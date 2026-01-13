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America is currently very into South Korean exports.

We stream Korean films and series. We obsess over K-pop. We line up for Korean BBQ, shop at H Mart, and layer on Korean skincare products.

So here’s the question:

Why stop there?

South Korea is also demonstrating something else—something the United States once prided itself on but now seems unable to produce at home: a functioning ethical and legal response to an attempted overthrow of democracy.

South Korean prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for former president Yoon Suk Yeol for leading what they describe—without euphemism—as an attempted insurrection.

His crime was declaring martial law in December 2024 in an effort to cling to power after losing political control and legitimacy. It followed months of Trump-style election denialism—“Stop the Steal” claims, nationalist slogans, and attacks on the legitimacy of elected institutions. The attempt lasted only hours. It failed. And yet it is being treated as what it was: an existential attack on constitutional government itself.

Yoon was impeached. Arrested. Removed from office. He now stands trial as prosecutors argue whether he should spend the rest of his life in prison—or die—for attempting to rule by force.

This is not happening in a fragile or developing state. South Korea is one of the world’s most advanced democracies: a G20 economy, a technological powerhouse, a society with a free press, independent courts, and a constitutional system explicitly shaped by American democratic ideals after World War II. Its post-authoritarian democracy was built, in part, by studying the U.S. Constitution, separation of powers, civilian control of the military, and the idea that no leader stands above the law.

Which makes what’s happening now especially instructive.

South Korean prosecutors argue that failure does not absolve intent. No one was killed during Yoon’s coup attempt—but that does not matter. Ordering the arrest of lawmakers matters. Planning matters. Evidence introduced at trial includes testimony that Yoon ordered mass arrests and a memo discussing the “disposing” of journalists, labor activists, and elected officials. Prosecutors describe his motive as a “lust for power aimed at dictatorship and long-term rule.”

Intent, they argue, is the crime.

Now compare that to the United States.

Donald Trump attempted to overturn an election he lost, pressured state officials to “find” votes, attempted to coerce the Justice Department, summoned a mob to Washington, aimed it at Congress, and then watched—delighted—as it attempted to halt the certification of the election by force. Five people died in the immediate aftermath. Hundreds were injured. The peaceful transfer of power was violently disrupted on live television.

And Trump did not stop there.

Since January 6, his conduct has grown more brazen, not less—moving from attempted overthrow to the systematic normalization, reward, and institutionalization of it.

He has pardoned the attackers, rewarded loyalists who defended them, and folded the assault’s participants into the political mainstream—signaling that political violence in his service is not a crime but a credential. He has repeatedly threatened the use of military and federal force domestically, treating armed power as a legitimate tool of political control rather than a last resort.

He has used the Department of Justice to pursue rivals while shielding allies, collapsing any meaningful boundary between law enforcement and personal power. His administration has purged career civil servants and imposed loyalty tests, replacing neutral professionals with ideological enforcers and hollowing out the institutions meant to restrain executive abuse. Journalists, critics, and protest movements have been openly targeted and intimidated, establishing a climate in which dissent itself is treated as subversion.

At the same time, his administration has worked to erase January 6 as an insurrection, stripping references from federal museums and educational materials and recasting an attempted coup as a patriotic protest. Republican-aligned states, following his lead, have moved to sanitize the attack on constitutional government in schools and public history, replacing accountability with mythmaking.

He has also treated elections as conditional rather than binding—threatening delays, interference in the 2026 midterms, and vaguely defined “emergencies” that would override voters altogether. As recently as last week, he said—openly—that he “should have” seized the ballots in 2020. With another election approaching, that statement carries obvious and immediate implications.

This is layered atop years of coordinated voter suppression: punitive voter ID laws aimed at disenfranchising the poor and elderly, systematic purges of eligible voters from registration rolls, extreme gerrymandering that nullifies majority rule, and deliberate administrative sabotage of election access.

This was not a single failed power grab. It began as an attempted overthrow and continues as an ongoing effort to subvert democracy through force, fraud, and intimidation.

Yoon’s coup failed quickly because South Korea’s institutions responded decisively and treated the act itself as disqualifying.

Trump’s coup attempt failed procedurally—but succeeded culturally and institutionally. It was absorbed, rationalized, rewritten, and ultimately rewarded.

Trump has never been charged with insurrection.

He has never been tried for it.

He is currently President again.

South Korea has not executed anyone in nearly 30 years, and it may not execute Yoon even if he is convicted. That is not the point. The point is that South Korea—drawing from democratic principles the United States once championed and helped institutionalize—understands a core truth: a leader who attempts to end democracy forfeits the right to govern it.

Prosecutors told the court that “the greatest victims of the insurrection are the people of this country.” That sentence does not require cultural translation. It applies word for word to January 6—and to everything that followed.

So yes—let’s keep the Korean music, the food, the films, and the serums.

But we might also consider adopting the idea that a democracy that refuses to enforce its own limits ceases to be one, and that attempts to destroy it are not merely “controversial,” but criminal—and disqualifying.

South Korea learned that lesson in part from us.

The question now is whether we still believe it applies to ourselves.

Holding the Line Together

Your readership here matters. Paying attention, recognizing violations, and refusing to accept abuses of power are not passive acts—they shape how reality is understood and remembered. Many people respond to pressure by numbing out or adjusting their language to fit what feels acceptable. Choosing instead to stay clear-eyed—to name things accurately, challenge distortions as they arise, and refuse complicity even in small, everyday ways—is a way of holding the line.

South Korea’s example doesn’t ask us to become someone else or perform heroics. It’s a reminder that democratic standards survive because people defend them in practice: by staying informed, backing accountability, and carrying those expectations into their work, their conversations, and their choices. That shared resolve is not symbolic.

It’s how resistance becomes durable.

Based on widely reported coverage from BBC News, Reuters, Yonhap News Agency, the U.S. House January 6 Committee, Democracy Docket, the Associated Press, ProPublica, the Brennan Center for Justice, and the National Archives.

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