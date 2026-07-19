Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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GrenouilleJB's avatar
GrenouilleJB
Jul 19

This was absolutely fascinating. Thank you for immersing yourself in a world most of us never get to see firsthand and reporting back with such honesty and nuance. I came away understanding this generation of leftists far better than I did before, and I'm even more excited to read Part 3. Please keep this series going!

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Diane Johnston's avatar
Diane Johnston
Jul 19

OMG, I’m a democratic socialist! This whole session with Mersault has confirmed what I

had suspected. I think we have seen positive examples with marches in the streets, “we the people” may come out of this mess. I say this as an 85 year old who has one purpose ( well, many actually)vote in 4 more presidential elections. Waiting for next installment!

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