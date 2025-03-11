Open Letters by Mersault

Open Letters by Mersault

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Jude Johnson's avatar
Jude Johnson
Mar 11, 2025

Thank you for this piece. Both of my parents served in WWII. My mom was one of the few Mexican-American women in the Navy WAVES. She enlisted at age 20 as a widow; her first husband was a P-38 pilot killed over Romania in 1944. She met my dad serving at Corona Naval Hospital in CA; they worked in the burn unit, tending sailors and Marines wounded in the Pacific through the end of 1946.

My living siblings and their spouses are all supporters of the Convicted Felon; one even allegedly attended Jan 6. [ I can't substantiate that because I haven't spoken to any of them for two decades. I have ONE niece who is a critical thinker who is also appalled her aunt is that rabid. ]

My psyche does not handle willful stupidity well; it's not ignorance because they CHOOSE to be blind to reality. My nephews who are veterans also voted for the Fraud, despite him calling them "Losers".

They desecrate and defile the sacrifices of The Greatest Generation. May karma bite them hard.

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Rebecca Brents's avatar
Rebecca Brents
Mar 11, 2025

My father & every one of my uncles served in WWII. From their graves, through me, on their behalf, THANK YOU.

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