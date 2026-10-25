Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
3d

Most "never Trump Republicans" are no longer Republicans. They held on through term 1, and they have now given up on the party. Anyone still holding on to an idea of a Republican party without the poison Trump injected into it will either soon likewise succumb to the poison or they will quit the party for good. They have not yet processed the realities of a realignment that is going to persist.

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Lisa Leonardi's avatar
Lisa Leonardi
3d

To the person who blame boomers ... I am a boomer and I need to tell you that I have never voted anything but Democrat and never will. I believe boomers who voted for Trump were probably mostly men. Women in general are not that stupid.

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