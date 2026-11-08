Okay. Deep breath. We won. Let’s all enjoy it.

Finished? Okay. Let’s get to work.

I remember almost nothing from my undergraduate psychology courses. Most of what I learned has been lost to the ravages of time. But I do remember Sigmund Freud’s grand, wildly unscientific triptych of the human mind: the id, the ego, and the superego.

Freud spent his career staring into the dark, tangled thickets of human impulse and trying to sort them into neat Victorian filing cabinets. His conclusion was that the psyche is locked in a perpetual, exhausting struggle between what we want, what reality allows, and what we know we ought to do.

The Id is the unruly primitive self, governed by appetite, impulse, and immediate gratification. It wants what it wants and has little interest in consequences.

The Superego is the internal moral authority, forever reminding us of our obligations, principles, and the difference between what we want to do and what we ought to do.

The Ego is the beleaguered middleman, attempting to broker a peace between the two while contending with the inconvenient realities of the world.

For over a decade, I’ve seen the Trump movement as an expression of America’s id: appetite, aggression, domination, and an almost gleeful liberation from the constraints of civilized behavior. Obama and Biden, by contrast, were closer to America’s superego: restraint, reason, civility, empathy, and social responsibility.

Trump’s rise after Obama, and his resurrection after Biden, represented the return of suppressed primal impulses. Dishonesty, ignorance, narcissism, corruption, and cruelty stopped being political liabilities. Half the country somehow convinced itself that these qualities were not merely tolerable, but worthy of embrace and celebration.

Now Democrats have won both the House and the Senate, a profound rebuke of Trump and modern Republicanism, and I’m back to thinking about Freud and his three-part model.

I’m in an internal conflict. My id has assembled an extensive and rather bloodthirsty wish list for Trump, his administration, and the people who helped make its excesses possible. My superego has a few reservations. And my ego, poor bastard, is trying to figure out how to hold people accountable, extract some measure of justice, and perhaps settle a few old scores, while remembering that Democrats also have a country to govern.

So I turned to you to help me figure this out. I asked my readers what they’d like to see happen next. Your responses made one thing abundantly clear: the debate isn’t just happening in Congress. It’s happening in our own heads.

The Id: The Appetite for a Reckoning

Let’s start with the id, which, frankly, has been waiting years for its moment. After watching people evade accountability and ignore the law, some readers have exhausted their supply of patience, forgiveness, and interest in national healing. They want investigations, prosecutions, public hearings, and consequences. Lots of consequences.

The Demand for Punishment

“Trump should be impeached, removed from office, arrested, prosecuted, convicted, and put in prison for the rest of his existence....and take all of his lackeys with him!” “No mercy!! Mercy will be interpreted as weakness and encourage even worse behavior in the future!!” “We need consequences with actual teeth this time... prosecute every corrupt piece of shit... no leniency.” “I want Nuremberg trials for these monsters. ‘Oversight’ is not nearly enough.”

Fighting Dirty

“I dislike that the Democratic Party always takes the high road, and does not fight dirty like the Republican Party does.” “There’s a time for the high road. That time has passed. It’s time to use a cudgel instead of a pen.” “If the party in power refuses to punish crimes out of fear of looking ‘divisive,’ then crimes are legal for one side of the aisle. Send the U.S. Marshals to enforce subpoenas this time.” “Subpoena every single one of them the day the new Congress is sworn in. No polite letters, no six-month negotiations. Force them to take the 5th on live television until the public sees what they did.”

The Impulse to Purge

“Essentially, the whole government will have to be purged... Anybody who cooperated with this administration without objection should be automatically fired for gross incompetence.” “How many should we impeach? I say to the scale of a Pharaoh erasing the memory of an entire predecessor’s reign. Tear the whole thing down. Order every trace of the previous regime chiseled out of history.”

I can’t say I haven’t had similar thoughts. My own id has been making some fairly persuasive arguments, and I suspect it would be delighted to chair the House Oversight Committee.

But the id, by definition, isn’t much concerned with what happens after it gets what it wants. That’s someone else’s problem. Enter the superego.

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The Superego: The Moral Limits of Justice

The superego is the voice reminding us that the pursuit of justice doesn’t give us license to abandon the principles we’re trying to defend. These readers aren’t asking for forgiveness or a free pass. They’re insisting that accountability rest on evidence, due process, proportionality, and the rule of law, even when our patience has run out. Justice, after all, cannot require us to become the very thing we’re condemning.

Principle Over Retaliation

“God knows I’d love to see some of these people finally held accountable. But I don’t want Democrats becoming a mirror image of what we’ve spent years criticizing. We didn’t fight to preserve democracy just to start making exceptions when it’s convenient. If due process matters, it has to matter when we’re angry, too. Especially then.” “I’ve spent years watching people excuse behavior they would never tolerate from anyone else. I don’t want us to become that. I don’t want to look back and realize that our outrage made us abandon the very values we claimed to be defending.”

Process Over Performance

“I think the Democrats should lay low for a little bit and govern, then in about 6 months or a year before Trump’s gone, go after him. It’ll give them time to collect a lot of evidence against him.” “Oversight is necessary, but it has to be about getting to the truth, not scoring points. The moment Democrats start calculating how much political mileage they can get out of an investigation, they’ve lost the plot. I’d rather see them be deliberate, follow the evidence, and let the chips fall where they may.” “If Democrats turn Congress into a perpetual subpoena mill, they validate the exact weaponization of government they spent years criticizing.” “I’m not interested in another two years of political theater, only with the parties trading places. Investigate what needs investigating. Prosecute actual crimes. But don’t go looking for scalps just because the other side did. We’ve had enough of government being used as a personal weapon. I’d like to think we learned something from all this.” “You don’t protect norms by violating norms.”

I find the superego considerably less entertaining than the id, but harder to dismiss. After everything we’ve witnessed, the temptation to make an exception or two is understandable. I certainly feel it myself. But if the rule of law is worth defending, it has to apply when we’re the ones holding the power. Otherwise, we haven’t restored anything. We’ve just changed the cast.

Which brings us to the less glamorous question: what, exactly, can Democrats do with the power they’ve won?

The Ego: Turning Power Into Progress

And finally, there’s the ego: the part that turns impulse and principle into action. It has to reconcile the id’s appetite for retribution with the superego’s insistence on principle, while confronting the practical demands of governing. These readers aren’t necessarily less interested in accountability. They’re asking how Democrats can use the power they’ve won to rebuild institutions, advance an affirmative agenda, and address the problems voters actually care about. The question isn’t just what Democrats want to do, or even what they ought to do. It’s what they can get done.

A Mandate to Deliver

“Voters gave Democrats the gavel to lower costs and protect rights, not to spend two years running television hearings that change zero minds. Governance MUST come before endless theatrical warfare.” “You can run five committee investigations at once, but if rent is still high and healthcare is stuck, nobody is going to care about your subpoenas come the next election cycle.” “If Democrats focus entirely on fighting yesterday’s battles instead of holding onto the purse and fixing the economy, voters turn real fast.” “The Democrats owe a positive, affirmative agenda to the public. Things change very quickly now, and the country is just looking for new and different and bold.” “Pass legislation that directly benefits ordinary Americans, even if it faces a presidential veto. Demonstrate to the public that the majority is actively using its power to govern, rather than merely talking about what they would do.” “They need to pick at most 10 major goals aligned with what voters have listed as their top concerns. Those goals need to have a breakdown structure that focuses on specific deliverables relevant to the 50 states.”

Strategic Use of Power and Institutional Renewal

“Exercise the powers of Congress, and claw back a lot of the power that Congress has ceded to the president over the years.” “We face a massive reconstruction task. We need to examine government department by department, subject by subject, and public purpose by public purpose, deciding what can be salvaged and what needs to be rebuilt.”

My ego, for its part, has been quietly making a wish list. It’s shorter than the id’s and has no guillotines. The question isn’t simply whether Democrats can expose what went wrong. It’s whether they can demonstrate what government can do right.

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The Mind Made Up

Freud, for all his flaws, understood one thing: the id, ego, and superego were never meant to agree. They were meant to coexist. A healthy mind isn’t one where the id has been silenced or the superego obeyed. It’s one where the ego is strong enough to hear them both out and still make a decision.

Most readers reached the same conclusion: Democrats shouldn’t have to choose between holding Trump and his administration accountable and delivering meaningful results for the American people. They can—and must—do both, pursuing accountability without losing sight of the work of governing. As one reader said:

“They can walk and chew gum. Have you ever heard of multi-tasking?”

Indeed. So many of my readers expressed that the primary qualification for Democratic politicians is the capacity to coordinate ambulatory movement with the simultaneous mastication of a confectionery substance. 😉

But several readers made a more consequential point: governing and accountability aren’t rival obligations. Done well, they strengthen one another.

Corruption is a kitchen-table issue. If every investigation answers the question “What did this cost you, and who profited?”, it stops being theater and becomes an argument voters can understand. Expose how corruption, favoritism, and the abuse of public office have enriched the powerful at everyone else’s expense, and accountability becomes more than a constitutional obligation. It becomes an economic argument.

Two readers put it succinctly:

“Tie the two together. Voters have drawn a straight line between Trump’s corruption and their economic well-being. Banning stock trading and participation in betting markets, along with investigating the Trump family’s ill-gotten wealth since taking office, would be a good start.” “I think that focusing on the corruption as a reason for the affordability issue is excellent. It brings it home!”

Sure, Republicans will call every subpoena a witch hunt and every hearing a circus. They’ve been saying it since before the first request went out. They’ll say it regardless, so stop building the agenda around what they’ll say and build it around what voters will remember.

Here’s what that looks like in practice. Drawing on the suggestions and observations from readers, here are a few house rules for the ego:

Make life better. Make sure people know who’s responsible.

Start with what people actually care about: healthcare costs, grocery bills, housing, wages, and the price of keeping the lights on. Put popular, practical legislation on the table. Force votes. If Republicans block it, make them explain why. If Trump vetoes it, make sure voters know who stood between them and some relief. Stop allowing politicians to campaign on problems they refuse to solve.

Investigate thoroughly. Excuse nothing.

Subpoena the documents. Call the witnesses. Follow the money. Investigate corruption, conflicts of interest, abuses of power, and every legitimate violation of the public trust. The public deserves to know what happened, who was responsible, and how it happened. Pick the marquee cases deliberately, and put real muscle behind them.

Hold your own accountable.

The standards applied to Republicans must apply to Democrats, too. Investigate corruption, conflicts of interest, ethical violations, and abuses of power wherever they occur. No exemptions for political allies. No special treatment for popular incumbents. No looking the other way because someone wears the right jersey. If Democrats want the public’s trust, they have to demonstrate that their principles aren’t partisan.

Use every lever of power.

Congress controls the purse. Use it. Budget negotiations, spending bills, and government funding are not ceremonial exercises. Attach conditions. Demand concessions. Refuse to finance abuses. Challenge unlawful military actions. Protect healthcare programs from cuts. And don’t surrender negotiating leverage before negotiations even begin. Power unused is power handed to someone else.

Stop running against Republicans. Start making a case for America.

A decade of explaining why the other side is dangerous was necessary. But opposition is not a governing philosophy. Voters need to know what Democrats would actually do with power. What would an economy that gives ordinary people a fair shot look like? What should affordable healthcare, decent wages, functioning schools, and accountable government mean in people’s daily lives? Don’t just tell people what you’re trying to save. Show them what you’re trying to build. And then deliver.

Teach people how democracy works.

Stop assuming that communicating a position is the same as educating the public. Explain how government works, who benefits from its decisions, and who is blocking progress. Voters shouldn’t need a law degree to understand a spending bill or a constitutional scholar to recognize an abuse of power. Teach people their rights, how institutions are supposed to function, and how those protections get dismantled. An informed public is harder to fool, harder to intimidate, and less likely to surrender its power without a fight.

Rebuild the guardrails. Don’t just promise to respect them.

An independent Justice Department. Empowered inspectors general. A professional civil service. Meaningful congressional oversight. An independent judiciary. Strong protections against presidential abuse. Put those safeguards into law, with enforcement mechanisms and consequences. Don’t rely on the good intentions of whoever happens to occupy the White House. The objective isn’t to give Democrats more power. It’s to make sure no president, Republican or Democrat, can abuse it so easily again.

But there’s a catch to everything on that list: it’s temporary.

Majorities expire. Hearings fade. The next Congress can undo what this one builds. The only accountability that lasts is accountability embedded in laws, rules, and safeguards that apply regardless of who holds power: subpoena power that can’t be casually defied, ethics rules backed by real penalties, and a Justice Department insulated from the political interests of the very people it might one day have to investigate.

That’s also where all three finally agree. The id gets consequences that are real rather than theatrical. The superego gets principles that bind us as tightly as they bind our opponents. The ego gets something that outlasts a two-year majority.

Skip the safeguards, and all we’ll have accomplished is a few good hearings and a precedent that the law applies only to whoever loses.

Accountability that vanishes with the majority was never accountability. It was just a moment.

So, let’s enjoy the victory. We deserve it.

Finished? Okay, here’s some homework.

Don’t let this conversation end here. Take it directly to the people with the power to act. Write your representative, your senators, your governor.

Three sentences:

What do you want them to investigate? What do you expect them to deliver? How will you know whether they’ve followed through?

Then do it again in two months. Keep the pressure on. Make your representatives understand that their constituents are paying attention, keeping score, and expecting results.

Make some noise. Demand action. Hold their feet to the fire.

Democracy requires more than showing up every two years. It requires showing up between elections, too.

And one last thing: reading your comments has made me feel pretty damn lucky to have you all as readers. You’re thoughtful, funny, compassionate, and clearly care deeply about this country. I don’t take that for granted. Thank you for being here.

Your paid subscription keeps this writing going.

If you’d rather buy me a coffee now and then, that means a lot to me, too.

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A Note to Readers Recently, The Daily Beast approached me about a partnership: an audience roughly 100 times the size of my own, plus podcast appearances. Tempting. The catch was that my work would have to go behind a paywall. I said no. I write to inform, to entertain, and to help people feel a little less alone, and I can only do that if the door stays open. I couldn’t bring myself to shut it on the readers who have been here all along. Paid subscribers are the reason it stays open. If my writing has made you think, challenged you, comforted you, or made you laugh, please consider becoming one. Your support keeps this publication independent, free for everyone, and free to say what it thinks. Thank you. ❤️

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