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Before we begin, a quick recap. If you read Part 1, consider this the "Previously on..." segment. If you didn't, welcome.

In Part 1, I turned the Among the Believers lens on my own side. I wrote about three generations of leftists in my family and the ideological disagreements that separate us—not over whether America needs to change, but over how much, how quickly, and whether its institutions can be reformed or must be replaced.

People talk about “the left” as though it’s a single political movement. I wasn’t convinced it was.

To find out, I stopped theorizing and attended a meeting of young leftist organizers. I settled on the Democratic Socialists of America for a simple reason: if there is a single organization that serves as a crossroads for today's younger left, it's probably the DSA. Not every young leftist belongs to it, of course, but few organizations better capture the conversations, tensions, and aspirations reshaping the movement.

A few days after the meeting, a CNBC poll reinforced the idea that democratic socialism had become a political force worth watching. It found that voters were now more receptive to candidates who identify as democratic socialists than to candidates aligned with MAGA or endorsed by Trump. The shift was driven largely by younger voters.

Most of my preconceptions about places I've never been come from movies. So imagine my surprise, and mild disappointment, when my meeting with young socialists didn't take place in a dimly lit Lower East Side storefront sometime around 1972. In my imagination there would have been cracked plaster walls, mismatched folding chairs, hand-painted protest signs drying in the corner, and faded posters of Che Guevara, Angela Davis, and Ho Chi Minh glaring down amidst a haze of hash smoke. A mimeograph machine churned out revolutionary pamphlets while, somewhere in the back, a comrade pried open a dusty crate labeled “FOR THE REVOLUTION,” revealing a cache of surplus Soviet rifles.

Instead, my GPS deposited me in an unremarkable suburban industrial park. White stucco. Dark-tinted windows. A row of identical doors facing a neatly striped parking lot. Professionally maintained shrubbery. Carefully spaced trees. It looked less like the birthplace of a workers' uprising than a place where you'd expect to refinance your mortgage.

Inside, perhaps twenty-five people sit around a horseshoe of tables facing a large television, where another dozen or so members have joined on Zoom. Standing at the front is a man in his early thirties with short black hair, a neatly trimmed beard, and a thoughtful, measured demeanor. His name is Joshua. He's the organizer I'd spoken with several days earlier. The meeting was open to anyone, but before I attended we’d spent nearly an hour on the phone talking about my background, the Among the Believers series, the audience I write for, and my own history of progressive activism and occasional political gadflyism. He couldn’t have been more welcoming.

While he explained how the meeting would unfold, I took the opportunity to look around. People continued filtering in, exchanging hugs and introductions, checking their phones, and helping themselves to a folding table laden with snacks. The room skewed heavily toward people in their twenties and thirties, with what appeared to be a direct leap to septuagenarians. Along with the granola on the snack table, they were the only surviving link to the activist generation Hollywood had spent decades teaching me to expect.

A few days earlier, the Democratic Socialists of America had unveiled its new national platform, Workers Deserve More, during a livestream introducing the organization’s priorities for 2026 and 2027. Now local chapter leaders are walking members through what it means, how to discuss it with voters, and how to use it to recruit, organize, and campaign.

Joshua begins with a point of pride. The DSA, he says, has surpassed 125,000 members, making it the largest socialist organization in American history. Then he acknowledges the movement’s obvious challenge. Getting 125,000 socialists to agree on anything is no small feat.

The platform, he explains, isn’t doctrine handed down from on high. It’s the closest thing the organization could produce to a democratic consensus.

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If Joshua serves as the evening's master of ceremonies, the next speaker, Anna is the revival preacher.

She begins, fittingly, with a testimony.

“I took the circuitous route to democratic socialism,” she says. “I would say I was more of a liberal.”

The Iraq War started her journey leftward. She recalls supporting Barack Obama because she “couldn’t understand how anyone could support Hillary Clinton” after Clinton voted for the war. But over time, liberalism itself came to seem inadequate. “As my political education increased,” she says, “I realized the power of organizing and the power of a workers movement. And with every day I become more and more convinced that this is the path forward.”

I’ve noticed that every political movement has its conversion stories. Evangelicals tell you when they accepted Christ. MAGA supporters remember the moment they “woke up.” Democratic socialists explain when they stopped believing the Democratic Party could deliver the changes they wanted. Different revelations. Same narrative structure.

That last point would become the evening’s central theme.

I expected Republicans to play the villain in tonight’s presentation. Instead, the Democratic Party occupies center stage.

Anna describes it as an institution that has become incapable of reforming itself. “There’s no internal democracy within the institution,” she says. She points to Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. “How many Democrats didn’t want Joe Biden to run again in 2024? And yet the institution boxed out... a primary process in order to force that through.” It isn't simply a criticism of Biden. It's an argument that the Democratic Party has become less democratic than the Democratic Socialists of America. Throughout the evening, speakers repeatedly invoke the phrase "internal democracy," arguing that democracy isn't merely something exercised every four years at the ballot box. It's how an organization writes its platform, chooses its candidates, and governs itself.

It’s a revealing inversion. Republicans are treated almost like a force of nature—dangerous, yes, but expected. Democrats, by contrast, are the obstacle that still disappoints. Throughout the evening, the DSA isn’t presented as the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. It’s presented as the organization capable of succeeding where the Democratic Party has failed.

Only then did I realize the speakers weren't trying to convince me the Democratic Party could be fixed. They were trying to convince me it had already outlived its usefulness.

The confidence is unmistakable.

Anna speaks as though history has begun bending in her direction. Democratic socialist candidates are winning races. Membership has surpassed 120,000. Americans, she argues, are increasingly receptive to ideas once dismissed as fringe. “DSA’s power and its strength in numbers continues to grow,” she says. “We’re seeing kind of the culmination of that project.”

Even conservative attacks become evidence of success. If Republicans are talking about democratic socialism, she suggests, it’s because democratic socialism is becoming impossible to ignore.

America, she says, is “the wealthiest country on the planet.” Instead of “committing genocide in Gaza and slaughtering people abroad,” it could “take care of people back home.” But first, “we have to break the back of the billionaire class,” not simply to redistribute wealth, but because concentrated wealth has captured American democracy itself.

One word keeps surfacing throughout the evening: workers. Anna rarely talks about "progressives" or "Democrats." Nearly every issue is reframed in terms of "working people," a "workers movement," or a "working-class coalition." It took me a while to realize that "worker" wasn't shorthand for factory workers or union labor. It's almost everyone who earns a living by selling their labor rather than owning the business. A Starbucks barista and a software engineer belong to the same political category. The language isn't accidental. It's an attempt to persuade people to see themselves first not by race, religion, gender, or profession, but by their shared relationship to work and wealth.

Anna argues that capitalism leaves people "isolated" and "atomized," forever reaching for "a quick hit of dopamine" on their phones while something more meaningful slips away. DSA, she says, offers "community." It offers "purpose." I came expecting an argument about wages and healthcare. Instead, I heard an argument that one of capitalism's greatest failures isn't merely economic. It's that it leaves too many people feeling alone.

I was surprised most by the mood. I expected a movement on the defensive, bracing against a hostile political climate. Instead, the prevailing emotion was confidence. Anna argues that "people aren't afraid of the word socialism anymore." Nobody speaks as though they're preserving an endangered ideology. They speak like they're building a winning one. The atmosphere isn't one of resistance so much as momentum. Whether that confidence is justified is another question. But it's impossible to miss.

Then, with the audience suitably inspired, she turned things over to the committee that had spent the past year writing what I initially assumed was a political platform but would later discover socialists call a program. The evangelist leaves the stage. The interpreters are about to explain the scripture.

Rachel and Maya spent the next hour walking members through the Workers Deserve More document that will guide the organization's electoral work, political education, and organizing efforts for years to come.

This would take a while.

I shifted in my chair, ate another handful of granola, and prepared myself for what I assumed was about to be the political equivalent of reading the dishwasher warranty.

Political platforms are usually where inspiration goes to die. They begin with lofty aspirations and end in a thicket of bullet points, tax credits, and verbs like strengthen, expand, and modernize. I expected an hour of policy.

Instead, I got something stranger.

It took me a while to understand that they weren’t really presenting a platform at all. They were presenting an explanation. Not simply for what government should do, but for why the world looks the way it does. Why so many people struggle in the richest country on earth. Why some people benefit from that arrangement. And why democratic socialists believe a different economic order is possible.

That distinction turned out to matter.

Most political campaigns promise to solve problems. Workers Deserve More was trying to expand the boundaries of what people believed was politically imaginable. Before people will fight for a different society, they first have to believe one is possible.

Maya imagined someone reading the document and thinking, “Maybe I’m down with all these things. Maybe I’m a democratic socialist too.”

That was revealing.

The document wasn’t principally written to win votes. It was written to make organizers. Throughout the evening, organize kept surfacing like a refrain. The program wasn’t something members would read once and shelve. It was something they were expected to carry into conversations, campaigns, workplaces, and eventually into the movement itself.

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If the first section explained why the program exists, the second explained the kind of society it hoped to create. Here, too, Rachel began somewhere I didn’t expect. Rather than opening with capitalism’s failures or economic inequality, she asked the audience to imagine a different life.

“What would it be like to live in a world without capitalism?”

Rather than answering with economic theory, she described ordinary experiences: taking a day off without dreading the work waiting when you returned, leaving a toxic job without losing your health insurance, facing an unexpected expense without fearing eviction, having enough time and stability to think about something other than survival.

It occurred to me that she wasn’t describing socialism so much as the absence of chronic anxiety.

There was almost nothing about state ownership, nationalization, or markets. Instead, she kept returning to relief, security, dignity, and, above all, time. The future she wanted people to imagine wasn’t defined by what government owned. It was defined by what ordinary people no longer feared.

That was a different understanding of freedom than the one I was used to hearing.

Conservatives often define freedom as freedom from government. Rachel was describing freedom from economic vulnerability.

“Socialism,” she said, “is actually about freedom.”

In this telling, freedom wasn’t simply the absence of government. It required enough security that people could make meaningful choices about their own lives. Or, as she put it, people should be able to “lead their lives instead of just survive.”

Before explaining what was wrong with America, Rachel wanted people to picture what a better America might feel like. She wasn’t trying to make the audience angry. She was trying to make them ambitious.

Only later would that optimistic vision give way to a much broader critique of American institutions.

Only after constructing that vision did the presentation pivot toward the present. If the opening pages described the world they hoped to build, the next explained why they believed such a world was necessary in the first place.

Anna began without ceremony.

“Things are bad. Things are very bad.”

As Anna walked us through the program, one idea kept surfacing. It separated democratic socialists from most liberals almost immediately.

Most liberals believe the economy is producing unacceptable outcomes. Democratic socialists believe it’s producing exactly the outcomes it was designed to produce.

Not for everyone, of course.

For the people who already hold economic power.

Anna didn’t describe unaffordable housing, employer-based healthcare, layoffs, artificial intelligence, or widening inequality as evidence of a system that had malfunctioned. She described them as evidence of a system functioning exactly as intended.

Accept that premise, and almost everything else follows.

If the system is broken, you repair it. Elect different politicians. Pass better laws. Regulate the excesses.

But if the system is doing exactly what it was built to do, reform begins to look less like a solution than a postponement.

You replace it.

She ticked through the familiar list: rising rents, inaccessible healthcare, workplace surveillance, layoffs, climate change, and a precarious economy.

Then came the sentence that, more than anything else I heard that evening, crystallized the democratic socialist worldview.

“For the bosses, for the landlords, for the capitalist class,” she said, “things are going according to plan.”

It wasn’t simply a criticism of wealthy people. It was an argument about power.

Seen through that lens, capitalism isn’t merely an economic system. It’s a way of distributing power. Employers decide whether you have a paycheck. Landlords decide whether you have a home. Insurance companies decide whether you receive medical care. Investment firms decide whether your workplace survives another quarter.

Democracy, they argue, often ends the moment most Americans clock in for work.

Once I understood that premise, the rest of the program became easier to read. Universal healthcare, stronger unions, public housing, and the rest weren’t presented as isolated policy proposals. They were different answers to the same question: Who gets to make the decisions that shape other people’s lives?

That also explained why the presenters kept returning to organization. Winning a better contract mattered. Electing a sympathetic mayor mattered. But neither permanently changed who held power. Reforms could always be reversed if they depended on political goodwill rather than organized workers.

Eventually I realized every road in the discussion led back to the same destination: capital is already organized. Workers have to be, too.

Only then did I understand why they kept calling it a program instead of a platform.

It wasn’t organized around industries, government agencies, or even policy areas. It was organized around a theory of how society works and, just as importantly, what human beings need in order to flourish.

In fact, the next major section was titled Freedom to Flourish.

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Most political platforms are organized around problems: taxes, healthcare, education, immigration. This one was organized around an aspiration.

Rachel wasn’t asking what programs government should administer. She was asking what people need in order to live fully human lives. The policies flowed from that larger question.

She described an economy that leaves people in a permanent state of insecurity. Americans work longer hours than workers in many other wealthy countries. Healthcare remains tied to employment. Childcare consumes enormous portions of family budgets. Housing costs continue to outpace wages. People with stable careers often feel that one layoff, one illness, or one unexpected expense could upend their lives.

The point wasn’t simply that life had become expensive. It was that chronic economic anxiety leaves very little room for anything else. That helps explain why the first proposal Rachel emphasized wasn’t a wage increase.

It was time.

The platform calls for a thirty-two-hour workweek with no reduction in pay. I’d expected healthcare or labor unions to dominate the discussion. Instead, Rachel kept returning to time itself. More time with family. More time for friendships, education, hobbies, community, or simply rest.

The argument wasn’t merely economic. If the purpose of an economy is to improve human life, increasing productivity should eventually buy something more valuable than higher profits.

It should buy time.

Once I noticed that idea, I started seeing it everywhere.

Paid family leave. Vacation. Sick leave. Universal childcare. Shorter working hours.

These weren’t presented as workplace benefits. They were presented as freedom.

Rachel returned repeatedly to the same distinction. The goal of socialism, she argued, isn’t simply to help people survive. It’s to create the conditions under which people can actually live.

That same logic shaped the discussion of healthcare. Universal coverage wasn’t presented primarily as a way to improve medical outcomes. It was presented as a form of freedom. As long as workers fear losing health insurance by changing jobs, organizing a union, starting a business, or leaving an abusive employer, they are never entirely free to make those choices.

Housing followed naturally. The program argues that housing should be treated as a human right rather than a financial asset, expanding public and social housing while strengthening tenant protections. But again, the conversation quickly moved beyond affordability.

Security, Rachel argued, isn’t the opposite of freedom.

It’s what makes freedom possible.

By then I could anticipate the pattern. Healthcare. Housing. Childcare. Retirement. Education. Time itself. Nearly every proposal tried to move one part of life a little farther from the marketplace. Rather than asking how markets might distribute these things more efficiently, the program asks whether markets should be responsible for distributing them at all.

To me, that’s one of the document’s defining questions.

The argument wasn’t simply that government should do more.

It was that some of the most important parts of human life shouldn’t be governed primarily by the logic of buying and selling. If Freedom to Flourish laid the program’s economic foundation, the next section widened the lens considerably.

Rachel explained that the committee had deliberately organized the document around themes rather than policy silos because they wanted readers to see how different struggles reinforce one another. Housing, labor, healthcare, race, immigration, gender, and democracy weren’t competing issues. They were different expressions of the same underlying distribution of power.

One chapter title immediately caught my attention:

Finishing Reconstruction.

It was an unexpected choice. Most political platforms talk about civil rights, racial justice, or equal opportunity. This one reached back to Reconstruction, the brief period after the Civil War when formerly enslaved Americans exercised political power before that experiment was violently dismantled across much of the South.

The title wasn’t simply a history lesson. It was an argument.

Reconstruction, in the program’s telling, never truly ended because it was never allowed to succeed.

That framing changes how democratic socialists understand racial inequality today. Rather than treating disparities as isolated injustices requiring targeted reforms, the platform argues that racism has been woven into American capitalism from the beginning. Slavery generated enormous wealth. Segregation preserved economic hierarchies after slavery ended. Housing discrimination shaped who accumulated wealth and who didn’t. Unequal schools, policing, healthcare, environmental hazards, and employment opportunities weren’t presented as disconnected policy failures. They were presented as the accumulated consequences of institutions built over generations.

As I listened, I realized the presenters weren’t asking whether existing institutions could become fairer. They were asking how those institutions had been shaped by racial hierarchy from the beginning. That’s a different question, and it naturally leads to different answers.

The discussion then turned to class. The presenters never suggested that class mattered more than race. If anything, they argued the opposite: the two had strengthened one another throughout American history. Employers benefited from divisions among workers. Politicians exploited those divisions to weaken labor movements. Unequal access to housing, education, and healthcare reinforced both racial and economic inequality across generations. Addressing one while ignoring the other, they argued, left both systems largely intact.

I noticed the same pattern repeating throughout the program. Feminism, immigration, labor rights, constitutional reform—they all kept circling back to a single question:

Who holds power?

It wasn’t a collection of unrelated progressive priorities. It was a coherent theory of how power operates in American society—and how democratic socialists believe it ought to be redistributed.

The program’s section on Socialist Feminism extended the same analysis into another part of life that’s often treated as private rather than political.

Anna argued that capitalism depends on enormous amounts of labor that rarely appear in economic statistics. Raising children. Caring for aging parents. Supporting family members with disabilities. Maintaining households.

The paid economy, she argued, rests upon work that is frequently unpaid, underpaid, or simply taken for granted.

I realized socialist feminism meant something different from what I’d assumed. It wasn’t simply feminism paired with left-wing economics. It began from the premise that gender inequality and economic inequality continually reinforce one another. If childcare is prohibitively expensive, caregiving falls disproportionately on women. If domestic labor remains invisible, inequality begins long before anyone clocks in for work.

That also explained why the program treated universal childcare, paid family leave, shorter working hours, universal healthcare, stronger labor protections, and expanded public services as feminist policies. The goal wasn’t merely to make caregiving easier.

It was to redefine caregiving as a collective responsibility rather than a private burden, usually carried by women.

No matter where the discussion began—housing, race, labor, gender, healthcare—it eventually circled back to the same questions.

Who performs the labor that keeps society functioning?

Who benefits from it?

Who gets to decide?

That instinct became even clearer when the presentation turned to immigration.

At first, the programs's call to abolish ICE seemed like one of its most controversial proposals. Rachel and Anna saw it differently. To them, it was another example of institutions exercising extraordinary power over vulnerable people.

Like nearly everything else I’d heard that evening, immigration wasn’t presented as a separate issue. It became another way of talking about power, security, and who gets to control other people’s lives.

By this point, I had begun noticing another word almost as often as workers: democracy.

The presenters used the word so often, and in so many different contexts, that I eventually found myself mentally cataloging each appearance. There was democracy inside the DSA itself, which Anna had praised earlier in the evening as one of the organization’s defining strengths. There was political democracy, of course, but also workplace democracy, economic democracy, housing democracy, and democratic control over institutions that most Americans would never think of as democratic at all.

Only then did I realize the adjective in Democratic Socialists of America wasn’t ornamental. It wasn’t simply there to distinguish the movement from twentieth-century communism. It described the movement’s central ambition.

Again and again, Rachel and Anna returned to the same question:

If Americans believe democracy is the best way to govern a country, why should it stop at the office door?

Why shouldn’t the institutions that shape our daily lives, our workplaces, our healthcare system, our housing, even our economy, also be subject to democratic decision-making?

Once I understood democracy as their organizing principle, I started recognizing the same argument beneath proposal after proposal.

Why should executives alone decide how a company is run?

Why should investors determine whether a factory closes?

Why should private equity firms shape the future of hospitals?

Why should landlords exercise so much control over whether families can remain in their homes?

The issue, as they framed it, wasn’t simply unequal outcomes. It was who gets to make the decisions.

That turned out to be one of the program’s biggest conceptual shifts. Democratic socialists weren’t asking citizens to think differently about elections. They were asking them to think differently about democracy.

Elections remained essential, but they were only one expression of democracy. The larger project was extending democratic decision-making into parts of American life where it had historically been absent.

By then I found myself anticipating the conclusion before the presenters reached it. Stronger labor unions weren’t only about higher wages. They gave workers a greater voice over the conditions of their employment. Public ownership wasn’t valuable simply because government might operate services more efficiently. It placed certain decisions under democratic rather than private control.

If democracy is the guiding principle, structures that limit or dilute majority rule inevitably come under scrutiny. The discussion that followed wasn’t about tweaking existing political arrangements. It was about asking whether some of America’s oldest power structures still deserved to exist at all.

The presentation ended, but the meeting wasn’t over.

For the next hour, audience members challenged the speakers, challenged one another, and occasionally challenged some of the movement’s own assumptions. The orderly presentation gave way to an unexpectedly spirited debate over strategy, ideology, political compromise, and a question that has haunted the American left for generations:

Should democratic socialists work within the Democratic Party, make a "dirty break" from it, or treat it as part of the problem?

It turned out to be the most revealing part of the evening.

I’d spent the two hours learning the movement’s vocabulary.

Now I was about to discover that speaking the same political language didn’t necessarily mean agreeing on how to change the world—or whether the Democratic Party was a vehicle for that change or the obstacle standing in its way.

That’s where Part 3 begins.

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Come mothers and fathers throughout the land

And don’t criticize what you can’t understand

Your sons and your daughters are beyond your command

Your old road is rapidly agin’

Please get out of the new one if you can’t lend your hand

For the times, they are a-changin’