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When I decide to write about a subject, or, more recently, when I spend time with groups for my Among the Believers series, it’s rarely because I think I’m an expert with wisdom to dispense. Quite the opposite.

Sure, I usually have opinions going in. Sometimes they’re reasonably well informed. Sometimes they’re little more than assumptions dressed up with confidence. But I’m generally drawn to subjects precisely because I don’t understand them well enough. Writing gives me an excuse to do research, spend time with people I wouldn’t otherwise meet, and see whether my preconceptions survive contact with reality.

I don’t expect readers to learn from me so much as learn alongside me.

Sometimes I’m satisfied with the results. Not because I imagine I’ve produced the definitive treatment of a subject, rendering all future journalism unnecessary, but because I feel I’ve come to understand the topic (or the people) a little better and expressed that understanding in a way that feels honest and reasonably complete.

More often, though, I leave with the uncomfortable suspicion that I've mistaken the foothills for the mountain, and that a larger story lies just beyond what I managed to understand.

This is one of those stories.

The American left has spent generations arguing with itself. I gave it a few weeks, an alarming number of browser tabs, and one organizing meeting. There are obvious limits to that approach. My resources (intellectual, temporal, and financial) are finite, and I worry that any attempt to compress a movement this sprawling into a few thousand words risks producing an account that is not merely incomplete, but unfair.

I care about getting this one right. The last thing I want is to leave readers with a distorted picture of a movement I broadly sympathize with.

With that disclaimer suitably out of the way, and with equal parts curiosity and inadequacy, I walked into the meeting.

The first two installments of this series established both the common ground and the fault lines.

In Part 1, I looked at the ideological differences within my own family, three generations of leftists wrestling with how much of America needs changing.

In Part 2, I watched the Democratic Socialists of America present a platform that was strikingly unified in its diagnosis of the country’s problems and its vision for the future.

But it wasn’t until the presentation ended and the discussion began that I discovered where the real debate lives. Democratic socialists largely agree on the society they want to build. They disagree, sometimes passionately, over the path to getting there.

Which, I suppose, is one of the left’s oldest traditions.

That’s where we begin.

During the presentation, the speakers offered an ambitious explanation for nearly everything that feels broken about modern America. War, economic inequality, unaffordable housing and healthcare, climate change, artificial intelligence, and political dysfunction weren't separate crises. They were all symptoms of the same underlying disease: a capitalist system functioning exactly as intended, concentrating wealth and power while keeping working people divided, insecure, and politically weak. (See the end of this article for a link to the Democratic Socialists of America's Workers Deserve More program.)

Whether or not you accepted the diagnosis, it possessed something every successful ideology needs: a single explanation capable of making a complicated world feel coherent.

Then we took a twenty-minute break.

Revolutionary movements, it turns out, have intermissions.

As everyone drifted toward the coffee, bathrooms, and conversations, the soundtrack playing over the Bluetooth speaker was almost too perfectly chosen.

Come gather ’round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin’

Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’

I approached a young man who looked to be in his thirties as he poured himself a cup of coffee. He was conventionally handsome in a way that almost felt focus-group tested: thick brown hair, blue eyes, and carefully maintained stubble.

In my head, I'm still roughly his age. Then I caught my reflection in the window and remembered I wasn't. I could have been his father. Easily.

"So... how did you end up here?"

He laughed.

“I used to be a Democrat.”

There was a pause, as though he were deciding how much of the story to tell.

“I actually quit the party.”

“What happened?”

“I grew up in a little rural town,” he said. “Worked in a sawmill until there just wasn’t any work anymore. If you go by the stereotypes, I should’ve ended up MAGA. White guy. Thirties. Rural background. That’s the script. But that’s never really been me.”

He smiled.

“I graduated high school in 2005, so I kind of came of age during the Bush years. Between 9/11, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the economy, I was pretty much sworn off Republicans from the beginning.”

“So you signed up with the good guys.”

“Yeah. For a long time I was just... a pretty standard Democrat.”

“What changed?”

He shrugged.

“I just got tired of watching Democrats look completely helpless. Trump would do something outrageous, ICE would do something outrageous, and Democrats always seemed one step behind. Just reacting.”

He said Biden’s election gave him hope.

“I really thought maybe this was the reset. Like, okay, maybe they’re finally going to get their act together.”

“And then... well, you know. Gaza. Biden’s support for Israel. The whole age thing. Insisting on running again. It just felt like they couldn’t get out of their own way.”

“So you left.”

“I just registered with no party.”

"So how does somebody go from disillusioned Democrat to walking into a DSA meeting?"

“I actually looked into it maybe five years ago.”

“And?”

“I bounced.”

“Why?”

“I’m still culturally more comfortable around rural people than city people, even though I live in a city now. A couple of DSA folks made some pretty dismissive comments about the kind of place I grew up. Like rural America was just something to sneer at.”

He shook his head.

“That didn’t sit well with me.”

“So what brought you back?”

“The New York mayor’s race got me paying attention again. One night I just joined. Honestly? Half on a lark. Half because I wanted to register my own little protest against the Democratic establishment.”

“And then you came to a meeting.”

“I figured I’d probably confirm all my worst assumptions.”

"So where were the beret-wearing revolutionaries?"

He smiled.

“There were, like, thirty people. I was expecting maybe eight.”

“What surprised you most?”

“There was this group of retired machinists who’d driven in from a small town a couple hours away because they wanted to start their own chapter. I wasn’t expecting that.”

“And there were a lot of new people. Some from rural areas. People disagreed with each other, but nobody was demanding ideological purity or anything. The whole vibe was, ‘Okay, where can we find common ground? What can we actually get done?’”

He wasn’t trying to convince me. If anything, he still sounded a little surprised by what he’d found.

“So what keeps you coming back?”

“The action.”

He said it without hesitation.

“I mean, sure, people have their ideological commitments. I probably have more of a socialist bent than I would’ve admitted ten years ago. I’m still never calling anybody ‘comrade.’” He laughed. “But that’s not really why I’m here.”

He looked around the room.

“Look at what’s happening. ICE. Trump. Iran. The economy. Everything just feels like it’s getting worse.”

He shrugged again.

“Is DSA the answer? I honestly don’t know. But people are actually showing up because they want to do something. And right now, that feels like a hell of a lot more than I can say for the establishment.”

Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

Don’t stand in the doorway

Don’t block up the hall

For he that gets hurt

Will be he who has stalled

There’s a battle outside and it is ragin’

It’ll soon shake your windows and rattle your walls

For the times they are a-changin’

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The discussion segment got underway. If democracy really permeated every aspect of the organization, this was the test. PowerPoints are easy. Open microphones are harder.

After the first two questions, which dealt with such thrilling subjects as getting a copy of the presentation and the logistics of the next meeting, I began to worry. Either this discussion wasn't going to tell me anything I didn't already know or, even worse, I'd just built the third installment of this series around the least interesting part of the evening.

So I raised my hand.

“Listening to the presentation, it sounds like you want stronger unions, universal healthcare, affordable housing, and a government that’s more responsive to ordinary people. A lot of Democrats would say they want those things too. So where’s the line? At what point does someone stop being a Democrat or a progressive and become a democratic socialist?"

Anna didn’t hesitate.

“The difference isn’t a particular policy,” she said. “It’s how you understand power.”

She explained that Democrats generally see capitalism as something that can be regulated to produce fairer outcomes. Democratic socialists see the concentration of economic power as part of capitalism itself, not a flaw that can simply be corrected. If wealth remains concentrated, she argued, corporations will eventually shape politics through lobbying, campaign spending, media influence, and their leverage over workers.

“That’s why we talk about economic democracy,” she said. “Democracy shouldn’t stop at the ballot box.”

That was the first time I understood the distinction. The disagreement wasn't really over the destination. It was over what kept pulling the country away from it.

“Okay,” I said. “Let’s assume you’re right. What do you actually do about it?”

“Win elections,” someone shouted from the audience.

A ripple of laughter. A few people applauded.

“Winning elections matters,” she said. “But if all you do is elect different people into the same system, you haven’t changed who has power.”

"So how do you change it?" someone shouted.

“By organizing,” Anna said. “In workplaces. In neighborhoods. In elections.”

She wasn’t talking about waiting for Election Day. She meant helping coworkers form a union, fighting a neighbor’s eviction, organizing tenants against rent hikes, showing up at city council and school board meetings, campaigning for local candidates, and building relationships that last long after the campaign signs come down.

As she talked, I realized I'd been treating DSA like a political party. They didn't seem to think of themselves that way. Elections mattered. But they were only one expression of something larger: helping people organize their workplaces, neighborhoods, and communities long before anyone cast a ballot.

“Winning elections matters,” she said. “The question is whether winning elections changes who actually has power.”

That shifted the conversation.

If organizing was the engine of change, where should all that organizing go? Should democratic socialists work inside the Democratic Party, alongside it, or against it?

That’s where the conversation became considerably less unified.

Everyone in the room agreed that democratic socialists should run candidates for office. What they couldn't agree on was whether the Democratic Party was a path to change, a temporary ally, or part of the problem.

Then everyone started talking at once.

A dozen or more people jumped in, some speaking from the audience, others lining up at the microphone. There were nods of agreement, murmurs of dissent, people itching for their turn to respond.

No one argued about the destination. They argued about the map.

As I listened, the arguments gradually sorted themselves into these broad camps.

1. Transform the Democratic Party

One group argued for staying inside the Democratic Party. They weren’t starry-eyed about it. Most were deeply frustrated with Democratic leaders, corporate donors, and the party’s instinct for caution. Still, they saw an obvious practical advantage.

America effectively has a two-party system. Democratic primaries already offer a path to office. The ballot lines exist. The campaign machinery exists. The voters are already there. Why spend years building a new party when all of that already exists?

If democratic socialists could win Democratic primaries, they could move the party left from within.

2. Use the Democratic Party

Others agreed that running as Democrats made practical sense, but for a very different reason. They didn’t believe the Democratic Party could ultimately become a socialist party. To them, it was a means to an end.

Run as Democrats because that’s where people already vote. Build organizations, recruit candidates, win offices, and expand your base. Then, once democratic socialists had enough independent power to stand on their own, split off and form an independent workers’ party.

Several people referred to this strategy as the “dirty break.”

The Democratic Party wasn’t the destination. It was the on-ramp.

3. Leave the Democratic Party

Others argued that even using the Democratic Party as a temporary vehicle was a mistake. Every election required compromise, they said, and every compromise pulled candidates a little closer to the political center. Eventually, the Democratic Party would reshape democratic socialists more than democratic socialists would reshape the Democratic Party. That wasn’t a prediction so much as a lesson, they believed. History was full of movements that entered major parties hoping to change them, only to be absorbed instead.

They viewed the Democratic Party as too dependent on wealthy donors, corporate interests, and institutional habits to ever become an effective vehicle for democratic socialism. Every campaign run under the Democratic label, they argued, strengthened the very party they ultimately hoped to replace. Better to begin building an independent movement now, even if the road was much longer.

Of course, "building an independent movement" is easier to say than to do. America's winner-take-all electoral system has never been especially friendly to third parties, which is one reason this argument keeps resurfacing.

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There was logic to all of these arguments. But I couldn’t shake what I suspected many of my readers were thinking.

I raised my hand again.

“Can I ask the question I suspect a lot of Democrats would ask?”

Anna nodded.

“A lot of Democrats would say this isn’t a normal political moment. They see Trump as an authoritarian threat to American democracy. If that’s true, shouldn’t defeating him and the movement he represents take precedence over every other political disagreement? Doesn’t challenging Democrats increase the chances that Republicans win?”

Anna thought for a moment.

“Trump is dangerous,” she said. “Nobody here wants Republicans to win. But if Democrats know progressives will always support them because Republicans are worse, they have very little reason to change.”

The possibility of losing progressive votes, she argued, is what gives those voters leverage.

“Primaries are how parties decide what kind of party they want to be. If we never challenge incumbents, we’re basically telling Democratic leaders they can ignore us and still count on our votes.”

She argued that every election arrives with the same message: Now isn't the time. Wait until after this one. But if every election is treated as too important to challenge the party, she said, then there will never be a politically convenient time to change it.

I noticed she hadn't really disputed the premise of my question. Challenging Democrats could, in some races, help Republicans. Her argument wasn't that the risk didn't exist. It was that refusing to challenge Democrats carried a greater long-term risk.

Then she shifted from strategy to diagnosis.

“Trump wasn’t an aberration,” she said. “He was a symptom.”

She argued that decades of inequality, declining unions, unaffordable housing, and a political system increasingly shaped by concentrated wealth had left millions of Americans feeling abandoned. Those conditions didn’t excuse Trumpism, she said, but they helped create it.

“If all we do is defeat one Republican candidate without changing the conditions that made someone like Trump possible, we’ll keep fighting the same battle over and over.”

That's when I realized we weren't really arguing about elections anymore. We were arguing about time.

Democrats and democratic socialists often begin with the same fears and end with different priorities.

Democrats ask, "How do we win the next election?" Democratic socialists ask, "How do we change the next fifty years?"

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won’t come again

And don’t speak too soon

For the wheel’s still in spin

And there’s no tellin’ who that it’s namin’

For the loser now will be later to win

For the times they are a-changin’

More Agreement Than Disagreement

No one raised their voice. No one pounded the table. But the passion was unmistakable. People interrupted. Heads nodded vigorously when someone made a point. Others folded their arms until they had a chance to answer.

It reminded me of an extended family arguing over Thanksgiving dinner, except everyone had read Karl Marx.

Listening to the discussion, I found myself wondering how an organization like this ever accomplished anything.

If one group wanted to transform the Democratic Party, another wanted to use it temporarily, and a third wanted to leave it altogether, what happened after the meeting ended? Did everyone simply go home convinced everyone else was wrong?

Talking with members after the meeting and reading more about the organization, I realized the answer was... not really.

The disagreements were genuine, sometimes passionate. But they weren’t treated as existential. The implicit bargain seemed to be: agree on the destination, argue about the map, then go knock on doors together.

Whether members favored transforming the Democratic Party, making a "dirty break," or abandoning it altogether, the day-to-day work looked remarkably similar: organizing workplaces, supporting strikes, fighting evictions, building tenant unions, recruiting new members, and campaigning for candidates the chapter had endorsed.

Most DSA members, I later learned, don’t belong to ideological camps at all. They simply show up to their local chapter, volunteer for campaigns, and try to improve their corner of the world.

The organization votes. Sometimes one side wins. Sometimes another does. Members grumble, lose arguments, revisit them at the next convention, and continue organizing in the meantime.

Messy? Absolutely.

Efficient? Not especially.

Democratic? Undeniably.

The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now will later be last

For the times they are a-changin’

For three hours I’d listened to competing ideas about how society should organize itself. Then, with the meeting officially over, someone started stacking chairs, someone else folded tables, another person emptied the trash, another rinsed out the coffee urn, and before long everyone had quietly found something to do without anyone telling them who should do what.

I couldn’t help thinking there was probably a metaphor in there somewhere.

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Interested in learning more?

Read the Democratic Socialists of America's new program, Workers Deserve More.

Find your nearest DSA chapter through the organization’s official chapter directory. Most chapters host public meetings, educational events, and community organizing activities that are open to newcomers.