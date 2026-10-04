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There was a moment, somewhere in the middle of reading through several hundred comments, direct messages, and emails, when I realized I may have made a fairly serious mistake.

I asked a question that I knew was provocative in its simplicity and its openness.

What do we do with the people who spent the last decade believing in Trump?

I had assumed I was asking a question about them.

I slowly began to understand that I was asking a question about us.

Not just what we thought they deserved, but what we were willing to become in deciding what to do with them.

Part I of this article was, if nothing else, a necessary catharsis. A collective primal scream in which we let loose some of the anger, grief, fear, disgust, and long-hoarded resentment we had been carrying around for years.

And God, did we scream.

In Part I, we met the first three camps.

The Punishers wanted consequences. Not symbolic consequences. Actual consequences. They were less interested in understanding why someone had done something than in making sure that doing it had a cost.

The Severers had already made their decision. Some relationships, they believed, had crossed a line from which there was no meaningful return. You could love somebody and still decide you could no longer have them in your life.

The Reckoners wanted an accounting. Before forgiveness, before reconciliation, before any talk of moving forward, there had to be an honest reckoning with what had happened, what had been believed, what had been defended, and what had been done.

Three approaches. Three kinds of resolve. Three convictions about what these people had coming to them.

And I found myself in all three.

And then came the people who complicated the whole thing.

Because after reading what you sent me, I realized there were three other groups hiding in the responses. People whose positions I hadn’t expected. People I wanted, at first, to argue with. And then, somewhat inconveniently, I found myself understanding them.

So let’s meet them.

4. THE TRUCE-MAKERS

Boundaries, Coexistence, and Fatigue

The Truce-Makers have had enough. They aren’t looking for punishment, but neither are they particularly interested in some grand reconciliation. They want boundaries. A lower temperature. A way to remain connected to people they love without endlessly litigating politics at the dinner table. For them, detachment isn’t surrender. It’s self-preservation. Sometimes you stop trying to change someone and simply figure out how to live with them.

“I don’t need them to repent, and I don’t care to punish them. I just need a fence high enough so they can’t affect my daily life anymore.” “Fatigue has set in. People have limited emotional bandwidth, and spending it on eternal feuds yields zero return. Detachment isn’t surrender; it’s self-preservation.” “I’m not interested in a grand public reconciliation or a crusade. I just want quiet boundaries. You stay over there, I stay over here, and we stop burning down the house trying to prove who lit the fire.” “We are never going to agree on what happened, who was right, or what justice looks like. The endless litigation of the past is draining everyone dry. Can we just agree on ground rules for sharing the space?” “We built strict boundaries because the alternative was total destruction. No political talk at Thanksgiving, no sharing news articles, no social media cross-talk. It’s artificial, but it keeps the peace.” “My parents and sisters are MAGA. It is a constant personal struggle for me. We have had to come to a strict no-politics rule in our family. I wonder how my wonderful parents, who raised me to be compassionate and empathetic, and my sisters, who I grew up with, could in any way support what this administration has done.” “I stopped trying to convert my parents three years ago. We talk about the garden, we talk about the dog, and we hang up before anyone mentions the news. It’s an uneasy truce, but it’s the only way I still have parents.” “My own brother voted for Trump... He is all I have in the world. And so I am a hypocrite. I have not cut him off. I told him how I feel about Trump... and left it at that.” “You learn to compartmentalize. You see the person who showed up for you when you were sick, and you try very hard not to think about the sign in their front yard.” “My absolute best mate is a full-on Trump supporter. I fucken love this bloke. He’s got wit, loyalty, integrity, honesty, and a sense of humor like mine. I genuinely miss the guy like I would miss a lung. But we do our very best to avoid political talk, because it eventually leads to arguing. And I’m simply not going to throw away over 30 years of friendship over a politician.” “We’ve learned how to live with each other, but I wouldn’t pretend it’s easy. There are things I know about what he believes that I wish I didn’t know, and things I can’t say without starting another fight. So we’ve learned what subjects to avoid and what parts of each other’s lives to leave alone. It works, mostly. But there is a sadness in having to put a fence around a relationship that used to feel completely open.” “I refuse to let this man and his movement destroy my relationship with my siblings. To the extent possible, I’ve walled myself away from political discussions with both of them. I also accept that no amount of thoughtful phrasing on my part will magically sway the beliefs I abhor from two of the people I love most in the world. I will continue to have to find a pathway through that, and I will continue to struggle with it.” “At a certain point, the exhaustion wins out over the anger. I don’t respect their politics, and I never will, but I love my sister more than I hate her bad choices. We just live in a quiet ceasefire.” “We avoid all politics. My reason is simply that DJT is not worth the sacrifice!!! He’s a piece of shit who cares for no one and nothing except himself. Why would I even consider losing friends or family on his account?” “Living in constant outrage is poison for your own soul. I had to decide whether I wanted to be right or whether I wanted to hold my grandchildren. I chose the kids.” “My older sister by 12 years was always a role model for me. She was terrific, and I am sure she loved me. I was sad that my sister went conservative because of her marriage to her very Republican husband. It almost caused a divide between us, but by then she was in her 90s and I was getting up there, so I tried to just be silent. This was a difficult time for me, but my sister came first. Isn’t it sad that in this time we are so divided by a man that cares nothing about any of us?” “My spouse is a committed MAGA Republican. I am a longtime committed Democrat. Our household is the scene of enormous tension, a lot of silences, and a lot of yelling. I have aged rapidly, and I don’t have a lot of time left. Getting up the energy to pull out and start anew is an exhausting proposition. I’m in a vice.” “I value my friends for who they are, for what they have achieved and overcome, and for what they bring to my life. I am not willing to lose them over political differences. We have agreed not to let politics, political parties, or candidates come between us. There is an undercurrent sometimes, and it can feel a little like being untruthful, something I have to push down—and maybe they do, too. But there are some relationships worth protecting, even when you know you will never see the world the same way.” “I live in a red state, in a redneck, Trump-loving town, and I’m surrounded by my best friend’s die-hard MAGA family. I thought our friendship was in real trouble. I decided we were not going to be a statistic. It took some doing, but we eventually found our balance. We recognize each other’s differences, and we stay away from politics entirely. Hang in there, folks!!” “I was not willing to lose the people I love over political differences. At some point, I had to stop allowing politics, political parties, and candidates to define my relationships with the people in my life. “

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5. THE LET GO-ERS

Leave the Past Behind

The Let-Goers believe there comes a point when accounting becomes another form of captivity. They don’t necessarily deny what happened or insist that it didn’t matter. They simply believe that continually reopening old wounds can keep us trapped in the past. Their instinct is to stop looking backward, stop relitigating every grievance, and concentrate on what comes next. For them, moving forward isn’t necessarily forgiveness. Sometimes it’s just refusing to spend the rest of your life arguing about yesterday.

“Can we please just stop talking about it? It’s over, the era is passing, and constantly rehashing who said what in 2020 is keeping us all miserable.” “It was a wild fever dream for the whole country. Now the fever has broken. Let’s just pretend it never happened and get back to normal life.” “Dwelling on the past couple of election cycles is like picking at a scab. If we keep demanding accountability and tribunals for every family argument, we’ll never move on.” “What’s done is done. Constantly picking at old scabs prevents the wound from ever closing. For the good of the country, we need to focus on the future.” “Reopening these past grievances will only polarize people further and paralyze our day-to-day operations. We’ve acknowledged the past in general terms; now it’s time to move forward.” “Dwelling on past mistakes is a luxury we can’t afford right now. The best way to make amends is to build something better going forward, not spend energy auditing old arguments.” “Every institution has messy chapters. If we stop to adjudicate every historical grievance, we will never accomplish a single thing today.” “Honestly, I’m tired. I spent years being angry about this stuff, arguing with people online, getting worked up every time another story came out. At some point I realized I don’t want to spend another five years of my life doing that. I’m ready to let it go.” “My brother and I barely spoke for two years because of politics. We finally decided we weren’t going to keep having the same argument at Thanksgiving every year. We still disagree about a lot. I just don’t want Trump—or what happened during those years—to keep taking up so much space in our lives.” “I’ve come to understand that forgiveness isn’t for that person who did you wrong. It’s for you. It’s so you can let go of anger and resentment, so you can live your life, so they don’t ‘win.’” “Letting go doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten what happened or decided it didn’t matter. I remember exactly why I was angry. I just finally realized that remembering and reliving are two different things. I don’t want to spend the rest of my life reopening the same wound just to prove that it was real. It was real. It hurt. And I’m allowed to stop carrying it.” “Forgiving doesn’t mean you ever have to talk to them again, or that you should forget (what a stupid phrase, ‘forgive and forget’). It’s not a door opening to bonding again. It’s a release of those awful emotions so that you can feel freer, so you can focus on other things that matter.”

6. THE REDEEMERS

Empathy, Reintegration, and an Off-Ramp

The Redeemers ask a different question: What if the goal isn’t to punish people for having been wrong, but to give them a way to become something different? They believe people can change, and that shame, humiliation, and permanent exile can make that harder rather than easier. Their instinct is toward empathy, human connection, patience, and an off-ramp. Not because they excuse what people believed or did, but because they want to leave open the possibility that someone who once helped make the mess can eventually help clean it up.

“If we don’t offer people a dignified way out of the cult, where do we think they’re going to go? Cornering people with shame only forces them deeper into the corner.” “These are people who were systematically fed fear and paranoia by a multi-billion-dollar media empire, 24 hours a day. They were manipulated. If someone breaks free of that, we should be celebrating their exit, not laying traps at the door.” “I look at my neighbors and I don’t see monsters; I see deeply frightened people who were told their way of life was being erased. Anger is easy, but empathy is the only tool that actually dismantles fear.” “People fall into bad ideology and harmful behavior out of fear, isolation, and bad incentives. If we treat them as permanently defective monsters, we guarantee they stay monsters.” “If you build a culture where redemption is impossible, you give wrongdoers zero incentive to change. You force them into a corner where their only defense is to double down and fight back.” “So the problem with ‘we never forgive them’ is there’s no path to society for them in this scenario. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to forgive them either, but without a path to redemption, you’re just repeating the problem.” “Punishment feels satisfying in the short term, but deprogramming requires patience, human connection, and a dignified path back into the fold. You cannot shame someone into genuine transformation.” “You have to rehabilitate these people, or else you’re stuck with 70 million enemies of the nation inside of your borders.” “We have to ask ourselves what our actual goal is: Do we want a safer, healthier community, or do we just want the high of watching someone be cast out?” “The hardest work isn’t casting the stone; it’s sitting with someone who did something terrible and helping them construct a way back to decency.” “People change over time when their personal conditions change. I’ve seen friends who were deep down the rabbit hole slowly drift back once they got out of the online echo chambers. Grace gives them the room to do that.” “For me, it is my brother-in-law. He’s a great guy. Hardworking, dependable, funny, a good father. He fell into the conservative hole around 2020. I personally think the manosphere brought him there. He is respectful and doesn’t debate policies or politics with anyone. I just try to show him that empathy is a respectful quality.” “Empathy does not require agreement. It simply requires recognizing the humanity of those who see the world differently than we do.” “I live in deep red central Texas. If I were to treat every Trump voter as an enemy, or even just not someone to be kind to, I would be unable to function in any meaningful way. That doesn’t mean it’s not a struggle. I work at the local grocery store. I can’t engage every customer in a conversation or debate about the current state of affairs in our nation. What I can do is love them. Each and every one of them, and since I am the living embodiment of much the Trump regime detests—a gay woman, married to a woman—that love carries weight. Even the most trumpy customers seek me out for questions or just to finalize their purchases in my line BECAUSE of that loving kindness, and I swear it has had an impact.” “It is not up to me to judge the motives or understanding of Trump supporters. All I can control or be responsible for is my own beliefs and actions, and I don’t get to be hateful as a response to hate. Most Trump supporters are not evil; they are scared, and they have been programmed to believe that their fear (of immigrants, taxes, trans people) is correct and that getting rid of the people they are afraid of will solve all their problems. They are starting to see through that, I think, but it will take time.” “My loved one (son) was recruited by those who wanted to be wealthy friends that hang out at a MAGA golf course where he works. But I raised him right, and I think once the Cult lets him go or he sees the truth, he may return to the fold. I haven’t given up or shut off contact. There has to be a way back. Being in a cult, and he was, should not be a disqualifier if he can find his way back.” “Removing the self-imposed requirement to ‘hold Trumpers accountable’ and just see them as human beings removed a lot of emotional and mental stress. And that’s been good enough for me. They will feel the consequences of their support for this regime, of that I am sure. I just am not the person who will bring them about.” “If we want people to leave this behind, there has to be somewhere for them to go. You can’t tell someone they were wrong, shame them for admitting it, and then leave them standing outside the door wondering where they belong now. But giving someone a way back doesn’t mean pretending nothing happened. Redemption isn’t a clean slate. It means taking responsibility, accepting the consequences, and then being given the chance to become something better.” “I never once loved my mother less for her Republican beliefs. I could hang up when she said racist things or championed Trump’s nastiness, and sometimes I did, but I never stopped loving her. I see love as something inherent in human beings, and politics as something we have made. That doesn’t mean I have no limits to my acceptance or understanding. I do. I just don’t always know where those limits are. I suppose I’ll know when I reach them.”

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When you line all six camps up side by side, a sobering truth emerges: each is responding to something real.

The Punishers are right that actions without consequences can breed impunity. The Severers are right that self-preservation is a legitimate reason to walk away. The Reckoners are right that real peace cannot be built on a foundation of amnesia.

And yet, the Truce-Makers remind us that human beings cannot live forever at war with one another. The Let-Goers remind us that endlessly picking at a scab can keep the wound from healing. And the Redeemers remind us that people are capable of change—and a democracy should leave a path back for those willing to change.

But these truths are not interchangeable. Understanding is not absolution. Empathy is not exoneration. Forgiveness is not forgetting. And redemption is not a clean slate. If someone wants a way back, they must first be willing to face what they did, accept the consequences, and take responsibility for becoming different. We can leave the door open without pretending the damage never happened.

This is why the question of what to do with “them” is so difficult. It isn’t because we lack options. It’s because every available option asks us to trade one vital human instinct against another.

Justice. Self-preservation. Memory. Love. Forgiveness.

For a long time, I thought the purpose of reading through all your messages was to find the “correct” answer. The master key. The blueprint for what we were supposed to do after all of this.

I realize now that no such key exists.

We are not going to move forward as a monolith. Some of us will build fences. Some of us will cut ties. Some of us will stand at the gate with open arms. Some of us will hold the line, demanding an accounting that may never come.

Perhaps the mistake was believing that one response could fit every relationship, or that moving forward required us all to agree on what comes next.

What we do with “them” will ultimately be as varied, fractured, and messy as the relationships that brought us here in the first place.

We may not know how to repair everything that has been broken.

We may never agree about who deserves what.

We may carry some of this anger for a very long time.

Because if we can demand accountability without becoming consumed by vengeance, remember the harm without becoming prisoners of it, and refuse to surrender our humanity in the fight to defend it, then they may have damaged our democracy—but they have not defeated us.

And maybe, for now, that has to be enough.

Your paid subscription helps make this writing possible. If you’d rather buy me a coffee now and then, that means a lot, too. Either way, thank you for being here. ❤️

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