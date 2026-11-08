Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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James Flanagan's avatar
James Flanagan
1dEdited

I think we need to bear in mind where this came from. Democrats think we’re all in it together as fellow citizens who accept some baseline things. We’re not. The country was a shotgun marriage between north and south from the beginning.

We were never one country. We’re becoming one as a result of desegregation and the south’s (usual) reaction to racial justice which was fuck you and hell no. Enter the Southern Strategy in which Republicans sold their souls for power.

The Confederacy was winning. The Confederacy is still winning. We’ve lost a lot of virtual territory but recaptured Congress. The balance of power, and checks and balances, is supposed to rest on cooperation and shared values, not warfare.

That’s my framework. The real unification of the country was never achieved. Maybe now, but on what terms? Another point, the both sides shit makes me nuts. Too many Democrats accept it. Republicans are an identity movement.

Behaviors don’t matter at all to them. They call people evil because of accidental conditions like race, nationality and religion. I call Miller and Vought evil because they are murderers. Trump is a tool of these forces. Just my perspective …

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
1d

“When will our consciences grow so tender that we will act to prevent human misery rather than avenge it?” - Eleanor Roosevelt

Let’s start with correcting the worst actions and protecting those rights have been trampled. Focus first actions that the majority of the public support. Once you’ve got some victories, move to tightening loopholes in rules.

Stop the war

Impeach Hegseth

Rescind cuts to health and social programs

Start the move to universal healthcare

Investigate DOGE and theft of data

Stop stock trading in Congress

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