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Few movie lines have outlived their movie more completely than Michael Corleone’s complaint in The Godfather Part III:

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

The film is almost universally regarded as the runt of the Godfather litter. The line, meanwhile, became immortal. Michael is trying to escape the Mafia, legitimize the family business, and finally become a respectable man. Naturally, the Mafia has other plans.

The phrase has since become shorthand for the particular misery of believing you’ve escaped something only to discover that it has not yet finished with you.

So it was that, on an absurdly hot October evening, I temporarily escaped a roomful of Republican neighbors by retreating to the bathroom. There, alone in front of the mirror, I summoned the spirit of Al Pacino.

For the past six months, I have been conducting a small, informal anthropological expedition into the world of Trump’s most devoted supporters, despite possessing neither an anthropology degree nor, initially, any particular qualifications beyond curiosity, a recording app, and a willingness to sit across the table from people whose political conclusions I found, more often than not, genuinely baffling and, not uncommonly, horrifying.

When I embarked on Among the Believers in the quaint era of March 2026 — you know, those halcyon days when Trump’s Iran catastrophe had only just begun and we still had the luxury of thinking we had any idea how bad things were going to get — I had intended this as a series that would carry us into the midterm elections. And I kept my end of the bargain, winding the series down after more than a dozen articles just last week.

I was happy to be done with the project. As Sartre famously put it, “Hell is other people.” This is doubly true when those other people are Trump acolytes. I was ready for a little less hell.

But, through no design of my own, circumstances compelled me to reopen the field report.

What follows is what happened. And what I found.

Let’s just hope this article isn’t the Godfather Part III of the series.

Southern California had spent the summer being slowly broiled, with days and nights of suffocating heat and humidity, and the growing suspicion that our famed “Mediterranean climate” was turning into something closer to the steaming jungles of Borneo.

And then October arrived, ostensibly fall, apparently offended that summer had been getting all the attention. By the first week of the month, we were enduring an unprecedented string of 100-degree-plus days. It’s difficult to get into the autumnal spirit when your body temperature is several degrees hotter than a pumpkin spice latte. Inside, the air conditioning kept us civilized. Outside, the electric meter was quietly destroying our financial future.

But then, as the sun dipped lower into the toxic haze hanging over Los Angeles to the north, bathing everything in a beautiful auburn glow and signaling dinner time for the mosquitoes, it happened.

The electricity went out.

Too many air conditioners running at once. The grid buckling under the strain.

When the electricity goes out in the suburbs, the first instinct of the Homo Suburbanus is to venture outside, blinking, mouth agape, to see whether the outage is limited to the house or whether the neighbors have been similarly deprived of civilization. The children trail behind, unexpectedly delighted to have been liberated from the narcotic of their glowing screens.

Such was the scene on my cul-de-sac.

My 19-house enclave is made up largely of Republicans. How do I know this? Well, I have a keen sense of Right-dar. You know how some people say they have Gaydar, allowing them to identify gay people through a finely tuned perceptual faculty? I have a similar gift with Republicans. I can usually ascertain someone’s political allegiances and general worldview through a combination of their verbal and nonverbal cues, social behavior and mannerisms, and, well, you know, lawn signs and bumper stickers.

Also, and this may be ethically questionable, in the run-up to the 2024 election I volunteered to distribute Democratic campaign literature to several hundred houses in nearby communities. I was given access to an app that showed me, house by house, the political affiliation of every registered adult living there.

The instructions were simple: don’t go to the houses registered Republican. You know. Because of guns and stuff. And even though I wasn’t assigned to my own street, I made sure to check out my neighbors. And, as it turned out, my Right-dar was pretty much right.

So there we were, dozens of denizens congregating in the street, complaining about the heat and speculating about when the power might come back on, when I revealed that I had a powerful 16,000-watt generator, something I’d acquired when living back East, where power outages were commonplace and, in winter, potentially dangerous.

And then, somehow, I found myself hosting a neighborhood gathering in my living room, surrounded by people with whom, under normal circumstances, I could barely manage the ritual suburban exchange of a wave when one of us happened to be driving past while the other was taking out the garbage. Now they were in my house. Generator running. AC blasting. Trader Joe’s hors d’oeuvres air-frying. Beer and wine flowing. Civilization, once again, restored. (To be clear, it was my wife’s idea to invite my cul-de-sac compatriots in for comfort and conviviality. She’s the nice one. I’m, by nature, a misanthrope. Need I remind you of the Sartre quote?)

Talk of politics came up almost immediately, for all sorts of reasons. Gas was pushing seven dollars a gallon locally. Someone brought up climate change in connection with the increasingly erratic weather. The day before, Trump had offered up Los Angeles and San Diego, the metropolises to our north and south as sacrifices to Iran. And with an election only four weeks away, campaign flyers were clogging everyone’s mailboxes.

So, naturally, we had things to talk about.

“Dammit,” I thought. I’d considered my little sociological experiment over. But I couldn’t deny that this had the makings of another Among the Believers article.

And so I excused myself to the bathroom, closed the door, stared at my reflection for a moment, and, with all the gravitas I could muster, became Michael Corleone.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

I turned on the recording app on my iPhone and rejoined the party.

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Frequent readers of my Substack may recall that back in June, I wrote about my first face-to-face encounter with my neighbors since the summer before the 2024 election—the afternoon when, after two years of silently avoiding them with the determination of a man conducting a very petty cold war, I finally went to the neighborhood block party and discovered that some of the people I had mentally filed under MAGA were beginning to question Donald Trump himself. (I Came Face-to-Face With My MAGA Neighbors)

Though we had established a sort of détente that day (at least in my mind—it was, after all, my cold war), I had not spoken to any of them in the four months since. I certainly hadn’t anticipated that I would soon be inviting them into my house.

So, with those same neighbors now gathered in my living room, consider this, in anthropological terms, a longitudinal follow-up.

Here’s what I found, including the direct quotes.

First, credit where credit is due: one of my liberal neighbors, who is unabashed about speaking his mind, did much of the heavy lifting for me, drawing people out and eliciting opinions from around the room. I’m pretty good at having difficult conversations with strangers, as my series of articles attests. With people I know—or people I know I’ll have to keep seeing—I’m considerably less brave.

Then there was Dylan, the 20-year-old son of one of my MAGA neighbors, whose truck had displayed a Let’s Go Brandon bumper sticker—the euphemistic anti-Biden slogan born from a misheard NASCAR chant. He was, in effect, the first crack in the dam, giving voice to his own discontent with Trump and making it considerably easier for everyone else to start talking.

“Trump was my first election. I totally regret my vote 100 percent. I guess I just thought the economy would be better under Trump and was disappointed with the Biden administration.”

He traced some of the influences that had shaped his thinking.

“I think I might have got sucked into that Rogan, Theo Von world, where everybody was supporting Trump. I also think I wanted to look ‘stronger’”—he made finger quotes around the word—“for voting for Trump instead of Harris.”

He also wanted to make one thing clear.

“I don’t stand by or condone what the administration has done and never was a hardline far-right conservative, sure as hell am not now.”

Then he turned the lens on himself.

“Don’t try and rationalize my decision in your head, because it wasn’t rational. I did not properly weigh the potential pros and cons of the candidates. There aren’t any dots to connect, I flat out made the incorrect decision.”

His description of how he felt about that decision was even harsher.

“I feel evil. I feel like a horrible, selfish, foolish person. And there’s nothing that can really be done to remedy this mistake.”

He had already made a decision about what came next.

“I’ve already decided to vote a full blue ticket next month [2026 midterms] but that doesn’t fix what damage has already been done to this country.”

And then, looking further ahead:

“I absolutely plan on voting for the Democratic Party in the 2028 election regardless of who the nominee is.”

He saved his final thought for the Republican Party itself.

“This administration has made me realize that I may never vote Republican ever again!”

I looked over at his parents. They had clearly heard this before. Neither looked surprised. But there was an unmistakable tension in their faces, as if they understood their son while simultaneously wishing he hadn’t chosen quite so public a venue for the confession.

Another neighbor was harder to read. I remembered that he hadn’t put up any Trump signs, but my little canvassing-app intelligence file told me he was registered Republican.

“I was actually pretty torn on who I’d vote for, even up to the day of the election. I consider myself in the center, definitely not right wing. I support gay rights and some things like universal healthcare.”

Then came the part that apparently settled the question.

“In truth, I just hated Kamala Harris. I would have voted for anyone else in the position on the Democratic side. Realistically, she didn’t do anything horrible. It’s just that to me she was a very obvious fill-in. She seemed so damn fake.”

Then, almost as an afterthought:

“Anyway, I’m voting for Dave Min [the Democratic congressman who represents our district and is running for reelection in the midterms].”

Another guy, whom I knew from my canvassing-app to be a Republican, was in his 50s. He didn’t mince words.

“I’m absolutely pissed off at gas and Iran and—” He gestured vaguely into the air, as if attempting to encompass the remainder of the national catastrophe with his hands.

Then he threw his wife under the bus.

“The wife, on the other hand, has no regrets on voting for Trump and is happy with what he is doing.”

His wife was at the other end of the room, happily engaged in another conversation. When the rest of us laughed and looked in her direction, she noticed the sudden attention and came over.

Then her husband said, “Tell ’em why you’re going the distance with Trump, hon.”

Mortification flickered across her face. She looked around at us, then back at her husband with a look that said, We’re going to talk about this later. There was no graceful way out now. She was going to have to make the case for Trump.

“I mean, I still think Trump’s right about the border. I just do. I mean, you can’t just have everybody coming across and, I don’t know, just expect the government to take care of everybody. And Iran, I mean, at least he’s actually doing something. I don’t know if everything he’s doing is right, but at least he’s doing something. And I don’t love everything he does, but I trust him more than the Democrats. I just do. I feel like they’ve gotten so far away from what I believe in, and I’m not gonna go back to that. So, yeah, I’m still supporting the Republicans. I don’t see myself changing that.”

Another neighbor toasted his Coors Light against her lipstick-rimmed Chardonnay glass, then sheepishly demurred from saying anything, apparently deciding that, on this particular subject, discretion was the better part of valor.

My gregarious no-bullshit liberal neighbor, a recently retired high school teacher in his early 60s, said.

“Come on. He said he wasn’t gonna start a war, and then he starts one. Now gas is through the roof. And, I mean, he’s talking about ballrooms and arches and all this stuff.”

Heads nodded around the room. For a moment, nobody said anything. Sips of drinks. A few bites of jalapeño-and-cream-cheese crispy wontons.

Someone said,

“It cost me over $100 to fill up my tank today. I expected better prices... but now I feel duped.”

Then, with my trademark righteous indignation, I seized on the thing that drives me crazy—the way Republican outrage seems to kick in only when the consequences hit their wallets or inconvenience their lives—and went on a rant.

“Yeah, gas and groceries are ridiculous. But what about the people being killed? Ten thousand people in the Iran war alone. And that’s before you even get to Gaza. Or the millions of people who are going to die because of cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and foreign aid. I mean, at what point does this become about something bigger than what it costs us at the grocery store?”

My liberal neighbor toasted his Cabernet against my Watermelon LaCroix.

To oversell my point, something I often do, I added:

“And Trump calls it all ‘small potatoes.’”

The Republicans around the room looked down and grimaced in a way that I interpreted as: Well, what are you gonna do? Sometimes foreigners gotta die for me to maintain my privileged lifestyle.

Admittedly, I may have read a little too much into their grimaces.

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We didn’t talk only about politics and our respective 2024 voting decisions. We talked about kids (most of whom stayed outside with adult supervision, rediscovering—or discovering for the first time—the ancient art of playing without anything that requires recharging), pets, recent landscaping accomplishments, future landscaping plans, and the endless litany of suburban small talk that drives an incorrigible introvert like me slowly out of his mind.

But mostly we talked about politics.

And I was taking mental notes: who said what, and what they seemed to believe in today. I compared their comments with what I knew about their political affiliations and with what I’d heard them say back in June, when I first wrote about my awkward face-to-face encounter with many of these same neighbors.

Take the fifty-something MAGA-nite with a penchant for garish Hawaiian shirts, whose lawn was festooned with Trump signs two years ago. Back in June, he was convinced the “Dumocrats” had cheated in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, which sent two Democrats and no Republican through to the November election. This evening, he had a rather different take on Trump:

“[Trump] just doesn’t make sense anymore. I mean, what’s he even doing? Half the time I can’t follow what he’s talking about, and I just get confused and tune it all out.”

The thirty-something conservative Christian father who, in June, seemed to regard everything that turned up in his Instagram feed as an objective reflection of reality, apparently unaware that algorithms are designed to keep us marinating in our own bubbles, struck a different note this evening:

“I’m just tired, man. The constant fighting, the way he’s always going after somebody. It’s like, can we just have a president who isn’t trying to divide everybody all the time?”

He had another explanation for his change of heart:

“I actually cut the cord recently [canceled my cable TV subscription], stopped watching cable news [Fox, I’m sure]. And, I don’t know, I think I’m seeing things differently now. I mean, I’m a Christian. We’re supposed to care about people, show some compassion. And the way [Trump] and these people around him act, the cruelty, the mocking. It just doesn’t square with what Jesus taught.”

Unhindered by any instinct for discretion, my liberal neighbor spoke his mind:

“What the hell took Republicans ten years to figure this guy out? We knew he was a con man before he even came down that golden escalator. The shamelessness and carnival-barker bullshit. What the hell were you looking at all this time?”

I let out an involuntary bark of laughter, inhaled some sparkling water, and sputtered into a brief coughing fit. Everyone turned to stare at me.

The Republicans seemed to take my liberal ally’s question as rhetorical. I would have liked to hear an answer.

A woman in her late seventies, standing beside her husband, the neighbor who was forever tinkering with his late-’60s Camaro, offered this assessment:

“[Trump] hasn’t lived it to understand it. He sees it, he has not lived it. He needs to live it.”

Around the room, a few heads nodded. No one seemed inclined to disagree.

A quiet neighbor I’d never spoken to before—the guy I often saw walking his elderly little terrier, and who, as far as I could tell, always cleaned up after it—had this to say:

“I’ve always considered myself an independent, I guess, but I’ve usually voted Republican. More of a Reagan Republican. I never voted for Trump, though. And I’ll tell you, I’m done with the Republican Party. I can’t see myself voting for another Republican again.”

Just then, as the kitchen appliances beeped back to life and the clocks began their synchronized blinking of 12:00, three newly feral kids burst into the house without knocking. The oldest, shirtless and scratching a mosquito bite on his shoulder, announced that the power was back on.

The smallest looked disappointed. “Can we still play outside?”

So what did my little field study reveal? Of the 16 adults who sought refuge in my house, I knew 12 were Republicans, and eight of those 12 expressed some combination of frustration, disappointment, anger, or outright defection from the party.

That’s a pretty striking ratio. But there’s a difference between being fed up with your party and actually abandoning it. Whether these eight will translate their disaffection into votes in the midterms, or return to the Republican fold when they step into the voting booth, remains to be seen.

For now, I’ll file my findings under promising, but hardly conclusive. After all, this was a sample of a dozen people, assembled by a power outage, in my living room. Hardly a peer-reviewed study.

Postscript.

I had finished writing the above and scheduled it for publication when, this morning, shortly before 7 a.m., someone knocked loudly at my front door. It was one of my Republican neighbors. In his arms was a small dog who looked remarkably like mine.

Because it was mine.

My six-month-old Shiba Inu had slipped out through the side gate, which had apparently been left unlatched, and gone exploring the neighborhood on his own. My neighbor had found him and brought him home.

I suppose this is where I’m meant to draw some profound conclusion about the limits of political tribalism and the enduring bonds of our common humanity.

But I’m not going to do that.

I thanked my neighbor and closed the door behind him.

I held my puppy up to face me and admonished him for escaping. He looked up at me, eyes bright, tongue lolling, panting happily. And I imagined him saying:

“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

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