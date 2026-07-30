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I Went to a Meeting of Young Leftists: Conclusion
Should Democrats Be Reformed, Used, or Abandoned?
Jul 30
172
56
57
I Went to a Meeting of Young Leftists: PART 2
The System Is Working Perfectly. That's Why They Want to End It.
Jul 19
181
82
73
I Went to a Meeting of Young Leftists
Part 1: Why I Went, or Can the American Left Hold Together?
Jul 10
213
72
57
I Embedded Myself With Hispanic Conservatives
I Went Looking for the Latino Vote. I Found Latino Voters.
Jul 5
267
103
93
June 2026
PART 2: I Crashed a Republican Women's Patriotic Gala
There were trad wives, Christian patriots, margaritas, and one shape-shifting congresswoman.
Jun 25
344
91
88
I Crashed a Republican Women's Patriotic Gala
Poolside cocktails, ballroom speeches, and an unexpected glimpse into the hearts and minds of Orange County Republicans.
Jun 20
414
47
84
I Came Face-to-Face With My MAGA Neighbors
What I learned after spending an afternoon with the people I'd spent two years avoiding.
Jun 13
1,580
240
218
I Had Lunch with MAGA Gays
How the Log Cabin Republicans went from reforming the Republican Party to rationalizing it
Jun 7
416
139
98
May 2026
PART 2: I Lost My Temper in a MAGA Church
Inside an Evangelical Christian Nationalist Men's Group
May 31
606
223
131
I Lost My Temper in a MAGA Church
A Sunday Morning Inside America’s Christian Nationalist Movement
May 23
703
170
156
PART 2: A Funny Thing Happened Over Breakfast With Trump Voters
Between the coffee refills and the check, the contradictions got harder to ignore.
May 15
644
152
173
I Was Laid Off This Week. And I Blame Trump.
The reasons say something larger about the country.
May 8
201
92
54
© 2026 Patrice Mersault
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