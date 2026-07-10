Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Claire Josefine's avatar
Claire Josefine
Jul 10

Oy vey. Like you, my grandparents came over to escape pogroms. My entire family is leftist, ranging from social democrats to anarchists, all of us activist to one degree or another. My sister's youngest is trans/non-binary. After many years of hanging around lefties, reading their comments, going to meetings -- I don't have a lot of faith that we'll ever stop bickering. Too many egos, too many purity tests. I sure hope you find different results!

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Ma's avatar
Ma
Jul 10

You got to get in office before you can change the system. Once you're in office you have to sell it to the rest of us and get us all behind you. Otherwise, you're screaming into the void and nothing gets done.

I'm a former Republican that has moved from center right to center left. I guess I'm a Blue Dog. I'm willing to listen to those who are further left than me, but you're going to have to convince me whatever you want makes sense, benefits us all, and is financially doable.

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