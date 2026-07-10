A brief note before we begin.

I’ve spent the last few months wandering into rooms where I don’t belong.

My Among the Believers series has taken me into churches, MAGA breakfasts, Republican fundraisers, neighborhood block parties, Hispanic golf tournaments, former gay lounges, and conservative focus groups. My goal has been to understand the people and ideas shaping the American right. Sometimes I've come away with a more nuanced understanding of viewpoints I didn't share. Other times I've walked away convinced my original assessment had been, if anything, a bit too charitable. And yes, on occasion, the only reasonable response to what I witnessed was ridicule.

But after spending all that time trying to understand the American right, it occurred to me that I was giving my own side a free pass.

I assumed I understood “the left.”

That was a remarkably confident assumption for a movement that can’t even agree on what “the left” means.

So, for the first time, I turned the lens around.

Call it Among the Unbelievers, though that’s not quite right. Nobody you’re about to meet is short on belief. If anything, conviction is the one resource the left has in inexhaustible supply.

The problem isn’t belief.

It's that the farther left you travel, the harder it becomes to tell whether you're looking at one movement or several.

That struck me as worth investigating.

So I went to a meeting.

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left·ist (noun)

A person whose political beliefs generally favor greater social, political, and economic equality, and who believes achieving those goals requires some combination of government action, collective action, or structural reform.

People assume the great American family drama is conservative parents versus liberal children.

Not in my family.

My parents were leftists. I’m a leftist. My adult children are leftists.

The disagreement has never been whether capitalism deserves criticism, whether racism is real, or whether government has a responsibility to protect the vulnerable. Those were never the debates at our dinner table. Our divide has always been over how far left is left enough.

Each generation has pushed a little farther than the one before it. More uncompromising. More idealistic. More certain the generation before it hadn't gone far enough.

My parents worried that I was becoming too radical. I now occasionally catch myself thinking the same thing about one of my children. It's deeply unsettling because it suggests I have become the sort of adult who mistakes the next generation's political idealism for naïveté.

My mom and dad, the grandchildren of immigrants who fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe, were lifelong Democrats, with one regrettable lapse for Reagan. Like millions of other Americans, they fell for the Hollywood casting. It lasted one election. They came to their senses.

For the next forty years, they railed at the television through one presidency after another, furious at corruption, hypocrisy, and injustice. But that was the extent of their activism. They voted. They donated a little. They complained. They yelled at the evening news as though the president might hear them through the television. Then they went on with their lives.

Regardless, I appreciated them. So many of their contemporaries eventually surrendered to the Republican Party's decades-long war on expertise, evidence, and intellectual curiosity, then happily mainlined the political narcotic of Fox News and the outrage ecosystem it helped create. My parents never did.

My leftism has always been more active, and more confrontational. I vote, donate, and volunteer, sure. But I’ve also spent much of my adult life speaking at town council and board of education meetings, writing pointed letters to the editor and equally pointed ones to my representatives, showing up at protests and counterprotests, and even permanently losing the hearing in one ear after an unhinged MAGA zealot blasted a bullhorn directly into it.

Now I write this Substack.

I’m not claiming any of this is noble, or even effective. For all I know, I've made things worse on occasion. But doing nothing has never felt like neutrality to me. It has always felt a little too much like acquiescence.

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As for my two children, I'll start with my oldest. She's 28, a physician, and a radical in both mind and body. She has immersed herself in the intellectual tradition of the left, reading political philosophy, revolutionary history, economics, sociology, memoir, critical theory, feminist scholarship, abolitionist writing, and firsthand accounts from organizers and activists. She doesn't just know what she believes. She knows why she believes it.

She knew from an early age that she wanted to become a physician. Not for the prestige or the paycheck, but because she couldn't imagine spending her life doing anything that didn't directly alleviate suffering. Her dream isn't a lucrative private practice in an affluent suburb. It's to provide free medical care to underserved communities in America and, eventually, to people living in some of the poorest places on Earth.

But a few years ago, her politics and her calling collided in a way neither of us saw coming.

She had just completed the first two preclinical years of medical school, immersed in lectures, anatomy labs, and endless exams. Ahead of her were two years of clinical rotations, where she would finally step out of the classroom and into hospitals and clinics, working alongside physicians and caring for patients. After years of sacrifice, she was standing at the threshold of everything she had worked toward. She was about to begin fulfilling what she believed was her life's purpose.

Then the call came.

By chance, it arrived while she and I were stuck in traffic on the George Washington Bridge headed into New York City. What had already been an infuriating crawl across the Hudson was about to become something much worse. I could hear only my daughter’s side of the conversation, but I didn’t need the other half. Her voice changed. The pauses grew longer. The color drained from her face.

I knew something was terribly wrong.

Her medical school belonged to a wealthy university that wanted to keep growing. Unfortunately, hundreds of mostly low-income Black and Latino residents were living on land the university now coveted. The plan would erase an affordable housing community that had existed for decades.

To the university, it was expansion. To the residents, it was home.

My daughter couldn't square the university's professed values with what it was about to do.

She believed a medical school existed to improve the health of a community, not help displace it. So she became one of the student organizers, working shoulder to shoulder with residents and community leaders. Together they staged peaceful sit-ins and demonstrations, asking the university to use a tiny fraction of its wealth and influence to protect the people being pushed aside by its expansion.

The administration didn’t answer with compassion. It answered with retaliation.

My daughter was the first student organizer to receive disciplinary notices. It later emerged that the administration's initial disciplinary actions had singled out students of color, my daughter among them.

As the traffic crawled across the George Washington Bridge, there was nowhere to escape the conversation unfolding inside our car.

My daughter's measured demeanor and grave tone concealed the panic building beneath the surface. For nearly thirty minutes she said almost nothing beyond an occasional "I understand," "Okay," or "Yes." Only after she hung up did she break down in tears.

The university was preparing to expel her. She had one last chance to plead her case before the university's disciplinary board, but the hearing was still thirty excruciating days away.

Ultimately, after a series of letters, meetings, and testimony before the medical school’s highest disciplinary authorities, she was allowed to remain.

The administration wanted a mea culpa.

Instead, my daughter did something far more difficult. She refused to apologize for believing that institutions with immense wealth and power have a moral obligation to protect vulnerable communities rather than displace them. She defended her conviction that standing beside people with far less power than yourself is not misconduct. At the same time, she acknowledged that some of the tactics employed during the protests had fallen outside the school's rules. It was enough to satisfy the institution's need for contrition without requiring her to abandon the convictions that had brought her there in the first place.

Was it worth it?

The housing complex was ultimately demolished. Hundreds of families still lost their homes.

But that’s not the whole story.

Without the protests, the residents almost certainly would have received nothing. Instead, the campaign forced an unprecedented settlement: permanently affordable housing on part of the site, millions of dollars in compensation for displaced families, and financial and legal support for residents rebuilding their lives. Even critics acknowledged the concessions were historic. As one of the community organizers later observed, had they not fought back, they likely would have received zero.

It wasn’t the ending my daughter had hoped for. But it was proof that principled resistance, even when it falls short of its ultimate goal, can still change lives.

And my other child?

She’s every bit as thoughtful and intellectually curious as her sister. While she isn’t nearly as politically active as either her sister or her father, politics found her anyway.

She didn’t choose that.

She’s a transgender woman. In today’s America, that alone has made her the subject of endless political debate, legislative attacks, and manufactured moral panic. Simply existing has become, in the eyes of much of the modern Republican Party, a political act. She isn’t trying to provoke anyone. She's trying to build a life. Yet her very existence has been recast as a threat by politicians who have discovered there's electoral value in turning people like her into cultural villains.

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Looking across three generations of my family, we all identify as leftists. That may sound like ideological uniformity. It isn't.

Political labels are imperfect, but as a rough guide, my parents fit somewhere among the Great Society liberals, center-left Democrats who believed government could be a force for good but trusted institutions to do the work once the right people were elected. I'm probably best described as a progressive or left-liberal activist, convinced that voting is only the beginning of civic responsibility. My oldest daughter could fairly be called a democratic socialist, although if you asked her, I'm quite certain Marx and Engels would make cameo appearances before the conversation was over.

The left's fiercest arguments aren't over whether America needs to change. They're over how much must change, how quickly, and whether the institutions we inherited can be reformed or must be replaced.

My parents believed the system was fundamentally sound. Elect good people. Pass better laws. Expand opportunity. Bend the arc, slowly, toward justice.

I have far less faith than they did. I think power rarely concedes anything voluntarily. It has to be challenged, embarrassed, organized against, protested, voted out, and dragged, often kicking and screaming, toward progress. But I still believe the institutions themselves can be made to serve the public good.

My daughter questions the premise altogether. She wonders why anyone would expect institutions built to preserve power to willingly dismantle the very hierarchies that gave them power in the first place. Where I see an institution capable of improvement, she often sees institutions that must be dismantled.

Spend enough time on the left and you discover there isn’t one left. There are liberals, progressives, social democrats, democratic socialists, revolutionary socialists, anarchists, and countless hybrids who borrow a little from each while rejecting the labels altogether. They may all want a more just society. Beyond that, consensus becomes much harder to find.

Conservatives often imagine “the left” as a single organism, marching in lockstep under one banner. That’s because they’ve never been to a leftist organizing meeting. Put ten leftists in a room and by the end of the night you’ll have eleven factions, three manifestos, and an argument over whether the snacks were ethically sourced.

Politically, though, those distinctions matter far less to the right than they do to the left. As democratic socialists have begun winning high-profile races (Zohran Mamdani, Melat Kiros, Claire Valdez), Republicans have increasingly collapsed liberals, progressives, democratic socialists, and even mainstream Democrats into a single political category: socialist. Increasingly, communist. Whether that characterization is fair isn't the point. If the left is going to be treated as a single movement, it's worth asking whether it actually is one.

So I decided to find out for myself.

I went to a meeting of leftists to see what I could understand.

If the left is ever going to build a durable political majority, all groups will have to do something they’ve never found especially easy: work together. Winning elections requires coalition. Governing requires even more of it. If every disagreement becomes a purity test, if every ideological difference becomes grounds for exile, we’ll fracture long before our opponents have the chance to defeat us.

The question wasn’t whether we shared enough values to call ourselves leftists, but whether we shared enough common purpose to win elections and govern together afterward.

My eldest daughter, now immersed in the ninety-hour weeks of her medical residency, put me in touch with a group of twenty- and thirty-somethings who occupied the farther left end of the political spectrum.

I wanted to know what they actually believed—not the caricatures offered by cable news or social media, but the real thing. I wanted to know whether people with such different ideologies could rally around common causes and common candidates when it mattered. Could they build the kind of coalition that wins elections and governs effectively? Or would every internal battle ultimately strengthen the very people they hoped to defeat?

Over the next few days, I crammed. I read about democratic socialism, social democracy, Marxism, anarchism, labor organizing, mutual aid, abolition, intersectionality, decolonization, climate justice, housing justice, direct action, coalition politics, and the century-old ideological fault lines that have kept the left arguing with itself almost as long as it has argued with the right. Then I went to the meeting.

Most importantly, though, I had one pressing concern.

Would these young radicals think I was cool?

And where, exactly, had I stashed my old Che Guevara T-shirt?

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PART 2 NOW AVAILABLE!

What do today's young leftists actually believe?

I attended one of their organizing meetings to find out. Over the course of a full day, I got an unfiltered look at the ideas, priorities, and aspirations of a generation that may help shape the future of the American left.

Or become its greatest obstacle.

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