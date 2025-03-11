After reading this piece, I encourage you to spend some time in the comments—especially those from readers with direct connections to World War II and the military. Their stories, shaped by firsthand experience and generational memory, offer some of the most heartfelt and powerful reflections on the state of our country today. These voices—whether from veterans themselves, their children, or those who grew up in the shadow of their service—are a stark reminder of what was fought for, what was sacrificed, and what is now at risk. Their words deserve to be heard.

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To the so-called leaders of the Republican Party,

I am an old man now, but I remember when America meant something. I remember when we didn’t kneel before tyrants, when we didn’t excuse the actions of madmen, when we didn’t turn our backs on our allies because it was politically convenient.

I was barely more than a boy when I left my home and family to fight in a war against the forces of fascism. I stood alongside men from farms, cities, factories—ordinary Americans who understood what was at stake. We bled and died in places we couldn’t pronounce, not because we were looking for glory, but because we knew that freedom is not a gift, it is a responsibility. We saw what happened when good men did nothing.

That’s why we fought. That’s why we left everything behind.

And now I look at you. I watch you bow and scrape before a man who spits on every sacrifice we made. I see you excuse his corruption, defend his treachery, and justify his assaults on democracy. You claim to be the party of freedom, but in truth, you are the party of appeasement. The party of cowards. The party of betrayal.

We fought against Hitler, Mussolini, and Tojo because we knew what unchecked power and fanaticism could do to the world. We knew that a dictator never stops on his own. He must be stopped. You, who call yourselves Americans, have taken that hard-earned wisdom and thrown it in the trash.

Instead of opposing Trump’s attempts to dismantle democracy, you cheer him on. Instead of defending the Constitution, you help him tear it apart. Instead of standing up for the rule of law, you look the other way as he sells America to the highest bidder.

You disgrace the flag you pretend to love.

You disgrace the men who never made it home.

You disgrace this country.

I fought against men like Trump. Now you serve him.

I have seen this story before. I saw it in the 1930s, when leaders in Europe thought they could control their own demagogues, when they believed that if they just gave them a little more power, a little more room to maneuver, they could contain the damage. They were wrong. And so are you.

The blood of our fallen brothers still stains the beaches of Normandy, the fields of Bastogne, the waters of the Pacific. We fought for the America you are throwing away. We gave everything to ensure that no dictator, no strongman, no tyrant could ever control this great nation.

And now, you betray it all.

You can try to tell yourselves that history won’t judge you, that your cowardice will be forgotten. But I am here to tell you: history remembers.

History remembers the weak.

History remembers the complicit.

History remembers the betrayers.

You will not be remembered as conservatives. You will be remembered as cowards. The worst generation of American leaders. The men and women who stood idly by while their country fell into darkness.

I am old, and I will not live to see the full consequences of what you have done. But when you close your eyes at night, I hope you hear the echoes of those who came before you—the real Americans, the real patriots, the real warriors. I hope you feel their disappointment. Their shame.

Because I do.

And I will never forgive you.

Signed,

A Veteran of the War Against Fascism

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Note: This letter is written in the persona of a World War II veteran, but I am not one myself. My grandfathers served in World War II, and over the years, I have had the privilege of interviewing and speaking with dozens of veterans about their experiences. Readers of my publication understand that my open letter format often adopts the point of view of various personas, including historical figures, as a rhetorical and literary device to draw attention to historical parallels in today’s world.

This approach is not intended to mislead but to highlight the echoes of history and the lessons it offers for the present. The threats to democracy we face today demand the wisdom of those who fought against tyranny in the past. I write with deep respect for all veterans and their service to this country, and I honor their sacrifices by refusing to remain silent in the face of rising authoritarianism.

As of March 2025, about 66,000 of the 16.4 million Americans who served in World War II remain alive—less than 0.5% of their ranks, with a median age of 98. Their numbers dwindle daily. If you know one, thank them—not just with words, but with action. Honor their sacrifice by resisting the tyranny they fought to defeat—the same authoritarianism Trump and his administration now seek to impose on the nation they risked their lives to protect.

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My other articles on Trump and Authoritarianism:

"Trump Sides With Tyrants—But Millions of Americans Stand With You!"

Trump, Russia, and the Greatest Intelligence Coup in History: "You Serve Me, Donald. You Always Have. You Always Will."

From the Gipper to the Grifter: Trump’s Surrender to Russia, Economic Ruin, and Betrayal of America—Plus, a Brutal Reality Check for the MAGA Dead-Enders

When leaders exploit fear and division to erode democracy, history demands we ask the uncomfortable question: How far must we go to stop them?

Required Reading for the Shameless: 6 Books That Prove Trump Voters Cheer Authoritarianism, Enable Cruelty, and Push America to the Brink

How Trump’s presidential address resurrected the sinister themes of Hitler’s most infamous rhetoric

Beyond the caricatures lies a chilling blueprint: how both leaders exploited grievances, scapegoated the vulnerable, and built myths of strength to dismantle democracy.