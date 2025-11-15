Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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elba's avatar
elba
Nov 15, 2025Edited

Wow. Utterly outstanding thinking and writing. Thank you for letting me start my day with a positive experience for a change!

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Anton Kleinschmidt's avatar
Anton Kleinschmidt
Nov 15, 2025

Absolutely superb

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