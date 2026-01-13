Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Rebecca Brents's avatar
Rebecca Brents
Jan 13

---> South Korea prosecuted a president for insurrection. America normalized one.

AMERICA RE-ELECTED ONE!!! NEVER, EVER FORGET THIS!!!

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Pamela Fender's avatar
Pamela Fender
Jan 13

If only we the people can find a legitimate way to arrest the sitting president.

Excellent piece. As always.

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