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I was deflated on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, I’d published An Open Letter to Republican Voters: Is Your Party Asking You to Betray Your Principles? The response was decidedly mixed, which is a polite way of saying that some readers embraced it, others took issue with it, and a few reminded me why writing about politics can be an excellent way to ruin your day.

In the letter, I wasn’t appealing to Trump’s most fanatical devotees, but to Republicans growing disillusioned with what their party has become. I argued that voting against a Republican candidate this November need not mean abandoning the Republican Party. The most principled act may be to refuse to fall in line and vote for Democrats to check Trump’s reckless exercise of power, for the good of the country and of the party itself. (The latter being an outcome I have little personal investment in, but one my hypothetical Republican reader might.) I asked whether loyalty to the party had come at the expense of the principles it once professed: limited government, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, and personal responsibility.

Those who liked the letter understood that my target wasn’t MAGA true believers, but Republicans who might still confront their party’s moral collapse, and their own role in enabling it. Some planned to share it with Republican friends and family. Others thanked me for making the case that persuasion might not be entirely futile.

Those who didn’t thought I was wasting my time. Some assumed I was trying to reach MAGA’s most devoted followers, who, I agree, are lost in a cult, impervious to facts, reason, or shame. Others took a broader view: Republicans across the board had abandoned their principles, if they’d ever held them. Appealing to their better angels was a hopeless cause.

Then there were those who regarded the very idea of talking to Republicans as a betrayal of the Left. Contempt, not conversation, was the only language left to us.

Quite a few readers pointed out that my missive was too long, too wordy, and written at a reading level beyond the reach of the very people I hoped to persuade. Some meant it as a dig at Republicans’ reading comprehension and attention spans. Others were making a more uncomfortable point: even they had struggled to get through it.

On this, I must confess, I’m guilty as charged. I have a tendency to make a point, then make it again, apparently in the hope that the second time will be more convincing than the first. Brevity is a virtue I admire in others and have yet to master myself. Maybe this paragraph is Exhibit A. So I’ll stop here, before I prove their point all over again.

So what deflated me?

Mostly, I wondered whether an open letter to Republicans would ever reach an actual Republican. And if it did, would it make the slightest difference? Underneath that sat another worry: that I’d let down some of my most loyal readers by writing something that might go nowhere.

A few of you wrote to say you planned to send the letter to loved ones on the other side of the political divide. I was genuinely touched, and I hope those conversations went well. But I wanted to see what would happen if the letter traveled farther afield. So I did something every fiber of my being has warned me against for twenty years.

I ventured onto social media.

I have never had an account on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of the other digital town squares where people go to shout at strangers, exhibit their breakfasts, and slowly surrender their souls to an advertising algorithm.

No, I’m not a Luddite. I simply suspected, from the beginning, that these places might be bad for the human spirit, and events have done little to disabuse me of the notion. I also had a more practical concern: I didn’t want old schoolmates and former girlfriends tracking me down to discover what had become of me. Some mysteries, I felt, were best left undisturbed.

But for this project, I made an exception to my long-standing policy of avoiding the internet’s more combustible gathering places. I posted my open letter in several conservative Reddit communities and enlisted the help of a friend who is active on Facebook. He possesses an ability I have long regarded with a mixture of bemusement and incomprehension: he is a staunch liberal who somehow manages to keep up friendships with people who are decidedly not. He shared my letter with his vast network, putting it in front of hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Republicans I’d never have reached on my own.

And so, with no small amount of trepidation, I put the letter out into the world and waited to see what came back. Beyond the predictable noise, the genuine responses fell into a few distinct and revealing categories.

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How Republicans Responded

As you might expect, there were the usual torrents of abuse, character assassinations, and sweeping declarations that everyone on the other side is a blight on civilization. There was also the occasional suggestion that I was a smug, self-righteous liberal who had mistaken his own opinions for moral superiority. (Well, that one may have some merit.) All of it delivered with a rather magnificent disregard for spelling, punctuation, and the basic conventions of written English.

I’ll spare you the particulars. A number of the responses, though, deserve an airing.

For readability, I’ve corrected typos and punctuation in some of them, without changing their meaning.

How do you reconcile your support for a party that asks you to abandon the very principles you claim to stand for: limited government, the rule of law, fiscal responsibility, individual liberty, and personal responsibility? Full letter here.

Voting Against Their Party

I was heartened by how many readers had already reached the same conclusion. The letter asked whether the party’s conduct could be reconciled with the principles it claims. Here’s how some answered.

A streak that ended this year:

“I don’t. I’ve already voted, and for the first time since 1992, I voted straight Democratic. The Republican Party, as it exists today, is anathema to everything it once stood for.”

Resigned, with a ballot to follow:

“I don’t. It’s not reconcilable. I’m going to hold my nose and vote Democrat this election.”

A warning from someone who helped put him in office:

“As a disillusioned Trump voter, there’s no way to reconcile those principles with how he’s governing now. Prepare for the impeachments, Donny. This time, many of your own voters will be hoping for a conviction. I know I will.”

Nearly three decades of reliability, ending in fury:

“I voted Republican from Reagan through George W. Bush. I’ve made the same observation you have: in their efforts to shield Trump from accountability for his illegal actions, Republicans have abandoned everything they once stood for. Policies they championed for decades have been tossed aside on a whim, all to curry favor with a dictator. It’s shameful to see their bootlicking. Traitors!”

An order of operations, laid out calmly:

“They absolutely do not follow those principles. I really don’t know where the Republican Party is today, but it seems to me that all of those things are out the window. I disagree deeply with Democrats on a lot of things, but voting for respect for the rule of law is of paramount importance to me before we can have other conversations about how best to govern.”

Leaving Their Party Behind

For others, the issue is not simply Trump. It is what they believe the party has come to represent.

An exit over fairness:

“I am a former Republican. I left the party when I realized that Republicans don’t want actual equality and equal freedom, but rather more rights for themselves at the expense of others.”

A fresh departure, with a charge sheet:

“I recently left the Republicans. I believe the party now stands for little more than covering up the administration’s corruption and lying relentlessly. It has abandoned limited government, fiscal responsibility, and any meaningful commitment to our allies who share our values and goals. Every Republican I’ve ever respected or voted for despises what it has become.”

An early alarm, set off by Moscow:

“Another former Republican here. It was Trump’s admiration for Putin that bothered the hell out of me in 2015 and 2016. And when he invited Russia to hack Hillary Clinton, that was tantamount to treason, even though I hated her and was part of the ‘lock her up’ crowd back then.”

A policy wonk’s long run, cut short:

“I was a moderate GOP voter from 1980 onward, chiefly because of its ongoing critique of Keynesianism, not all that stupid culture war stuff. But when the party whored itself out to Trump, I was out. Any idiot could have seen what was coming and, well, here we are.”

A front-row seat at the campus gates:

“Around 2015, I was president of College Republicans, and my main mission was to keep TPUSA [Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Charlie Kirk] from coming in. They came anyway, and right-wing politics have never been the same.”

A conversion story that didn’t last:

“A good friend with a master’s degree in political science, and a devoted Republican, convinced me to switch my registration from Democrat to Republican by teaching me about the values you mentioned, which the party claimed to revere: limited government, individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, the rule of law, and personal responsibility. “But then I found that, other than my friend, not one Republican I spoke with gave a damn about any of that. As the insanity of Trump’s takeover of the U.S. escalated, I changed my political affiliation again, to nonpartisan independent, where I expect to stay.”

An indictment aimed at a generation:

“The cult of Trump is the boomers’ last great ‘fuck you’ to the rest of us, after they’ve spent decades fucking everything up. I’ll now be voting Democratic for the foreseeable future.”

A blunt departure:

“Former Republican here. Current Republicans have no morals or principles to abandon. I bailed.”

Rejecting Trump But Remaining Republicans

Some readers still identify as Republicans, even as they reject Trump and the direction his party has taken.

A household divided, and a label defended:

“I classify myself as a Republican. However, I don’t consider MAGA voters Republicans. I have never voted for Trump or for any local candidate who supports his agenda. My own family offers prime examples of why. They say they want limited government, but when you point out that ICE is, in fact, an example of government overreach, they can’t seem to understand. Liberties? They’re perfectly fine with restricting the freedoms of others, as long as their own remain untouched. Taxes? They’re happy to pay more, as long as the scary trans boogeyman stays away. Gas prices? Apparently, those don’t matter.”

A ballot-splitter:

“I’m a registered Republican. Believe it or not, I couldn’t care less about party labels. I voted for Biden and Harris. I don’t care for Trump or the snake oil he sells. Locally, though? I’ve voted for several Republican candidates, and I’ll vote for some again.”

Bafflement at those who stay:

“Every Republican I’ve voted for (or would have voted for, had I lived in their district) has come out against the Orange Clown. I honestly don’t understand how anyone who considers themselves a principled conservative can still identify as a Republican. The party is so fundamentally broken that it’s pushing absurd bullshit like this.”

A sorrow that outgrew politics:

“I still consider myself a Republican, but I probably won’t vote Republican again. The party has strayed from its principles before, but never this far. The ideals it once stood for still matter to me. I served my country because I loved and trusted it. I don’t feel that way about my country anymore.”

Still Supporting the Party

Not everyone who responded accepted my premise. Some argued that, despite its flaws, the Republican Party remains preferable to the alternative.

A shrug, and a theory of how politics works:

“I don’t think they are upholding the principles of what the party was founded on, but I don’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. Political parties should change based on what voters want, and that’s what both parties have been doing. Republicans aren’t going off the deep end, they are doing what their voters want.”

A rebuttal, with a civics lesson:

“Just because they are doing what the voters want doesn’t mean they aren’t going off the deep end. Then what’s the point of a republic? Our government should be made of the best and brightest, and should make informed decisions, not follow the whims of the uneducated masses.”

Reluctant loyalty, with a bleak outlook:

“I think there are still individual members of the Republican Party who believe in these principles. But the party as a whole simply doesn’t. They just suck much less than the radicalism I’m seeing on the Democratic side. It’s a sad state of affairs, but the fact is that we’re already living in a post-constitutional state. We’re now forced to vote for the lesser of two bad choices.”

A frank inventory of dealbreakers:

“To be honest, I don’t support everything my party does, and you’d be a fool to do so, too. I support my party because I’m strongly opposed to what the other party stands for. I don’t support Islam, I don’t support trans issues, and I support the Second Amendment. What Trump has done for the Second Amendment has been incredible. That said, not everything he does is good. Trump is a rough character who sometimes needs to learn to keep quiet and just get things done. But he’s still much, much better than Kamala.”

Reclaim or Replace the Party?

This emerged as one of the clearest divides among respondents. Some believe the party can still be rescued. Others believe it has become too corrupted to save.

A line in the sand:

“I’m a Republican, and I’m not giving my party over to Trump. Americans don’t surrender their country when its leaders betray their principles. They fight to reclaim it. I believe Republicans should do the same. That’s why I still call myself a Republican.”

A call for political demolition:

“The party is fundamentally broken. It’s time to let it die and allow an actual, principled conservative party to rise in its place. This country’s history is littered with dead political parties, and yet we endure. Let the Republican Party die, and let it take all the MAGA fascist cultists with it. We’re absolutely better off without those assholes.”

An ultimatum for the party:

“How many times does the Constitution need to be violated, how many war crimes need to be committed, how many human rights need to be trampled before removing those responsible is no longer considered treasonous? I feel like that number should be pretty low. Remove this administration or extinguish the party!”

A Republican Who Has Opposed Trump From the Beginning

One exchange stood apart from the others. It came from a reader who took issue with my letter for a reason I hadn’t fully considered.

It opened with praise:

“I love this letter. It’s cool, it’s well laid out, and I agree with every word. And that’s the problem: I AGREE WITH EVERY WORD. I have for ten years.”

The receipts began in 2016:

“I agreed when I crossed the aisle and voted for Clinton, despite considering her a horrendously bad candidate. She was arguably the last woman who should have been put forward to break that final glass ceiling. But her opponent was a man of low moral fiber who disparaged a disabled reporter, mocked a war hero, got into a fight with a Gold Star family, made what at best were horrendously poor and inappropriate jokes towards Russia (if not outright collusion), and if I didn’t already have more than enough reason to cross the aisle, well, there was that Access Hollywood tape.”

Four years later, with minimal enthusiasm:

“I agreed when I crossed the aisle and voted for Joe Biden. To be completely honest, I couldn’t tell you a damned thing about Joe Biden when I did that, because I didn’t even care to know. I would have voted for any random elementary school spelling bee winner over Donald Trump.”

By 2024, the reluctance was gone:

“I agreed when I crossed the aisle and voted for Kamala Harris. Easily the best candidate out of those three, for the record. I not only voted for her, I phone banked for her. I had dozens of conversations, Republican to Republican, telling people exactly what you’re saying—country over party. Because my party hadn’t just nominated a narcissistic idiot at that point, they’d elected a known traitor. It is unfathomable to me that anyone who was paying attention on January 6th or even on the days beforehand could possibly deny that he earned that descriptor.”

Then came the complaint:

“I say all this because when you address a letter to ‘Republican Voters,’ and don’t take just a second to acknowledge that some of us have been with you on this from the beginning, it’s infuriating. Frankly, it’s demoralizing. “As I go to the polls next month and once again engage in the unenviable task of voting for someone I couldn’t possibly believe less in—a Democrat, because the Republican incumbent has put party loyalty above country and continues to support a president who has betrayed the Constitution—it makes me wonder why I’m bothering. No one’s appreciated those of us who have put country before party for the last ten years.”

I replied directly to only a handful of people during this project, and he was one of them. He was right. I apologized for painting never-Trump Republicans as indistinguishable from Trump’s supporters. I told him that I admired their willingness to stand against Trump.

His reply came with a warning and an assignment:

“Yeah, well, apology accepted, but just to be clear, you are SURROUNDED by people who will round me up and put me down right next to the most ardent MAGA supporter. Your people have gotten to the point, and to be fair understandably so, that they don’t see any distinction anymore. The only good Republican to them is a dead Republican. “So people like you really need to do your part to explain to YOUR side exactly what you said here: that the country belongs to Democrats and Republicans, and that normal political debate is supposed to be healthy. That not all of us Republicans are the enemies of that. Because most liberals and Democrats don’t believe we exist. Most of them just want us all to go away.”

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The Usual Suspects Showed Up

As of this writing, my social media posts of the letter have drawn more than 310,000 views. That doesn’t mean 310,000 people read them. But even if only 1 percent did, that’s a few thousand people exposed to the argument.

If you imagine the responses were all as measured as the ones above, I have a bridge to sell you. The rest was a rancid stew of grievance, conspiracy, and Democrat-bashing. Democrats, I learned, were responsible for the price of eggs, a housing market rigged by sinister elites, school libraries grooming children, immigrants invading to replace us, and a pandemic orchestrated to strip Americans of their freedom. They were also, I was assured, the real enemies of liberty, the rule of law, and personal responsibility. Add a few sweeping accusations of fascism and tyranny, and you have yourself a political worldview.

I’ll spare you the particulars. You’ve probably encountered the genre before.

So, What Have We Learned?

First, I was reminded anew that social media is awash in bile, deceit, and the sort of casual viciousness that makes me nostalgic for Emily Post. (Readers under 60: Google her.) I vow never to engage with it again. (Yes, I realize the very platform you’re reading this on is increasingly becoming social media itself. And yet, here I am.)

Second, my disgust with the Right is undiminished. My forays into the Republican fray during Among the Believers and this latest spelunking expedition into the caverns of conservatism leave me as contemptuous as ever of those who embrace the party’s cruelties, defend them, or help legitimize them. And it isn’t just the grotesqueries of Trump and his imps. It’s six decades of Republican political and cultural decay that have brought us here, and the steady corruption of what America ought to aspire to be.

Did my letter persuade anyone? I have no idea. I harbor no illusions about what a letter can accomplish, or how much influence a guy on Substack has. I may have changed precisely zero minds. But perhaps someone paused. Perhaps someone reconsidered. Perhaps someone who had been quietly questioning their party realized they weren’t alone. I’ll take that possibility.

To those who continue to support Trump, excuse his abuses, and enable his assault on the country, I say: go to hell. I have no interest in making peace with MAGA, giving its enablers the benefit of the doubt, or pretending this is just another difference of political opinion. The damage is real, and those who helped inflict it bear responsibility.

But some responses reminded me that not every Republican is a MAGA sycophant. A few seem to be waking up to what their party has become and what it has done to the country.

That doesn’t absolve them. A vote for the party is still a vote, whatever misgivings come with it. But noticing that some voters are confronting their responsibility isn’t forgiveness. It’s acknowledging reality.

Distinctions matter, not because Republicans deserve sympathy or absolution, but because if someone is ready to reject Trump, oppose his abuses, or reconsider an allegiance that took them somewhere they never intended, I want to know. I want to understand what brought them to that line and what might persuade others to step across it. Some will read that as softness. I read it as arithmetic: defeating an authoritarian movement means winning over people who once backed it, and every defector we treat as an enemy is a gift to the movement itself. Contempt, however justified, is no substitute for thinking clearly about what this moment demands.

I remain unmoved in my disdain for MAGA and those who enabled it. But I also came away with hope. Even those who helped create the wreckage can find the courage to confront it.

If you know a Republican who has begun to question what their party has become, send them this. If you are one, don’t underestimate your voice or your vote. And if you’ve spent the last ten years putting country before party, take heart: you haven’t been alone.

The future isn’t written yet. But someone will write it, and we get a say in who holds the pen.

Speak up. Challenge the people who need challenging. Don’t mistake cynicism for wisdom, or resignation for realism. The people who gain from our exhaustion are counting on exactly that.

Minds can change. Loyalties can break. None of us can know whether a letter, a conversation, or a single doubt will turn into something larger. We can only refuse to settle the question by quitting early.

The work isn’t over. Neither is the chance that someone, somewhere, is about to step across that line.

• • •

I’ll leave it there. This article is already too long. 😉

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