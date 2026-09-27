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By and large, my readers are an agreeable congregation: my dedicated subscribers, my followers, and those poor wandering souls to whom the algorithmic gods, in an act of providence, have made visible one of my articles. They arrive by different roads and for different reasons, but most of them are remarkably patient with me, even when I lead them somewhere dark.

But there is one particular element of my writing that, from time to time, has caused some readers to furrow their brows, shake their heads, and write to me with a critique or complaint.

What might that be, you ask?

It’s my journalistic stance. Or, to put it in another physical metaphor, my writer’s posture.

By this I mean the position I take toward the people I write about: whether I approach them with curiosity or suspicion, sympathy or skepticism, affection or contempt. I can observe without judgment, or I can bring my judgments into the room with me. The posture matters because it determines not only what I see, but what I choose to tell you about what I have seen.

In short, some of you have written to tell me that I go far too easy on my right-wing subjects, while others, with equal conviction, have written to tell me that I ought to be more sympathetic toward them, or at least more neutral. In other words, some would apparently like me to sharpen the knife, while others would prefer that I put it back in the drawer.

For those who haven’t been along for the ride, over the past six months I have been wandering, with voice-recording app in hand, into the strange and often bewildering country inhabited by Trump’s most devoted believers. I called the project Among the Believers. I sat with Trump voters, went to their churches, listened to them over breakfast, lunch, and dinner, attended gatherings, asked questions, and, as best I could, tried to set aside the easy comforts of my own political tribe long enough to hear what they were actually saying.

Sometimes I let the people I’m writing about do the work for me. I ask the questions, record the answers, and then step aside while their own words, contradictions, evasions, and occasional flashes of insight reveal whatever story there is to be told.

And then there are the other times, when I have already formed an opinion before I have even sat down with the person. On those occasions, I make no particular effort to disguise my distaste. If I find my subjects sufficiently objectionable, I am quite happy to write in a way that leaves you sharing at least some of the feelings I brought to the encounter.

How do I justify this?

Well, I don’t.

The thing is, I’m not a true journalist. Nor am I a political scientist, sociologist, anthropologist, or ethnographer. I’m just a guy on Substack who wrestles with the same frustration, confusion, dread, disbelief, anger, and occasional despair that many of you do. I’m trying to make sense of all this, too. I just happen to do it with a keyboard in front of me and a growing mailing list of people willing to indulge me.

I make no claims to be impartial, or even consistent. I have opinions, prejudices, blind spots, and a well-developed capacity for righteous indignation. I can be fair-minded right up until I encounter something I find particularly odious, at which point any journalistic sensibility I may have been harboring tends to abandon me. I am not above hypocrisy, selective outrage, or the occasional cheap shot. I have, in other words, never been particularly troubled by an excess of objectivity.

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And perhaps that is the larger question lurking beneath Among the Believers: not simply how should I write about these people, but how should we regard them?

What do we do with the people who have spent the past decade believing in Trump, defending him, voting for him, and, in some cases, treating him as a kind of messiah?

Because something is changing. Trump is old and, uh, visibly mortal, and, barring some extraordinary intervention from the heavens, he will not be here for long. But it isn’t just his mortality that matters. His political capital is bleeding away, his grip on the movement is no longer what it once was, and the great political and cultural machine that has revolved around him for a decade is beginning to contemplate life after Trump. Perhaps MAGA will survive him. Perhaps it will fracture, mutate, or slowly dissipate as its central figure loses his hold on the people who once seemed inseparable from him.

What do we do with the father who spent Thanksgiving telling his children that Trump was chosen by God? The neighbor who flew the flag, wore the red hat, and called every election he lost “stolen”? The Christian who told us that immigrants were destroying the country while insisting that her politics were an expression of Christ’s love? The friend who spent years defending Trump and now quietly says, “Well, maybe he got some things wrong”?

Do we forgive them? Do we welcome them back? Do we keep our distance? Do we ask them to account for what they supported? Or do we simply shrug and move on?

In other words, when the Trump era finally ends, what do we do with the people who spent a decade helping to build it?

Over the past several months, I’ve been paying attention to what you have said to me about all this. Not just the comments beneath the articles, but the emails, the private messages, and the occasional mini-manifesto that lands in my inbox from someone who has clearly been thinking about this a lot.

And somewhere along the way, I began to notice patterns. Quite a few of you, it turns out, have rather strong ideas about what should happen to the people who spent the last decade believing in Trump. Some want consequences. Some want the truth laid bare. Some just want the damn fighting to stop. Some believe even the most committed believer deserves a path back. And some would prefer that we close the book, shelve it, and never speak of it again.

I have come to see six broad camps. You may recognize yourself in one of them. You may recognize someone you love. Or, perhaps most uncomfortably, you may recognize yourself in one you would rather not belong to.

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1. THE PUNISHERS

Consequences and Moral Accountability

The Punishers believe that some things have to cost you something. If you spent years supporting something they regard as harmful or morally indefensible, you don't get to simply walk away when the political weather changes. There must be consequences, whether that's loss of status, relationships, professional standing, or simply the comfort of escaping without answering for what you did.

“If there are no actual consequences—if nobody loses their status, their platform, or their livelihood—then ‘accountability’ is just a word we use to make ourselves feel better while bad actors get off completely scot-free.” “You don’t get to inflict years of damage, turn around when the wind shifts, and say ‘I’ve grown.’ Growth requires restitution. Until you pay back what you broke, your apology is just self-preservation.” “Allowing people to quietly rehabilitate themselves without a public reckoning sends a clear message: as long as you survive the initial outrage, you keep your spoils.” “They suffer no consequences for their bigotry. Their lives are untouched by the ugliness they ignore. Folks, we need to call this out. Will it cost family members and friends? Sure will. But our silence makes us complicit.” “Forgiveness without penalty isn’t grace; it’s enabling. If the punishment doesn’t hurt, the deterrent doesn’t work, and we are simply waiting for them to do it again.” “I don’t care about their inner transformation or their complex backstory. Actions have costs. Until they suffer the exact standard they forced onto everyone else, the ledger remains open.” “Sometimes accountability is simply refusing to let someone rewrite their own history because the ending became inconvenient.” “Outrage isn’t a character flaw here; it’s a moral baseline. If you watched children separated from parents, if you watched an insurrection on live television, and you stayed in that camp until it became politically inconvenient, you don’t get a pass.” “I don’t wish violence on them, but I do wish them the exact weight of the consequences they tried to inflict on everyone else. That isn’t hatred—that’s justice.” “A movement, that, in its actions, strategy, and evolution, is indistinguishable from the textbook playbook of fascism. It is absolutely a dealbreaker, whether it’s a marriage, bond of family and blood, or a lifelong friendship. It’s a profound and unforgivable moral failing.” “After the Civil War, every confederate officer should have suffered the ultimate sanction, as should have all nazis post-WWII... ‘Forgiveness’ has been oversold as a panacea. Legal and social sanctions are also required.” “The fekkin HORROR of these new fascists’ stupidity and complacency does NOT make me despair we fought against the right wing: just makes me sad we didn’t follow through and prosecute them for their crimes.” “What most people get wrong is to just focus on the most extreme MAGA members. The masses of more civilized Republicans quietly propping up the Trump regime or at best simply not opposing it is an equally serious problem. Making excuses for these people shields them from accountability and helps to keep this corrupt administration in power.”

2. THE SEVERERS

No Relationship, No Reconciliation

The Severers have decided that some lines, once crossed, cannot be uncrossed. They aren't interested in persuasion, rehabilitation, or waiting around for an apology. They believe that what someone supported tells you something fundamental about who they are, and that remaining close to them can itself become a form of betrayal. So they walk away. Sometimes from a friend. Sometimes from family. Sometimes from a marriage.

“I cut every single person who voted for Trump out of my life for good. I don’t regret it. A couple have tried to crawl back but I quickly shut them down. I honestly don’t care how they feel now or what they are up to. My wife knows they are not and will never be welcome in our house again.” “I will cut people out of my life whose values conflict so much from mine. It’s not just a moral choice it’s an act of self-preservation.” “Some of us have cut off a lot of people. And if they voted for terrible person, they don’t have a place in my heart any more.” “It’s entirely possible to cut off your parents if they deserve it.” “I have cut off all communication with my magat brother. I refuse to normalize his support for this criminal and don’t think they should be allowed where decent people congregate. It’s hard because he was my best friend my whole life until 2016.” “People assume cutting someone off means you hate them. Sometimes it means the opposite. Sometimes you have to leave because you loved the person you thought they were, and you can’t keep pretending that person is still there.” “Most of my family are MAGA. I no longer have anything to do with them. It’s not anger; it’s morality. They have enabled countless suffering and death. They should have known better. For me to associate with them would be a form of tacit acceptance of the atrocities committed by this movement. I cannot in good conscience do that. There is no middle ground any longer. There cannot be.” “Not forgiving MAGAts. Ever. I’ve cut them out of my life and have no interest in reconnecting... Your vote showed me who you are... You’ve demonstrated a lack of empathy and ethics that forms a gulf.” “Some line crossings are permanent. My brother made his choice when he decided my daughter’s rights were an acceptable sacrifice for his grievance culture. I don’t owe him a bridge back.” “I’ve only had to flush a couple of MAGA’s in my personal orbit. And YES it was VERY uncomfortable but NECESSARY.” “I despise racists and prideful ignoramuses like the social cancer that they are... I have absolutely no regrets about purging such scum from my life.” “I cut off ties with a family member, a mega church cult member ‘Christian’ who had the audacity to text me days before the election to ‘vote like Jesus.’” “I’m one of those who could never and would never forgive anyone who voted for Trump, no matter what the reason or the excuse.” “I am one of the cannot forgive people; there is too much blood on their hands. I just avoid interacting with them.” “I will never forgive any of those who voted for this atrocity!!” “My wife and I will be separating soon, after forty two years together. She isn’t fanatically MAGA—she’s just a MAGA apologist. I can live with that. What I can’t live with is being surrounded by a sea of MAGA in an area where Trump literally got 95% of the vote. I’m leaving, and she refuses to go.” “It’s too fucking late!! We know who you are, and will not forget.” “The hardest thing to learn in life is which bridge to cross and which to burn... Burn, baby, burn.”

3. THE RECKONERS

Truth Before Reconciliation

The Reckoners aren't necessarily looking for punishment or permanent separation. They want an accounting. Before forgiveness, reconciliation, or any cheerful talk of moving on, they want the lies acknowledged, the damage named, and the people involved to take responsibility for what they supported. For them, reconciliation without reckoning isn't healing. It's evasion.

“I’m open to talking again, but the condition is honesty. You don't get to say ‘both sides were crazy.’ You have to look me in the eye and admit you were bought into a lie.” “Forgiveness requires repentance. You can't just quietly take off the hat, act like the last eight years didn't happen, and expect everyone at the Sunday dinner table to pretend we all just had a minor disagreement about tax policy.” “We cannot move forward on a foundation of polite lies. Before we talk about healing, unity, or moving on, I want the full inventory: Who knew? Who signed off? Who covered it up?” “An apology that glosses over the specific details is just PR. If you aren’t willing to name exact dates, exact actions, and exact victims, you aren’t repenting, you’re managing a crisis.” “Truth isn’t a negotiating chip. You don’t get to offer half the truth in exchange for total absolution. We need the full record exposed, no matter how ugly or uncomfortable it makes people feel.” “The reason we keep repeating these cycles isn’t a lack of empathy; it’s a lack of documentation. Sunlight is the only thing that sanitizes this, and most people are terrified of turning on the lights.” “I used to be a Reagan Republican myself decades ago, and I had my own slow awakening to how the party changed. Because I lived through that shift, I know it's possible—but it started with me taking responsibility for what I had voted for.” “There has to be a confession before there can be an absolution. If someone comes to their senses, I will welcome them back with open arms, but ‘coming to your senses’ means actually acknowledging what you participated in.” “Don’t ask me to shake hands while you still refuse to acknowledge what you supported. Admit to what was done, in plain language, without passive voice, and then—only then—can a conversation begin.” “I can forgive bad judgment. What I can't forgive is the refusal to admit error once the evidence is undeniable. Show me genuine hindsight, and we can talk.” “Forgiveness and trust aren’t the same thing. I can forgive someone and still need time to see whether they’ve actually changed.” “I don't need a formal apology or a public humiliation. I just need them to demonstrate that they inhabit the same shared reality as the rest of us before I invest emotional energy into rebuilding a relationship.”

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Look closely at these first three camps, and you’ll notice what holds them together: they are all built on the demand for an accounting. Whether it takes the form of a public penalty, a severed relationship, or a mandatory confession, each position insists that a line was crossed, and that the crossing must cost something.

And I suspect that, for many of you, these first three camps will feel reassuringly familiar. You may have read some of these responses and thought, Yes. Finally. Someone said it.

I certainly did.

There is a cathartic clarity to this. It gives structure to righteous anger and turns a complicated mess into something with clear lines and recognizable villains. And as long as we are talking about figures on a screen, systemic politics, or strangers, these moral frameworks hold up remarkably well.

But moral architecture begins to wobble when it has to sit at a family dinner table.

It is relatively easy to decide what a movement deserves. It is infinitely harder when the question becomes what to do with your mother, your father, your spouse, your child, or the friend who held your hand through tough times but voted for everything you hate.

And sometimes the question has nothing to do with someone you know personally at all. Sometimes it is simply this:

How much anger can we carry before it begins to consume us? How much of the past must we keep dragging behind us? Is forgiveness useful? Is empathy naive? Can people actually change? And what, exactly, are we trying to accomplish here?

That is where the clean lines begin to blur. It’s where we move from asking “What is just?” to asking “How do we live with what comes next?”

And that friction is where the next three camps begin.

In Part II, we turn to The Truce-Makers, The Let-Goers, and The Redeemers. These are the positions that emerge when accountability collides with exhaustion, love, self-preservation, empathy, and the stubborn human desire to believe that not every relationship, community, or person is beyond repair.

If the first three camps offered you validation, the next three might make you uncomfortable.

They certainly made me uncomfortable.

Let’s see where you land.

If you’ve been enjoying this strange little journey with me, you can subscribe and come along for the rest of it. Paid subscribers will get Part II a little earlier, as a small thank-you for helping me keep doing this.

See you on the other side.

Your paid subscription helps make this writing possible. If you’d rather buy me a coffee now and then, that means a lot, too. Either way, thank you for being here. ❤️

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