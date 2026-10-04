Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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driftglass's avatar
driftglass
Oct 4

I take no pleasure in reminding the Truce-Makers, the Let Go-Ers, and the Redeemers that we tried all of that. In fact, we already had a damn near perfect lab experiment in finding out what would happen if we bent over backwards to offer compassion, looking forward not back, reasonable boundaries, and one off-ramp after another as a way to come together to solve our common problems.

It was called "The Obama Administration". And their reaction to the Obama administration should have taught us a hard but necessary lesson.

The response from the base was an eight-year-long racist primal scream, followed by nominating and electing the King of the Birthers. Then nominating him again. Then nominating a third time, and electing him again. The first time was the first plane hitting the first tower. Might have been a mistake. Might have been an accident. The second time Trump was elected, that was the plane hitting the second tower. Oh, Ok, this is who these people are, period. These are the lengths they will go to to destroy this country.

The response from the Republicans in Congress was lies, slander, and sabotage.

The response from the legacy media was to side with the Right and demand to know, "Why won't Obama lead?" After all, he'd promise to unite the country, but divisions between us had only gotten worse, because he'd foolishly made himself hostage to a Republican party which had made it perfectly clear that destroying him was their #1 priority.

And the response from Conservative media was to keep the GOP base at a full boil with an endless torrent of lies and wild conspiracies -- some openly racist and some lightly coded.

This is why the "No Looking Back" mantra is ludicrous. Looking back at what does and does not work is the only way to learn how not to make the same mistakes again and again.

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PDP's avatar
PDP
Oct 4

To me it's a matter of indifference what people who believed in Trump decide to do. Things I think should be done include strengthening your democracy by having guardrails that actually work, which means having proper governance, and punishing those who have corrupted the constitution in ways that the founders cannot have imagined. In other words we need to put our energies into making sure that something similar can't happen again. As we've had the most egregious breaking of most of the things America thought that it was that should be relatively easy: just pick something that Trump and his friends have done and see how you can make that illegal. I'd suggest starting with Elon Musk's invasion of the actual business of government: never again should anyone other than the appropriate people be allowed to put their hands on the machinery of government. When I think about it that probably covers most of what's gone horribly wrong. I can see it would take a bit of tidying up...

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