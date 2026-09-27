Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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GrenouilleJB's avatar
GrenouilleJB
Sep 27

This is why I keep coming back to your work. You have a knack for taking the questions that feel almost impossible to resolve and making them feel worth sitting with. This one is especially good because you resist the easy answer. You give people room to be angry, unforgiving, exhausted, hopeful, conflicted, and sometimes all of those things at once.

I also think the larger project you’re doing with Among the Believers matters. You’re trying to understand something that has fractured families, friendships, communities, and the country itself, without pretending that understanding means excusing. That’s difficult territory, and you keep finding interesting ways into it.

Really thoughtful, beautifully written work. I’m very much looking forward to Part II.

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John's avatar
John
Sep 27

Interesting. By and large I think the MAGA folks will never truly acknowledged they were wrong. Like many Germans who think that history was written by the victors, who, naturally, misrepresent the enemy. Or racists, who think their righteous cause was never really understood. We all interpret history to justify our own convictions. Can I renew my friendship with a former MAGA friend ? I think something fundamental has been lost. Friendship comes from a place of love. Once I’ve seen the dark side of my former friend I’ll always be wary.

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