sectarian fragmentation for a religion organized around one central character.

I mean no offense by any of this. I don’t know much about religion. Living in the United States while remaining largely unaware of the taxonomy of Christ’s followers probably means I’ve failed to pay attention to something culturally important. But then again, I’ve also never seen a Marvel movie, so clearly entire pillars of American civilization have passed me by unnoticed.

But for my latest excursion into the American electorate, I decided to focus on one particular branch: evangelicals. Why? Mostly because they seem to be the faction most associated with treating Trump like the Second Coming.

To be clear, I’m not talking about Christianity broadly here, nor the many Christians whose faith genuinely centers compassion, humility, service, and moral seriousness. I’m talking about a specific fusion of religion, political grievance, and cultural paranoia that has become deeply influential in American life.

As I’ve said before, I am indifferent to religion. But one thing I absolutely denounce, castigate, rebuke, repudiate, and subject to every available ecclesiastical condemnation is religious hypocrisy.

Jesus Christ, do I despise two-faced sanctimonious moralists!

Those performatively pious frauds who sermonize about salvation while practicing cruelty deserve eternal damnation in the deepest chambers of hell. (If I believed in such a place.) And oh, my brothers and sisters, let me testify: Last Sunday, I found myself in precisely the kind of sanctuary where my righteous indignation could rise up, speak in tongues, and pass the collection plate.

I chose to visit a nearby Calvary Chapel church. Not the one closest to my home, but one a few towns over because, first, the surrounding area has developed a reputation as a habitat for affluent, entitled, permanently aggrieved MAGA reactionaries, and second, because white evangelical culture — particularly the strain now subsumed by Christian nationalism — has fused religious identity with right-wing political grievance so completely that it is often difficult to tell where the sermon ends and the Fox News monologue begins.

The church itself had made headlines in 2024 when far-right agitator and full-time outrage entrepreneur Charlie Kirk (Rest in Perdition) received rapturous applause after declaring that “if you vote Democrat, you can no longer call yourself a Christian.” As if the evening still lacked sufficient spiritual toxicity, he also informed the audience that “the Democrat Party supports everything that God hates!” before warning that if “this election doesn’t go our way,” Christians should be prepared to “fight” and “take to the streets” the next day.

You know. Exactly the sort of humility, compassion, and peacemaking Jesus was always going on about.

Also, I saw the church was hosting a full day of events, including a sermon, a Q&A with a Christian attorney (Jesus’ Advocate?), and a Men’s Group. The following Thursday they would also be holding “Freedom Night,” featuring a carefully curated cadre of Christ-approved school board candidates. I was beginning to suspect I had stumbled into the Coachella of Christian nationalism.

Probably another reason I chose a Calvary Chapel church is that my research indicated most attendees dressed fairly casually compared to more traditional denominations. This appealed to me because I had little interest in squeezing myself into formal attire, particularly on what I generally consider my weekly observance of sloth. Besides, my closet is largely bereft of anything that could reasonably be described as Sunday-go-to-meeting clothes.

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I arrived about fifteen minutes before the advertised start time to find a healthy crowd already assembled. The lobby was already in full operation: smiles, handshakes, hearty pats on the back, and the particular buoyant friendliness Christians deploy before discussing civilizational collapse.

And while I have never revealed what I actually look like to readers, I will tell you this:

I fit right in.

That is to say: a great many middle-aged white people.

There was absolutely no reason anyone would suspect I was secretly a godless left-wing malcontent whose worldview had been shaped by late-’70s/early-’80s punk records full of people screaming about Thatcherism and Reaganomics over distorted guitars.

While I had my hackles up from the moment I stepped out of my car, everyone there seemed perfectly pleasant. There was, as yet, no immediate reason to hate them.

In my research, I had learned that these churches are known for verse-by-verse “expository teaching,” where pastors walk through Scripture sequentially while blending theology, life advice, political commentary, and assorted culture-war anxieties. I also learned they had spent the previous few Sundays studying the opening section of the Sermon on the Mount in the Gospel of Matthew — specifically Matthew 5:3–12, better known as the Beatitudes.

You know:

“Blessed are the meek…”

“Blessed are the merciful…”

“Blessed are the peacemakers…”

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…”

This week, apparently, they would be moving on to something called “Salt and Light.” I had never heard of this before. To me, it sounded less like a foundational teaching of Jesus and more like one of Trump’s COVID treatment proposals.

The service began with roughly thirty minutes of soft-rock adult contemporary worship music. The less said about this portion of the morning, the better. Let’s just say it was no The Clash or Dead Kennedys.

Then, after some announcements and church business, the jeans-and-polo-wearing pastor made his entrance with the upbeat enthusiasm of a man about to demonstrate the miraculous versatility of non-stick cookware on a shopping network. The congregation watched with the eager attentiveness of a well-trained infomercial audience.

He began by recapping the previous few weeks’ teachings on the Beatitudes. On paper, at least, the themes were admirable enough: humility, mercy toward others, compassion for suffering, gentleness over domination, purity of heart and intention, reconciliation instead of conflict, sympathy for the meek rather than the powerful. Jesus’ message, stripped to its essentials, sounded like a warning against cruelty, arrogance, and worldly authority disguised as moral virtue. Good stuff.

In fairness, this is also more or less the ethical core of nearly every major religion ever devised — some variation of “try not to be an arrogant, selfish asshole to other people.”

And whatever my broader confusion about theology, I accepted the Beatitudes in the (holy) spirit with which they were intended. But having some sense of the congregation’s politics, class instincts, cultural anxieties, and social identity, I suspected the practical boundaries of all this mercy and compassion would reveal themselves soon enough.

Having already formed some expectations about how these teachings would likely be applied in practice by a congregation that leaned heavily MAGA, I could feel that familiar internal irritation beginning to build — that mix of skepticism, judgment, and creeping indignation I usually recognize in myself just before it spills outward.

It probably didn’t help that, breaking with my normal one-coffee-per-day rule, I’d already consumed one before arriving and two more in the lobby. The combined effects of caffeine and my own self-righteousness were beginning to create a noticeable psychic stimulant effect.

But for the moment, I maintained outward composure.

The morning’s actual sermon focused on the next section of the Sermon on the Mount: Jesus’ instruction that his followers were to be “the salt of the earth” and “the light of the world.” For readers unfamiliar with the passage, as I was, the metaphors are fairly straightforward. Salt preserves what would otherwise decay. Light exposes what hides in darkness.

Around me, people nodded gently along.

Christians, according to the teaching, are meant to function as a visible moral force within society — resisting corruption, confronting moral decay, and publicly embodying a higher ethical standard.

In theory, it is a perfectly reasonable message. A call toward moral seriousness. Ethical visibility. The pastor framed it as a warning against spiritual passivity — against becoming so culturally comfortable that one loses the ability, or perhaps simply the willingness, to recognize vice, dishonesty, selfishness, cruelty, decadence, or moral cowardice when it appears.

The obvious complication, however, is that once a community begins imagining itself as society’s moral disinfectant, the next question becomes who exactly gets classified as the contamination. Which forms of corruption are treated as existential threats, and which are quietly tolerated, rationalized, or conveniently ignored?

And that, I increasingly suspected, was where this was headed.

Because while the sermon sounded admirable in the abstract, I doubted the illuminating power of all this spiritual “light” was going to be distributed with anything resembling consistency.

My annoyance had nowhere to go except inward, lest I sprint onto the stage and attempt an ill-advised coup of the microphone. That restraint became increasingly difficult as the pastor began explaining how Jesus’ ancient teachings were apparently intended to function within the political realities of America in 2026.

The sermon had begun conventionally enough. Christians called to be “salt” and “light” in a fallen world. At first, the metaphors retained some openness. One could imagine them pointing toward humility, compassion, honesty, charity, or moral courage — the difficult ethical obligations traditionally associated with Jesus’ teachings.

But as the sermon progressed, it became increasingly clear that the congregation was not being invited to reflect on these metaphors for themselves. The pastor intended to define them. And once he did, the range of acceptable interpretation narrowed dramatically.

“Darkness” did not appear to mean greed, cruelty, dishonesty, indifference to suffering, or the worship of wealth and power. It meant the sprawling inventory of modern conservative Christian panic: transgender teenagers, drag brunches, pronouns in email signatures, secular teachers, public school librarians, textbooks insufficiently deferential to biblical authority, diversity training seminars, vaccines, climate scientists, immigration, feminism, declining birth rates, childless women, environmental regulations, electric vehicles, weak men, “woke” corporations, pride flags in classrooms, and whatever else had most recently circulated through the Christian media ecosystem as evidence that America was entering some final stage of civilizational decline.

The shift was unmistakable.

“They want your children sexually confused, spiritually empty, chemically dependent, ashamed of Western civilization, alienated from God, and so completely absorbed into a godless culture that they will no longer be capable of recognizing truth, freedom, and morality,” the pastor warned, before spiraling into an increasingly frantic inventory of collapse: schools “indoctrinating children,” Christians being “silenced,” masculinity disappearing, the biblical family “under attack,” and entire institutions supposedly captured by activists determined to “erase God from public life.”

At another point, he described believers as “the last line of defense before total moral collapse.”

Several people around me murmured “amen.”

The congregation was no longer being asked to wrestle with the ethical demands of Jesus’ earlier teachings — mercy, peacemaking, humility, care for the vulnerable, love. They were being taught how to identify enemies.

That distinction mattered.

Because once “salt” and “light” were translated into the language of cultural warfare, the Sermon on the Mount ceased to function as a challenge to power or tribalism. It became a mechanism for reinforcing them.

The sermon sorted people neatly into categories of purity and contamination, righteousness and corruption, godliness and decay. Entire populations became symbolic evidence of civilizational decline.

Every modern anxiety eventually collapsed into the same narrative: Christians under siege. The language of persecution appeared constantly, despite being delivered through wireless headsets inside multimillion-dollar tax-exempt megachurches that together constitute one of the most culturally dominant and financially powerful religious infrastructures in American life.

The contradiction seemed invisible to those inside the system because persecution had become less a material condition than a psychological identity — a way of interpreting any erosion of cultural dominance as oppression.

What disturbed me most was how emotionally efficient the framework was. The connections between these anxieties were rarely explained because coherence was beside the point. Fear moved through the room more fluidly than logic. Once the congregation accepted the premise that Christianity itself was under existential assault, nearly any social change could be folded into the same moral emergency.

By the time the pastor closed by describing Christians as a righteous remnant standing between America and moral collapse, the metaphors of “salt” and “light” no longer sounded like invitations toward humility or compassion. They sounded like the branding language of a movement that had fused spiritual identity with a permanent sense of cultural siege.

Then it was over. Christian electronic dance music blared from the speakers.

“What the fuck?” I thought to myself.

A moment later, I realized I had apparently said it out loud.

The elderly woman beside me looked over in visible alarm and instinctively clutched the gold, diamond-bedazzled cross hanging from her neck. I offered a sheepish shrug and an apologetic smile before stepping out of the row to make my way toward the Men’s Discussion Group.

Finally, I would have the chance to speak my mind.

But first, another cup of coffee.

Having now survived my first church sermon, I found myself wondering whether what I had just witnessed was considered normal. Unfortunately, the day was only getting started.

You can find previous dispatches from the Among the Believers series, along with all my other articles, on my Open Letters by Mersault homepage.

Step into my other publication, The Stranger’s Library — a collection of essays on literature, nonfiction, art, obsession, and the increasingly difficult task of remaining recognizably human while modern life slowly rewires everyone’s nervous system.

Here’s the latest essay from The Stranger’s Library. ↓

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