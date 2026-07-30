Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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John A. Steenbergen's avatar
John A. Steenbergen
3d

I'm an old white male Democrat, so some young Democratic Socialists will very likely dismiss my opinions immediately. However, I see Trump and Trumpism as an existential threat to American constitutional democracy and the ideals expressed by the Declaration of Independence, Abraham Lincoln, and the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. Trump clearly wants the power and wealth of a dictator like Putin, and if we don't stop him and his party, neither Democratic Socialists nor Democrats will have any more say or power than dissidents in the Soviet Union in the 1930's and 1940's, or the Uyghurs in China. I sympathize with most of the goals of Democratic Socialists, but many of them, as expressed, for example, by Darializa Chevalier (e.g. abolishing the police, prisons and borders) are strongly opposed by a huge majority of American voters and will lead to defeat in any fair (let alone Trump-rigged) election.

Don't let the perfect (as imagined by a Democratic Socialist) be the enemy of the good (an imperfect society that helps keep peace in the world and provides prosperity and civil rights for most, if not all, of its citizens). The Democratic Party has changed tremendously, mostly for the better, over the last 100 years. Democratic Socialists somehow think Social Security, civil rights, voting rights, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, etc. are minor accomplishments, when they all led to major improvements in life for tens or hundreds of millions of Americans, over the strenuous opposition of wealthy conservatives (mostly Republicans). The Democratic Party leadership is made up of people committed to truth and democracy, who recognize that persuading voters to change laws and mores is difficult work and cannot be accomplished by a small group of people who are certain they are more intelligent and ethical than 90% of the voters in this country. If Democratic Socialists cannot persuade Democrats of the justice and value of their program, how can they hope to persuade evangelical Christians, gun lovers, white nationalists and all the other conservative Trump voters (who compose, or composed, 49% of actual voters in this country)?

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Adam C's avatar
Adam C
3d

I have really enjoyed this series especially the three parta on the DSA meeting. I am firmly in the camp of using the Democratic Party to win elections and then forcing policy changes. It is true that most of these movements have been co-opted out of existence, but we are seeing one that actually accomplished taking over a party:Trumpism/MAGA.

While a lot of Republicans would argue MAGA is not "old-school Republicanism," I would argue it is the natural end point of the last 70 years of the Republican Party. David Corn chronicles the history of the Republican Party going back even further in his book, "American Psychosis." Looking back to Eisenhower, the Republicans have regularly used the fringe radicals to amass power from Joseph McCarthy to Goldwater and the Birchers, to the Christian Nationalists like Jerry Fallwell.and Pat Robertson. Even their so-called moderate presidents Nixon, HW Bush, etc. used these people to help win elections. None them ever tried to actually toss them aside because power was what they and their donors wanted no matter who got hurt. They used their money and media apparatuses to create a false reality and smear the people in government who actually wanted to help make things better. Unfortunately, the Democratic Party never realized what was actually happening and got in bed with same donors.

We, on the progressive left, need to fight in the primaries to get the candidates most aligned with us over the finish line to be nominated. If the more corporate Dem wins the primary, we need to get them elected and then fight again next cycle. We also need to make the centrists support our choices when we win primaries. No more what happened with Mamdani, who has been a star. He won the nomination; he should have had every elected Dems' support in NY.

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