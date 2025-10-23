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A note before we begin…

Every October, I return to the old masters of unease — Poe, Shelley, Jackson, Lovecraft. Their ghosts still breathe through the paper, whispering that horror is never fantasy; only revelation. The truest terrors are not supernatural at all; they are moral and familiar—woven into the mortal cloth of our lives.

This season, I turned their gaze upon us — upon a nation that mistook cruelty for strength, spectacle for truth, vengeance for virtue. What follows is a guided tour through the house those choices built, and the rot they left behind.

But it’s not a tale of despair. Even ruins can teach us how to rebuild. The light at the end of this house is faint, but it’s real — kept alive by those who never stopped tending it.

Welcome to The Fall of the House of Trump.

Mind your step. Something still beats beneath the floorboards.

Prologue

Where the plague began.

My name is of no consequence. It could be yours. Once, I was a citizen of a functioning republic. Now I am the caretaker of its remains—the guide through what’s left.

I survived the plague—not the kind that scars the flesh, but the kind that festers in the mind. You may remember the first symptoms: neighbors snarling over yard signs, families fracturing along fault lines of faith and feed. The infection spread through language itself—each word a carrier, each screen a vector. The country did not fall. It rotted from within.

We called it politics then. We know better now.

At first, the afflicted looked almost human. They spoke in slogans—truncated prayers to a new god of grievance. “Fake news.” “Woke mob.” “Build the wall.” Each phrase struck the nerves before the mind, spreading fear until conversation itself became contagion. The eyes dulled, the jaw locked, and the host began to shuffle toward the light of a rally, chanting the name of the disease—a pilgrim of rage seeking communion in the crowd.

No remedy worked. Reason failed. Decency failed. Facts, when offered, only raised the fever. The plague didn’t hunger for blood—it thrived on humiliation, on the pleasure of seeing someone else brought low. Families ripped open along the seams of belief—one half pleading for truth, the other feasting on its corpse. Faith against faith. Blood against blood. Reason gnawed to the bone while cruelty passed for communion.

And at its center, glowing like a jack-o’-lantern from the pit, grinned the orange Pumpkin King.

He was the perfect carrier—not because he believed anything (pathogens have no convictions), but because he lacked the human antibodies of shame and empathy. Lies passed through him unfiltered, magnified by ego, broadcast like spores on the wind. He didn’t invent the hatred; he cultivated the conditions for it to thrive.

What made him monstrous wasn’t his strength but his void. He was a mirror that flattered the resentment staring in. People poured their rage into him and saw, in its reflection, a god made in their own image. And in return, he filled them with a terrible purpose: vengeance masquerading as virtue, cruelty exalted as proof of belonging.

The first term was incubation. The second was the feast. By then, the contagion had entered every organ of the Republic—courts, classrooms, pulpits, even the quiet sanctuaries of family.

Democracy staggered, delirious, babbling its founding words like scripture half-remembered. In the fever’s haze, liberty began to feed upon what it once defended.

And then, as pumpkins do, the King began to sag. A bruise formed behind the grin. The glow dimmed. The air thickened with the gases of decay—that faint sweetness putrefaction exhales when exposed to daylight. His courtiers sprayed perfume and called it patriotism. But rot tells the truth that power denies.

Soon the flesh gave way, mottled with mold—the colors of spent vanity: green, white, and gray. The microphones hissed, but no current ran. The faithful peeled away, uneasy at the scent of their devotion spoiling in the air. The contagion, having consumed its host, began to eat itself.

The foundation groaned before it gave way; the walls wept the secrets they could no longer contain.

Afterward came the rituals of cleansing: the commissions, the hearings, the essays titled How Did We Let This Happen. They scoured the walls, burned the drapes, rewrote the prayers, repented. But the stench endured. You can sterilize a chamber, not a memory.

And that, dear visitor, is where you find me. The fever has burned itself out, leaving behind this carcass of a nation—a shell, a monument, a mausoleum.

Other presidents left libraries. Trump left a haunted house.

So follow closely. Do not stray. Some exhibits still tremble when the lights flicker—and a few, I’m told, still hunger. Still bite.

And if a voice in the dark calls your name, do not answer.

That’s how it starts again.

“We stand upon the brink of a precipice. We peer into the abyss. We grow sick and dizzy.

Our first impulse is to shrink from the danger. Unaccountably we remain.”

— Edgar Allan Poe, “The Imp of the Perverse” (1845)

🕯️ Hall I: The Chamber of Echoes

Where the lie was born.

Follow closely. The first corridor is narrow and cold. The light flickers as if afraid to hold.

Somewhere deep in the walls, a faint voice repeats a phrase that once shook a nation: “Fake news.” Then another overlaps it: “Witch hunt.” Then another: “Stop the Steal.” “The Deep State.” “I am your retribution.” “Make America great again.”

Each echo multiplies, distorting, colliding, until the words lose their edges and fuse into a single sick note—an organ drone made of lies. And from somewhere above, a single phrase seems to answer them all—soft, hollow, final: “Decency, nevermore.”

This was the outbreak site. The origin. The first infection didn’t begin in the lungs or the blood. It began in the mouth.

He discovered that words, if repeated often enough, could rot thought itself. The lie became the perfect organism: invisible, self-replicating, fatal to reason. It needed only hosts willing to carry it—from podium to pulpit, from screen to living room, from fathers to sons. Soon it was everywhere.

They denied everything that bound the world to fact. There was no COVID, no warming planet, no insurrection, no cruelty that could not be justified, and no truth that could not be bent to power. The enemy, they said, was everywhere. Science became tyranny. Compassion weakness. Democracy theft. Each lie bred the next, mutating faster than reason could respond.

It was a plague of the mind—reason coughing itself raw and exhausted in public.

Look to the walls. The words are still etched there, charred and brittle: Stop the Steal. Deep State. Hoax. Invaders. They glow faintly, like embers under ash, patient, remembering heat, ready to ignite at the smallest breath of belief.

Here his ministers of message performed their rituals—press secretaries turned alchemists, each transmuting outrage into obedience. They called cruelty strength and ignorance authenticity. They renamed violence “order,” greed “growth,” vengeance “justice.” The language sickened, but the applause grew louder.

At the center of the hall stands the lectern where he once preached. Its surface is blistered from the heat of the lights. The microphone lies twisted and dead, its cord a severed umbilical, still clinging to the stand as if afraid to release what once gave it power.

Beneath it, his final truth remains, seared into the stone like a scar that will never heal:

What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.

The perfect summation of the creed: deny your eyes, trust the voice.

Listen. Do you hear that? Nothing. The silence is total—and it is holy.

This is how the evil ended. It didn’t vanish in a single reckoning; it eroded. But erosion, too, is an act of time—and of hands that would not still. While the mob screamed itself hoarse, others kept speaking softly, building shelters of sense. They wrote, taught, healed, verified. They reminded their children what truth felt like in the mouth.

People grew weary of shouting. The crowd that once chanted his name found only their own voices echoing back. The networks that fed the fever collapsed under debt and disuse; their towers still stand, mute and rusted. The children of the faithful learned to question what their parents could not.

The lie died because belief died—but belief did not die alone. It was starved by attention given elsewhere: to kindness, to fact, to work that mattered. Truth returned the way dawn does—quietly, stubbornly, indifferent to those who denied the coming light.

You can see it in the air here, clean again after years of smoke. Words have weight once more. They mean what they mean.

That is how the darkness ended: not through revelation or revolution, but through endurance. The house swallowed the echo, and decency—kept alive by those who would not yield—stepped back into the light.

A faint tapping lingers in the rafters—not rodents, not rain, just the echo of lies still rattling their cage.

Come. The next room waits.

🕯️ Hall II: The Chamber of Human Cost

Where power devoured mercy.

The air grows warmer here, but not with life. It is the warmth of bodies confined, of systems overheating. The sound that fills this chamber is steady, mechanical—a ventilator’s rasp, the hum of fluorescent light, the endless click of a tally counter still counting what can no longer be saved.

Somewhere in this chamber, a pendulum still swings—not of iron, but of policy—cutting closer with every tick, compassion measured in inches. Each second carved from someone else’s suffering.

This is where civility was methodically erased. This is where conscience was processed into ash.

Along the walls, the exhibits hum with bureaucratic order: memoranda, decrees, budget sheets, loyalty pledges. The captions are brief:

Patriot Protection Act. Purity Curriculum. Department of American Values. Family Reintegration Directive. Public Charge Rule. Transgender Ban. Faith and Freedom Initiative. Healthcare Relief Reversal. Vaccine Denial Decree. Hunger Work Requirement. Environmental Deregulation Order. Mass Deportation Mandate. Federal Eviction Expansion.

Behind each word, faint human outlines shift in the flickering light—families huddled in cages, librarians without books, voters without ballots, mothers without sanctuary, protesters choking on tear gas, old men clutching empty bottles of insulin. You can see what the captions concealed: teachers led away for teaching “divisive history,” journalists arrested for “domestic subversion,” doctors prosecuted for treating the uninsured, and the sick left to die after care was branded “wasteful socialism.” Each image burns, then fades, as if ashamed of how easily it was justified.

From the overhead speakers, a voice—his voice—bleeds through the static.

“They have to… learn the hard way.”

“Real Ameri—Americans don’t need… handouts.”

“Compassion… makes you weak.”

“We’re… cleansing… the rot.”

The words drag and collapse, looping endlessly.

He discovered that cruelty could be an organizing principle—a glue stronger than law. Stronger than compassion. It did not need reason; it needed only belonging. Punishment became proof of virtue. Hardship in others was hailed as strength in oneself.

Mercy itself was labeled subversive. Federal agencies were turned inward—the Department of Justice recast as an instrument of revenge, the courts packed with loyalists, the press reduced to state broadcast. The cabinet became a congregation of zealots: a Secretary of Education who preached obedience over learning, a Health Secretary who condemned care as dependency, an Attorney General who promised purity through prosecution. The machinery of governance learned to run on vengeance alone.

Every system that could protect life was starved or sold. Environmental safeguards gutted. Food programs slashed. Disaster relief withheld from “uncooperative states.” The nation’s moral infrastructure collapsed under profit and spite.

But cruelty, once enthroned, demands constant victims. When the poor were gone, it turned on the unlucky. When the “outsiders” were exiled, it found traitors within. Governors competed to prove devotion through new bans, new purges, new spectacles of suffering. Even allies began to vanish—officials accused of insufficient zeal, generals arrested for imagined disloyalty. The house began to eat itself.

The foundation buckled; the windows shattered. Wildfires tore through the heartland while disaster funds sat frozen for “patriotic states only.” When the floods came, they drowned everyone alike—loyalists and dissenters together. The air itself turned against them. The crops withered. The hospitals went dark. You can still hear the faint hum of generators, winding down.

And yet, from that ruin, something unplanned began. At first, it was small—unnoticed, unheralded. A nurse reopening a shuttered clinic. A teacher holding class in a basement. A writer publishing truth independently. Lawyers working by candlelight to defend those declared disposable. Artists painting on walls the government had whitewashed. Faith leaders refusing to close their doors to the weary and forsaken.

It spread quietly, like breath returning to lungs long thought collapsed. What began as survival became defiance. What began as kindness became coordination. The country’s forgotten conscience—the people who would not give up on decency—found one another in the dark.

By the final year, soldiers refused unlawful orders. Cities defied decrees. The propaganda networks went dark—not by force, but by irrelevance. The chant became an echo, the echo a whisper, the whisper nothing at all.

That is how this evil died—not by revolution, but by resistance. A thousand unseen acts of care wore down the gears of cruelty. Each truth told, each meal shared, each law quietly broken in the name of mercy—these were the blows that cracked the machine.

Now the chamber stands preserved as it was found: desks overturned, files scattered, the screens black. The smell of burnt paper lingers, but beneath it there’s something else—fresh air, faint and honest. On one wall, scrawled in charcoal and ash, a message in uneven letters:

WE CARE.

Nothing more. Nothing less. But it was enough to start again.

That is how the darkness broke here. Not by decree, not by vengeance—but by care, repeated until it outweighed fear.

Come. The shadows ahead are restless.

🕯️ Hall III: The Gallery of the Faithful

Where belief devoured its believers.

Stay close. The corridor narrows again. The hum of machines fades, replaced by the faint buzz of televisions left on with no one watching. Their blue light washes over the walls, illuminating a row of portraits—faces of a nation once enthralled. Fathers in red ball caps. Mothers clutching faded flags. Teenagers shouting slogans they can’t explain. When you move, their eyes follow.

This is the gallery of the faithful—the ones who believed the loudest.

Listen closely. The walls still whisper their liturgy: Build the wall. Lock her up. Fake news. I am your retribution. Each chant begins as a human voice and ends as noise, like air leaking from a corpse.

They weren’t monsters. That was the horror of it. They were people who wanted to belong—to feel righteous, seen, avenged. They mistook cruelty for courage because that was how power taught them to speak. They clapped for their own collapse, mistaking the freedom to hate for the power to matter.

Some shouted until their throats broke. Others simply nodded along, afraid to be the first to stop clapping. Many said nothing at all. They called it staying out of politics, though politics were already inside them, gnawing at their souls.

If you look closely at the portraits, you’ll see the slow corruption: a smile curdling, an eye clouding over. The infection did not come all at once. It crept in through talk-radio sermons, neighborhood Facebook pages, the nightly televised transfusions of grievance and fear. Each repetition calcified the heart a little more.

But even here, amid the contagion, something else survived. A few faces flicker differently, a few hearts beat out of rhythm—those who told the truth when silence was safer, who fed strangers, who hid the hunted, who raised forbidden banners, who reached across divided lines, who comforted the condemned, who taught their children to whisper kindness when the world demanded cruelty, who planted something green in the ash. Their courage was small, quiet, easily mocked. Yet it spread.

When the second term collapsed, many of the faithful simply… stopped. The chanting fell silent; the slogans turned to dust in their mouths. Each hall of their revel reddened—not with light, but with consequence. The masquerade froze mid-step, the dancers left staring at the grotesques they had become. They looked into the mirrors that once flattered and saw only residue—sweat and shame. Some wept. Others fled from memory itself.

Among them, a few began to speak—to listen, to apologize, to rebuild. They reached out to the neighbors they had shunned. They showed up where they’d once sneered: food banks, clinics, vigils. The country’s conscience did not return as a trumpet blast, but as murmurs of decency rekindled.

That is how the spell broke here—not by defeat, but by awakening. The faithful learned that belonging built on hate cannot hold. They learned that truth does not vanish when ignored; it waits.

Now the televisions are dark. The portraits hang askew, cracks spreading like veins. The air smells faintly of smoke and rain. On the far wall, written in soot and damp, the letters bleed downward:

WE CHOSE TO BE HUMAN.

Follow me. The house isn’t done yet.

🕯️ Hall IV: The Chamber of Remembrance

Where the living brought back the dawn.

Behold! The hallway opens at last into air. The walls widen; the floor creaks less. Light seeps in through cracks in the boarded windows—muted in the dust, uncertain, but real.

This is the final chamber. It’s not a monument, not a warning, but a mirror.

The displays here are simple: a candle stub from a vigil, burned to the end. A stack of folded protest signs. A shirt painted with a single word — RESIST. Beside them, a cracked phone still lit with a message to a senator, a copy of the Constitution edged with burn marks but legible. On the far wall, children’s drawings: homes rebuilt, open cages, skies clear again — one shows hands reaching through a fence, another, a garden forcing its way up through cracked concrete.

A thousand small remnants of those who refused forgetting. The ones who wrote, marched, sheltered, documented, whispered. What they built was not loud, but it endured. Each one a fragment of resistance—someone who told the truth when it was dangerous, who showed up when it was easier to look away, who built something that could outlast despair.

You might recognize some of them. Their names were never famous, but their work reached far: writers who refused silence, neighbors who opened their doors, citizens who stood between cruelty and its prey. They are the reason the lights still burn in this house.

If you listen closely, you’ll hear it—not the chant, not the static, but the pulse of something older and harder to kill: Empathy; it survived the plague. It hid in language, in art, in law, in the stubborn corners of conscience. And when the shouting finally stopped, it wasn’t silence that ended it—it was this. The quiet insistence of care, beating beneath the noise until the noise gave way.

Beneath the floorboards of the Republic, something still beats—faint, irregular at first, then steady. Not guilt this time, but memory. Not horror, but life returning to the body.

That is what you are standing in now—not a ruin, but a reclamation. The ghosts have grown quiet because the living have remembered their work. The Republic breathes again, scarred but breathing.

And where the raven once perched—black prophet of despair—only light remains now: faint, flickering, but unyielding.

Every generation builds its own haunted house.

Every lie lays a brick.

Every cruelty raises a wall.

Every silence draws the shutters against the light.

And before we know it, the house is built.

What matters is who dares to tear it down—and what they choose to build in its place.

Now, let’s walk toward the door at the far end. Outside, the air smells of rain and soil. The daylight isn’t pure—it never was—but it carries a faint warmth. It’s enough to see the road.

Come. The tour is over. The house is yours.

We are the caretakers now.

“The beginning is always today.”

— Mary Shelley, letter to Maria Gisborne (1834)

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