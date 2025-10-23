Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Mark A. Olson's avatar
Mark A. Olson
Oct 23, 2025

My ancestral great grandfather was an attending physician at Poe’s death in Baltimore, and somehow along the way, Mother’s doing, I became a huge Poe fan, as a child, and on into graduate school, an interdisciplinary degree in Rhetoric, Linguistics & Literature (yup, 19th C. American)…. Your work here exceeds belief, incredible writing and insightful dissection of the Trump years. You challenge even as you give hope, demand, as you accept our very flat flootedness. Thank you a thousand-fold.

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Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay's avatar
Wild Lion*esses Pride by Jay
Oct 23, 2025

Mersault, your haunted house breathes like an organism that remembers everything ever done to it. What I keep sensing, though, is how deliberate the infestation was. The first term wasn’t random decay; it was mapping. A reconnaissance of every entry point — courts, states, agencies, language, attention. He and those orbiting him learned the architecture of the Republic like whalers once learned the anatomy of the sea’s great creatures. They discovered that almost every part could be harvested — belief, faith, patriotism, fear — rendered into profit and power until nothing was left but bone.

He wore the clown mask precisely because it granted access. Ridicule became his camouflage; disgust his fuel. While everyone stared at the absurdity, the machinery behind him dismantled the guardrails piece by piece. Attention itself became the currency of corrosion.

And now the whale lies open, the constitution treated as something sacred yet consumable. Many still trust that removing him or a few corrupted organs will cleanse the body. From here, that seems too hopeful. The rot runs systemic — through law, custom, entitlement, myth. The parchment still glows in reverence, but the light shows its perforations. A sacred document turned porous, like Swiss cheese held up to the sun.

The real work, perhaps, begins when sanctity yields to stewardship — when Americans see their constitution not as relic, but as living tissue needing care, renewal, and shared accountability. The haunted house may yet stand, though only if its caretakers dare to rebuild its foundation rather than polish its frame.

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