Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
Oct 11

“Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty.” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

“All cruelty stems from weakness.” - Seneca

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Toni Shanti's avatar
Toni Shanti
Oct 11

My once MAGA son, who now says he, "leans right" reports much the same among his MAGA friends and coworkers. And we're across the country in North Carolina.

The tide has turned.

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